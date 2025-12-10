09.12.2025, 12:32 8366
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to three countries
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed decree to appoint new ambassadors to the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kairat Abdrakhmanov has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic. He was relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Akan Rakhmetullin has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Roman Vassilenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been appointed as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Bakyt Dyussenbayev has been relieved of his duties as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic.
09.12.2025, 20:32 7951
Kazakh Senate Speaker to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican
Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev will pay a working visit to the Vatican and hold meetings with senior officials of the Roman Curia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The visit is scheduled for December 10. As part of the program, the Senate Speaker will take part in an audience with Pope Leo XIV and join a thematic roundtable on interfaith dialogue.
Maulen Ashimbayev will also meet with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and lay flowers at the tomb of Pope Francis.
09.12.2025, 16:18 8601
Volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons - Ministry of Transport
Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev reported at the Government session on the ongoing work to develop the country’s transport and logistics potential, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that as of today, the transport sector has become one of the drivers of economic growth. Over the first 10 months of the current year, there has been positive dynamics in key indicators. The volume of transport services increased by 20.7%. Investments in fixed capital rose by 18.4%. The volume of transit cargo reached 29.4 million tons, with a growth rate of 5%.
It was noted that construction and repair works this year covered 13,000 km of highways. 93% of national roads are in standard technical condition.
Work is underway to modernize checkpoints on the internal border. By the end of 2027, it is planned to complete 37 checkpoints.
The main factor ensuring the efficiency of highways is digital solutions. Following the instruction of the Head of State, digital road passports are being developed within the e-Joldar framework. This will allow the future implementation of unmanned vehicles," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
The Minister added that annual road diagnostics are carried out using artificial intelligence technologies.
The installation of automated measurement stations (up to 220 units) continues to preserve road quality. To reduce the burden on the budget, toll sections are being gradually introduced on national roads. On toll roads, the KazToll system has enabled collections amounting to 79 billion tenge.
According to the ministry, the volume of freight transport by road reached 288 million tons, an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous reporting period.
Automated measurement stations increased the detection of violations and budget revenues tenfold.
As a result of integration with the General Prosecutor’s Office, more than 10,000 orders for mandatory fine payments were issued in the first five months of this year.
Cargo transportation by road is carried out with 42 countries. Last year, with China and Uzbekistan, foreign paper permit forms were converted into electronic format.
Also, based on the results of the first 10 months of this year, 13.1 million passengers were transported by air, which is 6.5% more than in the same period last year. The main digital tool for transporting air freight is the e-Freight system. Today, all airports and airlines in the country use the system. This complies with the international IATA standard.
Currently, government agencies are working on integration for import and export customs declarations, phytosanitary and veterinary control. This work enables full automation of business processes.
The Minister of Transport also reported that freight transportation by rail continues to grow. The volume of rail freight over the first 10 months of this year amounted to 380.3 million tons, with a growth rate of 7.9% compared to the same period last year.
Digitalization initiatives in the sector, such as the Digital Trade Corridor, are aimed at increasing transit cargo flows. Electronic declaration and the provision of services through the "Single Window" help eliminate barriers and enhance the confidence of international carriers.
At the moment, there are more than 250 information systems in the railway sector. An important aspect for the sector is the implementation of digital transformation and the formation of a target IT architecture considering international experience," Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized.
In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the Smart Cargo platform was launched in October of this year. The platform integrates services of government agencies. Integration with 30 government services has been completed. As part of the platform’s development, integration with 47 additional services from the public and private sectors is planned.
Today, it is possible to track the location of cargo, and AI-based assistants have been created. Additional state services can be obtained. Work continues on implementing the "Green Corridor," which will provide automatic issuance of a transit declaration for crossing the border.
The results of digital transformation in the sector are expected to increase highway capacity by 20%. Processing times at road checkpoints will be around 10 minutes. The introduction of artificial intelligence technology will reduce the time required to create and plan trains sixfold, and reduce cargo processing times at airports to one hour.
09.12.2025, 15:40 8821
Government Reviews Measures for the Development and Digitalization of the Transport and Transit Sector
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing and digitalizing the transport and transit sector was reviewed. Reports were delivered by Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Rostislav Konyashkin, Chairman of the Board of "National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Talgat Aldybergenov and Chairman of the Board of "National Company KazAvtoZhol" Darhan Imanashev, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, 13,000 kilometers of highways have been covered by construction and repair works this year. Road carriers transported 288 million tons of cargo (+1.7%), while passenger traffic reached 1.5 billion people (+12.2%). Automation of transport control and the introduction of electronic accompanying documents are ongoing. In aviation, 139.6 thousand tons of cargo were processed and 13.1 million passengers were transported. Rail freight volumes amounted to 380.3 million tons (+7.9%), with 16.4 million passengers transported.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the Head of State has set the objective of turning Kazakhstan into a key transport hub of Eurasia.
The Head of State has set the strategic objective of transforming Kazakhstan into a key transport hub in the Eurasian space. Systemic measures are being implemented to achieve this. The capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has been increased, tariff policies with foreign partners have been synchronized and cargo delivery times have been reduced. Modernization of the road infrastructure continues, with an emphasis on transit and international corridors. Growth in container transportation has been recorded. On the Kazakhstan-China border, the Smart Customs project is being implemented with unmanned transportation and a unified electronic declaration," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
As a result of the measures implemented, transit cargo volumes through Kazakhstan exceeded 29 million tons in the first ten months of the current year.
At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that amid growing competition for transit flows, it is essential to actively strengthen the potential of the transport and logistics system, particularly through accelerated digitalization of processes along international corridors and border checkpoints.
One of the key directions under the implementation of the President’s Address is the introduction of end-to-end digital solutions, including the Smart Cargo ecosystem for online cargo monitoring and interoperability between government and private platforms. However, some services remain unconnected. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with relevant state bodies, to complete full integration of all services and information systems by 1 April 2026.
To further develop the transport and transit sector, the establishment of aviation hubs was highlighted as a priority identified by the Head of State at a recent meeting. In this regard, the Government is working to expand the geography of flights, attract new international air carriers, and increase passenger and cargo flows through the country’s airports. Modernization of airport infrastructure, renewal of special equipment and digitalization of passenger and airline services are underway. All of this will help transform Kazakhstan’s airports into competitive regional hubs.
Olzhas Bektenov also emphasized the need to develop an information and analytical transport database system. A unified data repository and modules for cargo movement monitoring have already been launched, but the system’s monolithic architecture complicates integration and the introduction of innovations. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, to transition to a modular and scalable architecture with open interfaces and to gradually introduce artificial intelligence tools for forecasting and flow management.
The Prime Minister also issued a number of instructions across various areas of the transport and transit sector.
In particular, to ensure the quality of highway infrastructure, digital monitoring of project implementation must be ensured; regional administrations must complete full passportization of local roads by 1 July 2026 and accelerate the installation of automated measurement stations. The newly launched E-zholdar system must become the primary tool for tracking the condition of roads and monitoring project execution.
To accelerate the transition to electronic document circulation in air cargo transportation, the Ministries of Transport, Finance and Agriculture must complete integration with the e-Freight system by 1 March 2026 to automate data exchange on customs, veterinary and phytosanitary documents.
In the railway sector, the Ministry of Transport, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and other relevant state bodies, will continue implementing end-to-end digital solutions and will, within one month, develop measures to reduce processing times for cargo at border and hub stations.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, modernization of state border crossing points will be completed in December. Five crossing points will be launched shortly. As a result, all external border checkpoints of the Eurasian Economic Union will meet international standards and ensure faster cargo processing," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Transport and KazAvtoZhol to accelerate the pace of construction and strictly observe deadlines on the internal network. This issue remains under the personal supervision of the Prime Minister.
Additionally, the ministry and the company, together with regional administrations, must ensure comfortable conditions for citizens and carriers while actively attracting private investment.
Overall coordination and oversight of this work have been assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
08.12.2025, 19:51 20166
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday inked the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.
To note, 76 amendments were introduced by the Senators to the draft republican budget.
According to the law on general purpose transfers for 2026/28, the forecasted revenues of local budgets are as follows: 10.7 trillion tenge in 2026; 12.1 trillion tenge in 2027; and 13.3 trillion tenge in 2028.
Expenditures are projected at 14.9 trillion, 17.3 trillion, and 18.7 trillion tenge, respectively.
08.12.2025, 12:50 20466
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the course of preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21 in Saint Petersburg.
05.12.2025, 21:45 49166
Volunteerism has become vibrant part of public life in Kazakhstan - President
The press service of the Akorda presidential residence on Friday released the address by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the special session of the UN General Assembly on the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, Qazinform News Agency reports.
It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
This milestone embodies our shared vision to empower volunteers and strengthen their contribution to both national and global progress.
Kazakhstan put forward this initiative, working closely together with our international partners.
We firmly believe that volunteerism has become a powerful force for good - fostering civic engagement and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.
In today’s complex world, volunteers fulfill an important mission of protecting lives, reaching the most vulnerable, building trust and solidarity across societies.
The United Nations Volunteers Programme continues to expand its global reach, bringing together people across the world.
Beyond the UN framework, volunteer efforts engage hundreds of millions worldwide.
In Kazakhstan, volunteerism has become a vibrant part of public life.
04.12.2025, 18:11 65986
Tokayev Holds Talks with President of the European Council António Costa
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the European Council António Costa at the Akorda residence, marking his first official visit to Kazakhstan, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized the symbolic significance of the visit, which is taking place in the run-up to the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to conclude this historic agreement with the European Union.
We place particular emphasis to your visit. It stands as yet another indication of our mutual readiness to expand the all-round Kazakhstan - EU cooperation even further. Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy robust and meaningful partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and developing across many areas of mutual interest. In this context, I commend the outcomes of the EU - Kazakhstan Cooperation Council held few days ago in Brussels," - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The EU remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Last year, bilateral trade reached almost 50 billion US dollars, while total investment since 2005 has amounted to nearly 200 billion dollars. Kazakhstan accounts for 80 percent of the EU’s trade with Central Asia.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the strong presence of more than 4,000 European companies operating in Kazakhstan across the energy, transport, digitalization, and industrial sectors. He also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses.
The Head of State paid special attention to humanitarian cooperation. He expressed gratitude for the EU’s educational programmes, through which more than 5,000 Kazakh students and academics have had the opportunity to study and undertake training in EU member states.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreements reached to launch preparations for a Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements.
President Tokayev highlighted the importance Kazakhstan places on the EU’s active engagement with Central Asia through the C5+EU format, which contributes to advancing shared interests in sustainable growth and connectivity. He noted that the C5+ dialogue has become an effective platform for addressing regional development priorities.
For his part, António Costa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome. He commended the strong momentum in Kazakhstan - EU cooperation and affirmed the European Union’s readiness to further deepen comprehensive collaboration.
Over the past ten years, the European Union has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan has emerged as a key element of our economic security as the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium. It is clear that we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relationship and expanding our economic ties," - said the President of the European Council.
António Costa underlined that the European Union and Kazakhstan share a common vision of the world grounded in a commitment to multilateralism and an international rules-based order founded on the values enshrined in the UN Charter. According to him, these principles form the basis of efforts to promote security, stability, and prosperity across the globe.
He went on to emphasize that cooperation with the Central Asian countries is an important element in advancing and practically strengthening relations in today’s multilateral world. In this context, he commended President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s personal efforts to help consolidate peace in the Caucasus. In his view, ensuring security in the region opens new opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, which will connect Europe via the Caucasus and the Black Sea.
During the talks, the two sides reviewed a wide range of cooperation issues, placing particular emphasis on partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and other promising areas.
04.12.2025, 17:20 62656
President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family
The Head of State signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning Сulture, Education, Family and State Control," Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Codes "On Marriage and Family" and "On Public Health and the Healthcare System." Amendments were also made to the laws "On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan," "On the Rights of the Child," "On Culture," "On Education," and "On the Status of the Educator."
The first block of amendments enhances legal mechanisms to protect orphans and children left without parental care.
Priority for adoption, guardianship, or custodianship is now given to the child’s relatives. If no relatives are available, preference is given to couples in a registered marriage.
The second block of amendments shifts the state control procedures in sanitary and epidemiological well-being and in the protection of children's rights with respect to government-funded entities (including for food, accommodation, medical care, education, upbringing, and the rehabilitation of children) to the regulatory scope of the Code "On Public Health and the Healthcare System" and the Law "On the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Kazakhstan." The corresponding provisions are removed from the Entrepreneurial Code.
The third block of amendments addresses specific issues related to education.
The amendments introduce a ranking system for technical, vocational, and post-secondary education institutions based on a methodology for assessing performance indicators and ranking rules approved by the Ministry of Enlightenment. A similar ranking system is introduced for higher and/or postgraduate education institutions, based on methodologies and regulations approved by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
