This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Senate ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
relevant news
Kazakhstan seeks to align border checkpoints’ operating hours with China to tackle rising cargo traffic
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum
The Central Election Commission and lower-level commissions will ensure that the legality, transparency and correctness of the referendum process," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev Holds Meeting with Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Mohamed Abdelsalam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan released
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev to issue decree on republican referendum for new Constitution
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Peru agree on mutual legal assistance and transfer of convicted persons
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime
Massive leaks of personal data, online fraud, and the use of artificial intelligence in criminal schemes - these are new realities both abroad and in our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
I instruct the Government, together with relevant agencies, to thoroughly study approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ data on a comprehensive basis," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.02.2026, 11:04Vojvodina Prepares to Renew Cooperation Agreement with Almaty Region 13.02.2026, 17:021811Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations 13.02.2026, 16:011566Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue to Develop Allied Relations and Strengthen Strategic Dialogue 13.02.2026, 15:251406KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025 13.02.2026, 18:001226President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 06.02.2026, 21:02127941Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation 06.02.2026, 22:30127676Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in the Hellenic Parliament 06.02.2026, 20:20119406Key Development Priorities of Kazakhstan Presented in Madrid 06.02.2026, 19:32112391Constitutional Reforms of Kazakhstan Discussed in Slovenia 07.02.2026, 13:10110811Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route 14.01.2026, 16:22183041Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement 20.01.2026, 12:45174786Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 16.01.2026, 18:38163881Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region 20.01.2026, 12:35162031Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158266Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi