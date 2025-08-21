Kazakhstan increases production of railway equipment and components

Tell a friend

At a Government session, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev reported on the current state of the railway engineering sector, key projects, and plans for its further modernization, primeminister.kz reports.





According to him, the production of railway products is one of the key areas in the development of the engineering industry, accounting for 13% of its share. Today, the sector has 60 enterprises, employing more than 8,000 people.





As a result of last year, the volume of production increased by 25% and reached 600 billion tenge. The positive trend continues this year as well: in 7 months, the production of freight gondola cars increased 5 times, and platforms - 2.2 times.





Over the past 5 years, the sector has seen an increase in investment activity thanks to programs aimed at stimulating the renewal of the wagon fleet. Within the framework of supporting domestic producers, the localization level has reached from 35% to 40%. Work on its deepening will continue.





In January of this year, the Stadler Kazakhstan plant for the production of passenger cars with a capacity of up to 100 per year was launched in Astana. The entire production volume has been contracted with KTZ until 2030. The first 51 cars will be delivered by the end of the year," the minister noted.





In Atyrau region, a wagon-building plant with a capacity of 6,000 freight wagons and tanks per year has been commissioned. To increase the level of localization, the investor has begun construction of a foundry, the launch of which is scheduled for 2027. In addition, at the Semipalatinsk Machine-Building Plant, a new line for the production of gondola cars has been launched, and in Ekibastuz, a cluster of enterprises has been formed, specializing in the production of both finished equipment and components.