Kazakhstan establishes Committee for Regulation, Protection and Utilization of Water Resources

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov is on a working visit to East Kazakhstan region. The main purpose is to monitor the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on modernization of energy and social infrastructure, development of metallurgical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as transport, logistics and tourism industries, primeminister.kz reports.





During the visit to "Ridder CHPP" Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the pace of reconstruction of the heat source. During the inspection of the boiler shop Prime Minister was informed about the modernization of ACS of medium pressure boiler units and restoration of the station after the accident at boilers No. 4 and 5. The CHPP, commissioned in 1956, today provides heat to about 50 thousand residents. The current depreciation of the equipment is 57.7% - Ridder CHPP is one of the 19 heat sources in the "red zone". The task of urgent modernization of such facilities with completion this year was set before the Government by the Head of State at an enlarged session in February this year.





8.5 billion tenge has been allocated for the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure in 2024: about 7.4 billion tenge from the reserve under the Government Resolution, 1.1 billion tenge from the regional budget. Funds in the amount of 5.5 billion tenge are allocated for the repair of boiler units, more than 280 million for the reconstruction of switchgear, and another 2.7 billion for the modernization of 19 km of heating networks.





At Ridder CHPP by the beginning of the heating season it is planned to start 2 boiler units, the rest will be put into operation as the cold weather arrives in accordance with the temperature schedule. Upon completion of the works the wear and tear of the heat source will be reduced to 40%.





On repair of heating networks Head of the Government was informed that the work is carried out according to the schedule with completion by the end of August this year. At 55 sites with a total length of 19 km 127 people and 20 units of equipment are involved. Today the wear and tear of the energy infrastructure of the region reaches 78.5%. According to this indicator, Ridder is also in the "red zone". Upon completion of repair work is expected to decrease by 24.1%.





Prime Minister noted the need for accelerated completion of modernization of energy infrastructure for the stable passage of the heating season. Today the readiness of engineering networks reaches 58.4%, 32 centralized boiler houses 51%, 69% for hydroelectric power plants and 52% for thermal power plants.





This is a matter of life support and safety of the population. Therefore, strict state control is needed here. Requirements and control. The state on its part invests a lot of money here and in general in the modernization of infrastructure in the country. The pace of work needs to be increased. We must not allow the lack of heat supply or insufficient heat supply to homes with the onset of cold weather. It is important to be ahead of schedule, while observing all the necessary conditions to ensure quality. I draw attention to the fact that the indicator of the quality of modernization and efficiency of work will be the heating season" Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy together with the regional Akimat to keep this issue under special control.





During his working visit Prime Minister also checked the pace of construction of a multi-profile medical facility in Ridder. The hospital complex with a polyclinic for 500 visits per shift and a hospital for 200 beds is being built in the city to replace the hospital operating for more than 80 years, the buildings of which are located in different parts of Ridder. The new health care organization is the only one in the city today.





The total area of the new multidisciplinary complex is 40 thousand m2 and the facility is 60% ready. The roofing and window installation works are 100% complete, and the engineering networks (heating, water supply, sewerage) are 85% complete. At the moment the interior finishing of the premises and facade of the building is underway.





The clinic is planned to be put into operation in the fall of this year, the inpatient department in the next year. he complex will be equipped with expert-class equipment and qualified personnel. More than 500 employees will work here.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the development of medical infrastructure is under special control of the Head of State and is one of the priority tasks of the Government.





We will solve the issues of financing. We must ensure quality and targeted use of funds. It is necessary to work in a short time and not to allow the object to go to the list of "long construction sites". It is necessary to equip the hospital with all the equipment so that the residents receive all medical services here. We should strive to reduce the spending of Kazakhstan citizens on paid medicine and within the framework of health insurance system, and the guaranteed volume of free medical care to cover the needs of citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





For reference: Currently, theunified electric power system of Kazakhstan is working in normal mode. a major overhaul, according to the approved schedule, is planned for 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines. 22.6 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve for preparation for the upcoming heating period of the energy complex in the cities of Kentau, Ridder, Kyzylorda, Ekibastuz, Kokshetau.