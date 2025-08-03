01.08.2025, 13:58 7346
Kazakhstan launches Center for Combating Disinformation
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A new Center for Combating Disinformation has been launched under the structure of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The newly established center is set to play a key role in safeguarding citizens’ right to access accurate and reliable information.
The Center’s main objectives include:
- Identifying and refuting false or misleading information;
- Providing citizens with objective and verified data on important public issues;
- Promoting a culture of responsible information consumption.
In today’s era of information overload, the ability to separate fact from deliberate distortion is more important than ever. The new Center is designed to be a trusted resource, helping the public navigate an increasingly complex information landscape.
The Center will work in close collaboration with government agencies, experts, journalists, and the wider public.
Its establishment marks a strategic step toward fostering a resilient communication environment built on facts, accountability, and public trust.
The Center will regularly release overviews of fake news, cases of media manipulation, and expert commentary on high-profile information topics. Its launch is supported by the introduction of official social media platforms designed to deliver clear, engaging explanations of complex information dynamics.
In its first publication, the Center analyzes recent disinformation trends that have emerged in the national information space.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.08.2025, 16:43 7526
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to enhance combat potential of Armed Forces
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a meeting with Defense Minister Dauren Kossanov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed about the Defense Ministry’s activity in the first half of this year.
The Head of State was informed about the combat readiness of the Army, outcomes of the spring conscription campaign, measures to improve the system of military-patriotic education as well as social protection of servicemen.
Kossanov provided a report on efforts to enhance military mobility, develop air defense, territorial troops, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, military infrastructure, as well as place the state defense order.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set Minister Kossanov a number of tasks aimed at further enhancing the combat potential of the Armed Forces. The Head of State also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive steps towards ensuring military service safety, preventing deaths and injuries among servicemen.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.08.2025, 14:40 7106
Key goal of transport policy is to boost air service, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State prioritized the development of the country’s machine-building sector, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President said it is crucial to focus on the development of local production involving the world’s top companies. Currently, leading foreign companies operate in Kazakhstan. He reminded early this year he visited the battery locomotive plant in Astana that manufactures electric freight and passenger locomotives and spare parts.
The Head of State stressed that the key goal of the country’s transport policy is the further development of air service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the modernization of the country’s aviation infrastructure is underway. New terminals were commissioned last year in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda that significantly increased the handling capacity of airports. Previously, the Almaty airport served 2.5 million passengers a year; now it handles 14 million. Three new airports are being built in Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kenderli.
Such projects stimulate the development of logistics, tourism, trade and related industries. Kazakhstan established air service with 30 countries. But as the Head of State said, taking into account the potential of our state, this is not enough; work in this direction will continue.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2025, 20:07 6856
Gauez Nurmukhambetov reports to President on North Kazakhstan region’s socio-economic development in H1 2025
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Gauez Nurmukhambetov, today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was reported on the region’s socio-economic development in the first half of 2025.
According to Gauez Nurmukhambetov, the area under oilseed and forage crops has been significantly expanded in the region, and water-saving technologies are actively introduced. The agrarians of the region received 97 billion tenge of financial support under the Ken Dala 2 program, which is 24% more against the same period in 2024.
He said that the North Kazakhstan region is among the top three in the country in terms of milk production, and is the first in launching industrial dairy complexes.
52 investment projects worth 893 billion tenge are under implementation in the region now, which enables to employ 7,500 people.
The region plans to commission 332,000 square meters of housing this year. Five multi-story residential buildings have already been commission, and another 11 are set to be completed by the end of the year. 258 apartment will be acquired in 2025 for the vulnerable groups.
A 600-seat school was built in Petropavlosk under the Keleshek Mektepteri national project. A 280-seat kindergarten is under construction now. 46 rural healthcare facilities were modernized.
The President stressed the importance of high-quality preparation for the harvesting campaign, timely implementation of agro-industrial investment projects, as well as completion of repair works at the Petropavlovsk Thermal Power Plant-2 and reconstruction of heat and power supply networks.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC Talgat Aldybergenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2025, 18:52 6881
PM Bektenov highlights need to toughen control over water distribution in southern regions
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has inspected today key water reservoirs in Turkistan region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.
During his working trip to Turkistan region, Olzhas Bektenov inspected the condition of the Shardara water reservoir and Koksaray counter-regulator, the progress of reconstruction of hydraulic structures and the measures launched to ensure stable water supply to the country’s southern regions.
The current growing season in Kazakhstan’s southern regions is ongoing amid precipitation deficit. The World Meteorological Organization and the North Eurasian Climate Center forecast high probability of hydrological drought. This poses risks to agriculture, especially in the Syr Darya River basin, where localized crop losses are possible, if dry weather persists. Along with internal measures to optimize water supply, the Government is holding talks with the neighboring states located upstream of the Syr Darya River within the framework of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia. The agreements concluded make it possible to ensure timely water intake.
The Shardara water reservoir is a key facility which supplies irrigation water to the farmlands of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions as well as drinking water to the residents of Shardara.
The Prime Minister stressed the necessity to toughen control at all levels to ensure transparency in water distribution.
Following the inspection of the Koksarai facility, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation to speed up the reconstruction of the counter-regulator in order to restore its full functionality, which is necessary for the rational regulation of the river flow and ensuring stable water supply for farmers in the southern regions.He highlighted that given the reduction in the volume of water coming from transboundary sources, the Kazakh Government attaches priority importance to the development of internal water reserves.
He reminded that the President set a task to build 20 new water reservoirs and overhaul at least 15 reservoirs for collecting spring and meltwaters and ensuring their efficient use in irrigation of farmlands.
The Prime Minister entrusted the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the Akimat of Turkistan region with ensuring timely financing and implementation of water management projects in the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2025, 12:18 23336
Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The unemployment rate was at 4.6% in Kazakhstan following the first half of 2025, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population askar Biakhmetov said at a government meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Biakhmetov said that the number of hired workers rose to 7.1 million people, while that of self-employed stood at 2.1 million.
Presently, there are three key trends in the labor market. First, it is digitalization and automatization, as many professions require digital skills. Second, platform employment and e-commerce. And, third, as the country’s population grows, more young people join the labor market. It’s projected that up to 360,000 young people will join the labor market every year till 2035, adding an additional burden, said the vice minister.
According to the Ministry’s forecast, the demand for workers in Kazakhstan will stand at nearly three million people in the short-term.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.07.2025, 11:27 23146
Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months
Images | Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry
Tell a friend
In the first half of this year, Kazakhstan got 4.6 billion cubic meters of water via the Yertis River and 5.6 billion cubic meters of water via the Ile River, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
The Ministry said Kazakhstan diverted water from the Ile River to boost the storage level in the Kapchagay reservoir, Almaty region, to 100%, allowing to supply 8.52 billion cubic meters of water to Lake Balkhash.
As a result, since early 2025, the water level in Lake Balkhash rose by 32 centimeters on average from 341.55 meters to 341.87 meters according to the Baltic Sea level elevation system.
Cooperation with China covers not only transboundary rivers. In March this year, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China for the first time signed the memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation. It provides for greater cooperation in the rational and sustainable use of water, implementation of advanced technologies, distribution and development of alternative water sources as well as exchange of experience and joint personnel training, said Nagima Azhigulova, head of the department of water cooperation with China and Russia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.07.2025, 19:51 22876
President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Aigerim Altynbek over her win in the XI Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino 2025 opera competition in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Your success which demonstrated Kazakhstan’s culture to the entire world and reflected the recognition of international experts, is of great importance. You have worthily represented our country and national culture at the global stage. I am confident that new achievements await you in the future!"
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh opera singer Aigerim Altynbek took first place at the Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino (CLIP), an esteemed international opera competition held in Portofino, Italy.
Aigerim Altynbek is a laureate of several international vocal competitions. She previously won an opera singing contest in Italy, took third place at the Nikolay Gyaurov Competition in Modena, and received the Mirella Freni special prize.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2025, 13:40 42571
Up to 15 years jail terms proposed for assaults on health workers in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova on Thursday announced proposals introducing punishment for assaults against on-duty health workers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Alnazarova said: "In connection with the directive from the Head of State, draft regulations were designed. Work is ongoing together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry; preliminary positive conclusions were received".
Separate articles relating to assaults against on-duty health workers will be introduced to the Criminal Code. There will be new paragraph 1 in Article 158 providing for imprisonment. Offenders may face up to two years in jail in event of threats of violence, if that would be the case, said the Minister.
Alnazarova added: "If violence occurs against one health worker, the sentence term will be from two to seven years. In case the assault takes place during an emergency situation, the sentence will be up to 10 years, and if a group of health workers is assaulted, offenders might face up to 15 years jail terms".
As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
29.07.2025, 08:06Kazakh, Turkish presidents hold brief conversation at Ankara Airport 29.07.2025, 12:1823336Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025 29.07.2025, 11:2723146Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months 28.07.2025, 19:5122876President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest 29.07.2025, 21:3522441First HIV prevention drug offering 100% protection approved for global use 04.07.2025, 23:57177706Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi 07.07.2025, 20:47160821Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ 04.07.2025, 09:15Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects160376Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects 07.07.2025, 18:00153951Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China 07.07.2025, 09:00147761Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives