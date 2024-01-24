Kazakh President receives PM Smailov

Tell a friend

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The latter reported on the key results of Kazakhstan’s economic development in 2023 and the implementation of socioeconomic reforms. The economic growth was 5.1%. Capital investments grew by 13.7% to 39.5 billion US dollars. For the nine months of 2023, the country attracted 19.7 billion US dollars of foreign direct investments. The number of people engaged in small and medium-sized businesses increased by 14% (by 500,000) up to 4.3 million people. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Government, National Bank, and governors of the regions the inflation rate reduced twofold to 9.8%.





The country’s foreign trade turnover rose by 2.2% to reach 126 billion US dollars, trade surplus exceeded 16 billion US dollars.





The Prime Minister also briefed on the development of the integrated pool of investment projects. 298 projects worth 1.8 trillion tenge were launched last year. This year plans to implement 326 projects more up to 3.8 trillion tenge, with 180 projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge in the processing industry. As a a result 15,000 new workplaces will be generated.





Besides, Alikhan Smailov focused on the measures aimed at improving the investment climate, carrying out reforms in the energy and construction sectors, and implementing new approaches in the agro-industrial sector.





Following the meeting, the Head of State set certain tasks for the country’s further socioeconomic development.