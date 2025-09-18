Kazakhstan intends to apply AI technologies to ensure road safety

Images | primeminister.kz

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Lepekha reported at the Government session on the work being carried out in the republic to ensure road and pedestrian safety, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that annually the police prevent 13 million traffic violations. Up to 90% of road accidents are caused by drivers. In this area, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is carrying out large-scale work. In particular, road control has been strengthened, patrol routes have been optimized taking into account accident analysis, and preventive campaigns such as "Safe Road" and "Bus" are regularly conducted with the maximum involvement of police forces and resources.





According to the ministry, this year 20% more traffic violations that could have led to serious accidents have already been detected, as well as 16% more cases of driving into the oncoming lane, and 16,600 drunk drivers have been detained.





To maintain order on the roads, drone monitoring has been introduced. They have detected 3,600 violations, including 1,000 cases of driving into oncoming traffic and 300 cases of dangerous overtaking.





The network of automatic cameras in the republic is also expanding - their number has reached 25,000. Patrol cars are equipped with built-in radars, and the "hidden" patrolling method is used. Along with this, measures are being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Transport to introduce automatic control over compliance with average speed on national roads.





It was noted that average speed monitoring has been introduced on 8 highways with a total length of almost 1,900 km, where the number of road fatalities has already decreased by 11%. There are plans to implement average speed control on another 10 sections with a total length of more than 1,000 km.





To combat persistent offenders, all digital solutions and cameras have been integrated into the "TOR" platform, which comprehensively addresses tasks such as:





tracking vehicle movements;

searching for wanted cars (by make, model, and color);

identifying "dangerous drivers" with aggressive driving;

monitoring "tired drivers" driving continuously for more than 8 hours.





It was noted that there is a shortage of patrol staff and service vehicles in the republic. This affects the coverage of routes and the detection of violators.





The issue of driver training quality was also raised. Last year, self-study was excluded. All driving schools were registered. Joint inspections of such institutions are being carried out with the Prosecutor General’s Office.





Igor Lepekha emphasized that the Ministry of Internal Affairs pays special attention to road infrastructure near educational facilities. Near schools, 54 pedestrian traffic lights, more than 1,000 speed bumps, about 8,000 road signs and information panels, 180 km of fencing, and 248 parking lots have been installed.





However, across the country there remains a need for 70 regulated pedestrian traffic lights, about 350 additional speed bumps, and 400 road signs," added Igor Lepekha.





According to the ministry, alongside the growth of the vehicle fleet, its aging is also noted, which also affects accidents on highways. Today more than 50% of cars in the republic are older than 20 years. At the same time, there are questions about the quality of vehicle technical inspections. This function is performed in a competitive environment. It has been proposed to strengthen control over vehicle inspection stations.





The private passenger transportation sector also remains unsafe. In pursuit of profit, internet taxi drivers stay on the roads without rest. During the holiday season and due to a shortage of regular routes, they are especially in demand.





Since 2025, internet aggregators have been assigned responsibility for monitoring compliance with transportation requirements. They must not allow:





right-hand drive vehicles;

two-door vehicles;

drivers without licenses, etc.





Previously, mopeds were a problem on the roads: their drivers grossly violated traffic rules, drove on sidewalks, and endangered pedestrians. After the adoption of legislative measures, they were brought into compliance. Now the problem is created by electric scooters. Since the beginning of 2025, about 29,000 traffic violations by electric scooters have been prevented in Kazakhstan, and 8,000 have been impounded. In this regard, under the draft law being considered by deputies "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Regulation of New Types of Transport and Ensuring Road Safety", it is proposed to ban the movement of electric scooters on sidewalks, introduce obligations for kicksharing companies, and empower akimats to adopt rules for their operation.





It was noted that in light of the President’s instructions to strengthen road safety, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will continue to work on:





improving legislation on driving schools, the operation of electric scooters and vehicles;

introducing artificial intelligence to detect dangerous drivers and accident-prone areas;

expanding the network of automatic cameras and the types of violations they detect;

applying hidden patrolling and drones;

strengthening road condition monitoring, including with drones;

involving society in accident prevention and implementing educational and informational campaigns;

improving accident analysis for early prevention.