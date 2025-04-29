28.04.2025, 19:46 6061
Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services
Images | Akorda
Head of State has signed the law ratifying the CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services, Establishment, Operations and Investment, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The text of the law is published in print media.
Earlier, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law on free trade in services with the CIS states.
The purpose of the document is to expand trade and economic cooperation between the parties, to provide access for Kazakhstani exporters of services to the markets of partners, to open opportunities for establishing enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstani capital and to create additional conditions for attracting investment and protecting mutual investments.
The main objectives are to ensure sustainable development of the free-trade zone of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as to create favorable conditions for further growth of the CIS states’ economies.
relevant news
29.04.2025, 12:05
Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry’s water resources information and analysis center issued on Tuesday a roadmap for the Lake Balkhash preservation master plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the Ministry said, the roadmap envisages assessment of the state and quality of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin, including underground waters, creation of a digital platform for Lake Balkhash water level monitoring, automation and digitalization of water bodies, water control facilities.
It also provides for measures seeking more rational and efficient use of water resources in the Ile-Balkhash basin as well as joint action with China in response to preservation and sustainable water use in the Ili River basin.
Kazakhstan is set to join forces with the French Development Agency (AFD), French geological survey (BRGM) and local experts to study the Lake Balkhash basin, as France already started gathering necessary data, with BRGM planning field trips to survey wells, gauging stations and irrigated lands in the basin of Lake Balkhash.
Bolat Bekniyaz, First Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, said: "The document is to become a key step in forming an integrated, intersectoral approach towards basin water resources management balancing nature, economy and society".
29.04.2025, 10:42
Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana
Images | Defense Ministry
The aircraft of the military aviation of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan airlifted the remains of Kazakhstani soldiers, Orazgali Belyubayev and Pyotr Okonechnikov fallen in World War II, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ceremony honoring the transfer of remains to the family members was held at the National Military and Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces.
Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major General Shaikh-Khassab Zhazykbayev said, the Defense Ministry, Atamnyn Amanaty society and search brigades from Kazakhstan and foreign countries are still working to recover soldiers who went missing during the war.
As stated there, over 241,000 Kazakhstanis went missing during WWII. Remains of 19 Kazakhstani soldiers have already been brought back home.
Representatives of the embassies of Russia and Belarus in Kazakhstan, the military, veterans of the Armed Forces, students and relatives of the soldiers who died in WWII attended the ceremony.
It is worth reminding, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Jubilee Medal "80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War" to honor the veterans, war workers and other participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
28.04.2025, 15:51
Marat Sultangaziyev reports to President on Almaty region's socio-economic development in Q1 2025
Images | Akorda
Governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev has reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the region’s socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The governor reported on a growth in the key sectors of economy.
According to him, in the reporting period, the region’s industrial output made 507.9 billion tenge, and agricultural output made 97.4 billion tenge. The number of small and medium businesses reached 146,200 having increased by 7.7%.
Since the beginning of the year, the region has launched 12 new industrial projects, such as the expansion of Galanz bottlers production site, construction of Bartogay Hydropower Plant 28, a series of small HPPs on the Sharyn river. In general, the region is currently implementing 122 projects worth 2.4 trillion tenge, which will let generate 36,776 jobs.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported about development of Konayev and Alatau cities.
The city of Konayev is presently introducing Smart Qonaev unified urban management system and is reconstructing roads and engineering networks.
The specification of Alatau city’s general layout and design of engineering-transport infrastructure has been launched.
Sultangaziyev then reported on the construction of 17 schools under the Comfortable School national project. To tackle the three-shift schooling problem, regional authorities plan to build 19 schools based on public-private partnership, as well as to overhaul 91 educational facilities in 2025-2027.
Upon completion of the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of quality and timely implementation of the plans on the development of Konayev city, new Alatau city and the entire Almaty agglomeration. The President set a task to enhance the potential of local industrial zones and Alatau SEZ, as well as to build utilities and roads in the settlements.
25.04.2025, 23:30
President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin
Images | Akorda
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin said on Friday that the 30th anniversary session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of the People was another milestone, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted new points of public policy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh State Counselor said: "The speech delivered by the Head of State was informative and covered a wide range of pressing issues".
Despite of multiple ongoing tasks, enhancing interethnic harmony will remain one of the key priorities of all government agencies, especially amid the heightened tensions and uncertainty on the global stage, said Karin, citing President Tokayev’s speech.
He said: "The Head of State denied rumors regarding the Assembly and commended its activities, revealing its new promising role as a strategic staff for development of public policy in interethnic relations".
The President reiterated the important role of the Kazakh language as the language of interethnic communication, said Karin, adding that the use of the state language will be expanded without haste and based on a weighted and rational approach, with any attempts to politicize the issue will be stopped.
The Kazakh State Counselor said that the Head of State once again pointed out a constructive and unbiased understanding of the history, noting the special importance of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
The President’s statement was clear that Kazakhstan will act according to its national interests in its domestic and foreign policy, said Karin, adding: "Kazakhstan will pursue dialogue with all its partners based on mutually beneficial cooperation and in compliance with international law".
23.04.2025, 14:44
Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at the Government session, where the issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO were considered, noted the visiting cards of Kazakhstan, which should be made centres of tourist attraction, primeminister.kz reports.
The UNESCO World Heritage List today includes monuments that have already received world recognition and have unique historical value. Among them are the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui, petroglyphs of Tamgaly, settlements of Kayalyk, Talgar, Akirtas and others. Prime Minister noted that the Head of State at the meeting of the National Kurultai emphasised the importance of inclusion of objects of tangible and intangible heritage of Kazakhstan in the international UNESCO lists. It is through these lists that the world recognises the country. In this regard, these business cards of the country should be made centres of tourist attraction. They should be shown in films and programmes, told about them in books and school textbooks, demonstrated at exhibitions and forums.
In addition, today the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage includes the performance of cues, kazak kuresi, Assyk Atu games, Betashar ritual, Orteke dance and others. These are vivid examples of the uniqueness of our culture, which can tell about the country, people and traditions. Increased interest of foreign tourists to the historical values and cultural origins of Kazakhstan has been noted. Most importantly, the interest is also shown by Kazakhstani youth, reviving folk crafts and rituals. Young Kazakhs record folklore podcasts, create modern interpretations of folk costumes, and are drawn to Kazakh symbols in music and sports. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government will constantly provide full support to these processes.
At the meeting of the Government the importance of continuing work on expanding the presence of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO lists was emphasised. Attention should be paid to the inclusion of intangible heritage in the form of the practice of teaching crafts and preservation of rituals in the lists of best practices. The preparation of a new transnational nomination should also be continued for the Silk Road: Caspian-Volga Corridor with Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan.
A few days ago, the manuscript Khandar Shezhiresi was included in the Memory of the World Register. This is not only a fact of recognition of the value of this document, but also a tool for its international protection, further study and popularisation.
Written sources on the Golden Horde, Kazakh Khanate, chronicles of the Great Silk Road, on the formation of independent Kazakhstan are part of the world historical memory. And our task is not only to preserve, but also to promote them as evidence of Kazakhstan's contribution to the development of world civilisation. Through such documents, recognised historical and cultural objects, interest in Kazakhstan is raised, the image of the country is promoted, and our identity is strengthened. That is why the Head of State instructed to intensify work in this direction. This requires a clear integrated interdepartmental co-operation and careful attitude to our past, monuments, cultural heritage," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions on the results of consideration of issues of preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO:
- The Ministry of Culture to develop and submit by 1 September this year for consideration of the Government a draft Comprehensive Plan for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage under the auspices of UNESCO for the near future. Together with the interested bodies and akimats to make an inventory of historical and cultural monuments and send the relevant documents to UNESCO by 1 August this year.
- Akimats of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Zhetisu to include zones of World Heritage sites into the information system of the State Land Cadastre by 15 September this year.
- The Ministry of Tourism together with the Ministry of Culture to develop and implement tourist routes that take into account the objects and elements of cultural heritage.
- Also, together with the Ministry of Digitalisation, to create digital cognitive products on UNESCO-listed sites and elements.
- The Ministry of Culture together with akimats to carry out on a permanent basis information and awareness-raising work on promotion and propaganda of cultural values of Kazakhstan.
23.04.2025, 13:11
Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of development and digitalisation of the gas industry. Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov made a report. On the ongoing projects in the gas sector reported the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, on the digitalisation of the industry by the First Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Kanysh Tuleushin, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2024, gas production in the country totalled 59 billion m3, 85% of the total volume came from three major fields Karachaganak, Tengiz and Kashagan. At the same time, marketable gas production in Kazakhstan reached 28.7bn m3. Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that the plan for 2025 is set at 29.4 billion m3.
The Prime Minister emphasised the preservation of the global trend of growth in the consumption of natural gas as the most environmentally friendly type of hydrocarbon fuel. It was noted that even in the countries focused on decarbonisation, gas continues to be the basic and reserve generation, ensures the sustainability of energy systems. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in Kazakhstan gas is a socially important resource that affects the quality of life of citizens, ensuring the sustainability of the economy and the development of regions.
The Head of State has repeatedly stressed the importance of the gas industry development and instructed to ensure reliable gas supply to the population, modernise the infrastructure and expand exploration of new fields. Our country has a significant gas potential. The volume of confirmed natural gas reserves in Kazakhstan is about 4 trillion cubic metres. However, the development of these resources requires a systematic approach, new investments, modern infrastructure and a long-term strategy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Attention was paid to the issue of updating the scientific base in the study of subsoil and digitisation of geological information for effective attraction of investors. As part of this work, the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy are creating a unified platform for subsoil use, which includes a single window for interaction between government agencies and enterprises and a digital map of deposits.
Accelerated implementation of gas processing plant construction projects is also a priority. Their commissioning will make it possible not only to increase the added value of products, but also to reduce dependence on gas imports and ensure the utilisation of related industries.
In the country as a whole, the coverage of gasification today reaches 62.4%. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that by 2030 it is planned to increase this figure to 65%. Currently, implementation of such major projects as construction of the second string of the main gas pipeline Beineu - Bozoi - Shymkent and the gas pipeline Taldykorgan-Usharal is underway.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:
- To the Ministry of Energy together with QazaqGaz and KazMunayGaz companies by 1 June to make proposals for the development and development of new gas fields;
- The Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Ministry of Energy to put into operation a unified platform of subsoil use by the end of August this year;
- Samruk-Kazyna Fund to take special control over the timely completion of construction of gas processing plants at Kashagan and Zhanaozen;
- the Ministry of Energy to ensure that an investment decision is made on the Karachaganak gas processing plant in the third quarter of this year;
- regional akimats to ensure early preparation and timely completion of planned works on gasification of settlements, taking into account the accelerated pace of implementation of gas trunkline construction projects.
It is also possible to accelerate gasification through the use of modern technologies. For example, the technology of mechanical pipe jointing is widely used abroad, which allows to speed up their laying many times. However, for the development of this technology in our country it is necessary to update the national standards, as today according to them pipe connection is possible only by welding," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy, Trade and Integration to ensure the relevant procedures;
- QazaqGaz Company together with the Ministry of Energy to provide digital accounting of commodity gas along the entire chain from production to consumption by 1 August 2026;
- The Ministry of Energy and regional akims should make proposals on automation of liquefied gas distribution processes within a month.
21.04.2025, 16:57
Over 1 mln trees to be planted in Kazakh capital, mayor
Images | Akorda
The Head of State got familiarized with the Astana landscaping and infrastructure development plans, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed over 1 million trees will be planted in the city this year.
The works will be carried out in the historical streets, the President’s Park, the River Yessil bank, the Mynzhyldyk Alley, the Triathlon Park, the Greenline Boulevard, the Syganak, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Goethe streets, etc.
The mayor noted that the reconstruction of the Qazaqstan sports complex will start.
18.04.2025, 18:41
President urges concrete action to address water scarcity in Mangistau
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government and Samruk Kazyna Fund to take concrete action to reduce water scarcity in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at a meeting on social and economic development of Mangistau region Friday, President Tokayev said that access to drinking water is among acute challenges facing the region amid growing population pressures.
The Head of State said: "Three cities and 59 rural settlements have water supply schedules in spite of the centralized water supply. Water scarcity is 23,000 cubic meters per day".
Six desalination plants are under construction, with Kenderli project is expected to provide access to drinking water in Zhanaozen city, Tenge, Kyzylsai, Rakhat and Kenderli rural districts. President Tokayev pointed out the importance of completing all works on schedule in May.
The President also pointed to the potential use of groundwater deposit Kokzhide in Aktobe region or construction of a water pipeline from Kokzhide, Aishuakskoye and Severo-Aishuakskoye deposits to supply water to settlements in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.
A pipeline stretching nearly 1,400km could supply 170,000 cubic meters of water per day, ensuring access to quality drinking water to 1.2 million people, said Tokayev.
Aktau city’s water networks are 77% obsolete, leading to water loss rates of 16%, added the President.
President Tokayev also supported the initiative led by farmers residing in remote areas of drilling water wells, which, according to estimates, will require 100 million tenge.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tok
