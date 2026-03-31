30.03.2026, 08:10 6516
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Reforms Discussed in Canada
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
An expert roundtable dedicated to the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Canada relations was held at the Senate of the Parliament of Canada. The event brought together representatives of Canada’s political, parliamentary, and analytical communities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the roundtable, Senator Clement Gignac emphasized the importance of strengthening interparliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Canada, reaffirming Canada’s interest in expanding comprehensive cooperation with Astana in both political and economic spheres.
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Canada Duletbek Kusainov briefed participants on the current state of bilateral economic cooperation, as well as on the ongoing reforms in the country.
Special attention was given to the discussion of the constitutional reform and the results of the constitutional referendum held on March 15 of this year. An expert specially invited by the Embassy - Associate Professor at Maqsut Narikbayev University and Visiting Scholar at Harvard University, Muslim Khassenov provided a detailed overview of the significance of the new Constitution and its role in the further political development of Kazakhstan.
It was emphasized that the constitutional vote once again demonstrated a high level of public engagement and participation in key political processes.
Overall, the event and the discussions held within its framework highlighted a strong interest in Kazakhstan’s domestic political reforms. Canadian participants noted the consistency of the reforms being implemented and expressed interest in further studying the country’s ongoing transformation processes.
Following the event, both sides expressed their readiness to continue such expert-level meetings and to further develop Kazakhstan-Canada dialogue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
30.03.2026, 10:25 6176
Head of State dismisses troop commander of ‘West’ Regional Command
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Monday signed a decree removing Baurzhan Artykov from the post as Troop Commander of the ‘West’ (Zapad) Regional Command, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Born in 1973 in Shymkent region, Artykov graduated from the Kazakh Armed Forces junior officers’ training (motorized rifle troops officer) in 1993, Alma-Ata Higher Combined Arms Command School in 1994, Kainar University in 2006, National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy twice in 2008 and 2019.
In 1991 and 1993, Artykov completed compulsory military service.
He held posts from commander of the platoon to first deputy commander of the Airborne Forces - chief of staff.
From 2023 to 2024, he headed the organization and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2026, 15:51 58456
The Speaker of the Japanese Parliament was briefed on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Eisuke Mori, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Diet of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev outlined the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which will come into effect on July 1, 2026. He noted that the nationwide referendum demonstrated strong public support for the proposed constitutional principles and values. The Ambassador also highlighted the role of newly established socio-political institutions, including the unicameral Quryltai (Parliament) and the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), designed to enhance public participation in governance and ensure broader representation across society.
Eisuke Mori commended Kazakhstan’s ongoing political transformation and international engagement, describing the country as a "wise nation." He stated that the adoption of the new Constitution is an important milestone for the country’s further development and expressed interest in strengthening interparliamentary cooperation. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant economic potential and the opportunities to expand trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries.
The two sides also exchanged views on advancing interparliamentary dialogue, including through Japan’s Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2026, 11:14 58031
Kazakh Volunteers in Qatar Recognized for Their Contribution to Evacuation Efforts
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Qatar held a meeting with Kazakh volunteers residing in Qatar who assisted the Embassy in organizing the evacuation of Kazakh citizens amid the escalation of regional tensions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev commended the volunteers for their dedication, high sense of responsibility, and ability to act effectively and in close coordination under challenging circumstances.
In his remarks, the Ambassador quoted the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: "To be a volunteer means to do good deeds, to spread kindness, to set an example for others, and to faithfully serve and care for the Motherland," noting that these values were clearly reflected in the volunteers’ actions.
He further emphasized that their efforts are a vivid example of genuine patriotism and civic solidarity. Despite the risks and challenges, the volunteers demonstrated courage, cohesion, and compassion, working in close coordination with the Embassy to assist Kazakh citizens, including children, women, and persons with disabilities.
Overall, Kazakh volunteers in Qatar provided significant support to the Embassy at all stages of organizing evacuation measures during the period of regional escalation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2026, 22:35 84606
Qatar’s Shura Council Highly Commends the Outcomes of the Referendum in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to enhancing interparliamentary dialogue, as well as expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the outcomes of the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing its importance for the country’s institutional development and the continued improvement of public administration.
For his part, the Qatari side noted that the referendum results clearly demonstrate broad public support for the ongoing reform agenda and expressed confidence that the updated constitutional framework will serve as a solid foundation for sustainable development and more effective state institutions.
The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to implementing all agreements reached following high-level reciprocal visits.
They also highlighted that the traditionally friendly relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar, based on mutual respect and support, continue to strengthen and gain new momentum and substance.
The interlocutors further exchanged views on key regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of resolving differences through political and diplomatic means as the most effective path toward ensuring peace and stability.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2026, 20:54 85061
The Results of Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Were Discussed in Helsinki
Tell a friend
A briefing was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Helsinki with the participation of experts and representatives of the Association of Journalists of Finland. The event served as a platform for sharing key information about current developments in Kazakhstan and for strengthening cooperation in the media sphere and bilateral relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the briefing, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov informed the participants about the results of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan and presented the data published by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that these results represent a strong endorsement of the efforts of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and reflect a high level of trust in his political course. He noted that the adoption of the new Constitution is a significant and pivotal milestone for the country, opening new opportunities for the development of state institutions and the strengthening of the legal foundation of society.
The participants also discussed the outcomes of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland in 2025, including achievements in the political, economic and cultural spheres. They exchanged views on further prospects for collaboration and highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2026, 20:21 85296
The Potential for Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and India in the Pharmaceutical Industry was Discussed at a Business Forum in Almaty
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov took part in the "Kazakhstan-India Pharma Business Meeting" business forum, aimed at developing and deepening Kazakh-Indian cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The forum brought together representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies and organizations, including Acies Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Abaris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Akriti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., and AMTEC Health Care Pvt Ltd., demonstrating the growing mutual interest of the business communities of both countries in strengthening comprehensive economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.
More than 12 thousand Indian students currently study in Kazakhstan, with the majority enrolled in medical universities. This reflects the high level of trust in Kazakhstan’s education system and creates a strong foundation for future ties in healthcare and medical research. A clear example of this is the recent investment project by India’s MSN Group to construct a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty region", Alibek Kuantyrov noted.
In turn, Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the pharmaceutical sector, particularly the formation of modern industry clusters, the opening of research centers, and the launch of pharmaceutical production projects in the city.
Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Y.K. Sailas Thangal emphasized the importance of holding the business forum and the opportunities for developing long-term economic relations between the two countries.
As part of the event, "Kazakh Invest" presented Kazakhstan’s investment and pharmaceutical potential, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to take a more active role in localizing the production of medicines and medical equipment in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2026, 18:30 85776
The Arab Republic of Egypt Has Been Removed From the List of Countries Not Recommended for Travel
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan announces the removal of the Arab Republic of Egypt from the list of countries not recommended for travel. This decision has been made taking into account the current situation, as well as the functioning conditions of civil infrastructure, including international airports and tourist areas in the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the same time, due to the ongoing tense situation in the Middle East, as well as the periodic closure of airspace by a number of countries in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan maintains its recommendation to refrain from all types of travel until the situation fully normalized to the following countries: Bahrain, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan currently in the region are once again urged to exercise heightened personal safety measures, refrain from visiting potentially dangerous areas, strictly follow the instructions of local authorities, including immediately proceeding to shelters in the event of a missile threat, and maintain constant contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2026, 18:13 81721
Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China hits $48.7 billion
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Han Chunlin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kazakhstan, has announced an 11% increase in bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of the next five years for the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The head of the Chinese diplomatic mission summarized the results of cooperation in 2025 during a press briefing titled "The Spirit of China’s ‘Two Sessions’ in 2026." He especially noted the strengthening of political mutual trust between the two countries.
Bilateral trade turnover reached $48.7 billion, increasing 11% year on year. Cooperation is steadily strengthening in such areas as energy and mineral extraction, petrochemicals, transport and logistics, as well as infrastructure. Meanwhile, cooperation is expanding in new sectors such as automotive manufacturing, modern agriculture, green energy, and the production of construction materials," the diplomat said.
The ambassador noted that in 2025, the two sides also signed a series of agreements in the fields of education, science and technology, sports, and tourism.
He specifically mentioned the Year of Chinese Tourism held in Kazakhstan. According to him, spontaneous trips by citizens of both countries are becoming a new trend in Chinese-Kazakh tourism.
The introduction of the reciprocal visa-free regime continues to yield a positive effect. The flow of people between the two countries has increased significantly. The average daily passenger traffic at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center has approached 30,000 people," said Han Chunlin.
In addition, the diplomat congratulated Kazakhstan on the adoption of the new Constitution and emphasized its significance for further reinforcement of political reforms.
The year 2026 is of great significance for both China and Kazakhstan. For China, this year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and for Kazakhstan, the beginning of adopting the new Constitution, and the continued strengthening of political reforms. The 15th Five-Year Plan period is becoming a key period for consolidating the foundation and exerting efforts in all directions to carry out socialist modernization. We are undoubtedly facing a new round of vigorous development. At the same time, guided by the strategy of a Just Kazakhstan, the nation is confidently moving toward accomplishing its national development goals. As President Xi Jinping noted, China and Kazakhstan are undergoing a pivotal period of their own development and revival," the ambassador stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.03.2026, 08:10Kazakhstan's Constitutional Reforms Discussed in Canada 30.03.2026, 10:255901Head of State dismisses troop commander of ‘West’ Regional Command 30.03.2026, 13:315756Water level up in Sharlyk River of N Kazakhstan region 30.03.2026, 12:014286Results of the Republican Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Discussed in Madrid 30.03.2026, 13:584016Austria is Deepening Interparliamentary Cooperation with Central Asia Countries 24.03.2026, 15:00105731Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador 24.03.2026, 19:5593041Uzbekistan Airways to operate Tashkent-Atyrau flights starting March 29 24.03.2026, 09:4191416Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 24 27.03.2026, 19:5088736Kazakhstani students in Izmir celebrated Nauryz 27.03.2026, 11:1187876Nauryz Celebration Held in Seoul 18.03.2026, 20:24195006Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18190551President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 18.03.2026, 19:20187441Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 21.03.2026, 22:33186166The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24183376The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava