Kazakhstan's Constitutional Reforms Discussed in Canada

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An expert roundtable dedicated to the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Canada relations was held at the Senate of the Parliament of Canada. The event brought together representatives of Canada’s political, parliamentary, and analytical communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Opening the roundtable, Senator Clement Gignac emphasized the importance of strengthening interparliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Canada, reaffirming Canada’s interest in expanding comprehensive cooperation with Astana in both political and economic spheres.





Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Canada Duletbek Kusainov briefed participants on the current state of bilateral economic cooperation, as well as on the ongoing reforms in the country.





Special attention was given to the discussion of the constitutional reform and the results of the constitutional referendum held on March 15 of this year. An expert specially invited by the Embassy - Associate Professor at Maqsut Narikbayev University and Visiting Scholar at Harvard University, Muslim Khassenov provided a detailed overview of the significance of the new Constitution and its role in the further political development of Kazakhstan.





It was emphasized that the constitutional vote once again demonstrated a high level of public engagement and participation in key political processes.





Overall, the event and the discussions held within its framework highlighted a strong interest in Kazakhstan’s domestic political reforms. Canadian participants noted the consistency of the reforms being implemented and expressed interest in further studying the country’s ongoing transformation processes.





Following the event, both sides expressed their readiness to continue such expert-level meetings and to further develop Kazakhstan-Canada dialogue.