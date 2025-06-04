Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, who reported on the current situation and plans to develop the country’s socio-economic sector, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





According to her, as of 1 May, 157,800 jobseekers in Kazakhstan were provided with employment promotion measures and 143,200 of them were employed.





More than 232,000 people received targeted social assistance since the year beginning.





The President was informed about the measures taken to ensure labor safety and labour rights protection. As a result, the occupational injury rate decreased by 17% in the first quarter of 2025, and the number of fatal accidents decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.





An automated system for identifying, assessing and preventing occupational risks, as well as a mechanism for declaring labour relations are being introduced.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of implementation of the Innovation Project Navigator, designed to improve the efficiency of public investment and quality job planning.





Svetlana Zhakupova also reported on digitalization of social support processes. In particular, she presented the Concept of application of a scoring model to assess the socio-economic sustainability and vulnerability of households. Its implementation will make it possible to redistribute resources in favor of truly needy citizens and increase the targeting of the support measures provided.





At the end of the meeting, the Head of State entrusted the minister with further improvement of social policy, advancing efficiency of targeted assistance, expansion of measures of employment formalization and improvement of digitalization in social and labour sector.