Kazakhstan approves intelligence cooperation deal with Armenia

Images | depositphotos.com

Tell a friend

The Government of Kazakhstan has endorsed a draft Agreement on military intelligence cooperation with Armenia, Qazinform News Agency reports.





To approve the attached draft Agreement on cooperation in the field of military intelligence between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia," reads the corresponding government resolution.





It is noted that the agreement was developed based on the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, dated September 2, 1999.





The Parties, in accordance with the national legislation of their states and generally recognized norms and principles of international law, are to cooperate in the following areas:





Official visits by agency heads and expert-level working meetings;

Mutual exchange of military intelligence and expert assessments on current issues;

Sharing information on countering international terrorism and other organizations threatening the national security interests of the Parties' states;

Sharing and monitoring information on regional political and military developments and situations posing a threat to the Parties' states;

Other mutually agreed-upon areas of cooperation.





The Agreement is concluded for a term of five years, after which it will be automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods unless one of the Parties notifies the other Party in writing through diplomatic channels of its intention to terminate the Agreement no later than six months before the expiration of the current five-year period.