Kazakh President receives PM Smailov
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the key results of Kazakhstan’s economic development in 2023 and the implementation of socioeconomic reforms. The economic growth was 5.1%. Capital investments grew by 13.7% to 39.5 billion US dollars. For the nine months of 2023, the country attracted 19.7 billion US dollars of foreign direct investments. The number of people engaged in small and medium-sized businesses increased by 14% (by 500,000) up to 4.3 million people. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Government, National Bank, and governors of the regions the inflation rate reduced twofold to 9.8%.
The country’s foreign trade turnover rose by 2.2% to reach 126 billion US dollars, trade surplus exceeded 16 billion US dollars.
The Prime Minister also briefed on the development of the integrated pool of investment projects. 298 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge were launched last year. This year plans to implement 326 projects more up to 3.8 trillion tenge, with 180 projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge in the processing industry. As a a result 15,000 new workplaces will be generated.
Besides, Alikhan Smailov focused on the measures aimed at improving the investment climate, carrying out reforms in the energy and construction sectors, and implementing new approaches in the agro-industrial sector.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the country’s further socioeconomic development.
22.01.2024, 20:34 8551
Zhambyl region to build 29 educational establishments, governor
The Head of State received governor of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The governor reported on the socioeconomic development of Zhambyl region for 2023.
He said capital investments grew by 17.3% to make 517.2 billion US dollars. The construction sector grew by 18.7%, transport services by 5.2%, and commissioning of housing rose by 4.7%. 13 new productions worth 75 billion tenge were launched last year. This year will develop 28 more projects worth 180 billion tenge.The investment pool of projects includes 69 productions worth 2.3 trillion tenge at large.
He said small and medium-sized businesses produced products worth 864.9 billion, and the number of employed surged by 18.5%.
The governor said construction of the seven new educational establishments in 2023 let generate an additional 2,030 pupils’ seats. Construction of 29 educational facilities for 13,380 seats will start this year. Of these 12 schools will be built as part of the Comfortable School national project. Besides, 19 healthcare facilities including a rehabilitation centre for children were commissioned last year.
Following the meeting the Head of State set the governor tasks for further socioeconomic development of the region and providing growth of household income.
22.01.2024, 17:15 10541
Head of State chairs extended meeting of Internal Affairs Ministry board
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an extended session of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Attending the extended session were the leadership of the Presidential Administration and government agencies, akims (governors) of regions, members of the ministry’s board and others.
At the session the Head of State highlighted the important role the police are playing in rooting of the principle ‘law and order’ in Kazakhstan.
He stressed that the police shoulder huge responsibility by playing a pivotal role in fighting crime and protecting public order to ensure each citizen feels safe. For this to happen the law-enforcement system should work smoothly and effectively. He or she who breaks the law should be held accountable.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to underlined that legal ignorance may lead to serious consequences, hinder the country’s development and affect its image negatively. Destructive ideology poses a huge risk, especially for the young generation. That is why, according to the President, we need strong immunity to any kind of violations.
The Head of State believes that respect for law should be one of the key values of a responsible citizen. In his words, the rule of law and order should be instrumental in building a Just Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader called on law-enforcement agencies to pay utmost attention to law violation prevention, especially in terms of domestic violence, and vowed corresponding amendments for that type of crimes will be added to the Criminal Code in the nearest future.
President Tokayev also urged the police to switch to ‘a hearing mode’ of work to hear the public and respond promptly to their problems.
He continued by highlighting the need to ensure children’s safety, fight distribution of drugs, cyber crimes and internet scams.
22.01.2024, 16:58 9871
Kazakh capital to build Home for Students
As of today, 36,827 students study at 32 vocational education and training establishments in Astana. Of which 20,000 received educational grants, head of the city education department Kassymkhan Sengazyev told a briefing at the central communications service, Kazinform News Agency reports.
100% of the youth of the Kazakh city will receive vocational education and training free of charge by 2050. A 1,000-bed Home for Students will be built to provide students from other cities and towns with accommodation.
He added 23 colleges provide a dual education system as of now.
Following 2023, some 7,500 students graduated from colleges, 6,400 of them obtained jobs.
19.01.2024, 11:04 24541
Parliament approves sending Kazakh military to participate in UN missions
Kazakhstan's Parliament has voted in favor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's proposal to send a peacekeeping contingent of the country's Armed Forces to participate in UN missions at a joint session of the chambers, Trend reports.
It is planned to send up to 430 people consisting of a reserve company, staff officers, military observers and specialized units to the following areas: UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF, Syria-Israel), UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO, Palestine-Israel), UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS, South Sudan), UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA, Sudan).
Since 2014, a total of 67 Kazakh officers have participated in UN missions in Western Sahara, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, the Central African Republic and Lebanon as military observers and staff officers.
Since 2018, 538 Kazakh military personnel have participated in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission as part of a peacekeeping unit. Currently, Kazakh military personnel are also serving in UN missions: 6 officers - in Western Sahara, 2 officers - in the Central African Republic, 2 officers - in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 9 servicemen - in Lebanon.
18.01.2024, 17:16 30941
Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads
KazAvtoZhol National Company JSC is set to start the development of two new projects this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The national company plans to build the Aktobe-Ulgaissyn and Zhezkazgan-Karaganda roads up to 96 km at large. 20 billion tenge was allocated for the construction works at the two sections stretching over 40 km as part of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda project. 16 billion tenge was allotted for the commencement of construction works under the Aktobe-Ulgassyn project for 2024.
18.01.2024, 11:13 32826
New international terminal of Almaty airport scheduled to open in June this year
Issues of construction of a new international terminal of Almaty airport and implementation of a number of other infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan were discussed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and the President of TAV Airports Holding Serkan Kaptan, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting it was noted that the Government pays great attention to improving the transportation and logistics potential of the republic. In this regard, the realization of such a large project as the construction of a new international terminal in Almaty is of strategic importance.
We expect that its opening will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights, as well as provide residents and guests of the metropolis with quality services and a high level of comfort," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of TAV Airports Holding presented updated information on the progress of the project. Thus, as of today construction works are 87% complete. Opening of the new terminal is scheduled for June this year.
In general, last year Almaty airport saw a record level of passenger traffic. The existing terminal will be used only for domestic flights in the future. At the same time, the potential of both terminals will reach 14 million passengers per year. The volume of cargo traffic through the air harbor is planned to reach 100 thousand tons.
Prime Minister emphasized that Almaty airport should be developed as a full-fledged multimodal transport and logistics hub with the inclusion of rail and road transportation. The investor will have to take this into account in future plans.
17.01.2024, 16:33 32651
Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to be held Jan 19
Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament Yerlan Koshanov has signed a decree to hold a joint session of both chambers of the parliament, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament.
As per subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution, I decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10:00 am on January 19, 2024, in Astana, reads the decree.
17.01.2024, 14:44 29756
Laws on mutual promotion and protection of investments are being discussed in the Senate
Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security at an expanded meeting discussed laws aimed at further improving conditions for attracting investments to the country, press service of the Senate reports.
Thus, the Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments" provides protection from forced alienation by ensuring compensation, access to international arbitration, as well as fair and equal treatment of foreign investments by countries. The procedure for interaction, payments and transfers is determined, restrictions are established and the procedure for resolving disputes between the parties and investors is established.
In addition, in accordance with the Agreement "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Singapore on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments", each party ensures equal conditions for investment, as well as full protection and security in accordance with international law.
Based on the results of the discussion by the Committee members, it was decided to send the Law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.
