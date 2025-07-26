22.07.2025, 11:22 18981
Kazakhstan ratifies loan agreement with IBRD to deliver internet connectivity to rural areas
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed into a law the loan agreement, reached between Kazakhstan and the IBRD under the Digital Acceleration for an Inclusive Economy (DARE) Project for Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As Zhaslan Madiyev, the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister, said, the project aims at bridging the digital divide among urban and rural areas.
The agreement eyes development of telecommunications infrastructure, that is, building local area networks in rural areas as well as creating conditions for private investments in the sector and supporting small- and medium-sized communication operators.
A total amount of investments is estimated at 84 billion tenge, of which up to 50% of capital expenditure will be subsidized through the project, including 42 billion tenge private financing and 42 billion tenge loan from the World Bank.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.07.2025, 13:40 6441
Up to 15 years jail terms proposed for assaults on health workers in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova on Thursday announced proposals introducing punishment for assaults against on-duty health workers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Alnazarova said: "In connection with the directive from the Head of State, draft regulations were designed. Work is ongoing together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry; preliminary positive conclusions were received".
Separate articles relating to assaults against on-duty health workers will be introduced to the Criminal Code. There will be new paragraph 1 in Article 158 providing for imprisonment. Offenders may face up to two years in jail in event of threats of violence, if that would be the case, said the Minister.
Alnazarova added: "If violence occurs against one health worker, the sentence term will be from two to seven years. In case the assault takes place during an emergency situation, the sentence will be up to 10 years, and if a group of health workers is assaulted, offenders might face up to 15 years jail terms".
As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2025, 12:38 6586
PM Bektenov orders to develop new drug policy
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Crime Prevention with the participation of ministers, with a focus on efforts against drugs, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said on Thursday that in the first half of 2025, 6.4 tons of drugs were seized, over 17,000 websites offering drugs were blocked, as well as 474 drug offenders, including 28 administrators of Telegram channels, were jailed.
21 criminal proceedings were initiated against organized crime groups, including three trans-international. Up to 11,000 drug combating activities were conducted, he said.
In the reporting period, the Ministry identified 107,000 facts of drinking alcohol in public places as well as 7,000 violations in the circulation of alcohol. 11,000 persons were banned from consuming alcohol.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov ordered to take action to enhance mechanisms to detect and block drug websites and similar advertisements, to address freezing of money transfers related to drug trafficking.
The Kazakh Premier also instructed to develop a new drug policy prioritizing the fight against the root causes of drug distribution.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2025, 14:44 10191
584 people suffer injuries due to work-related causes in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan reported 584 workplace injuries, leading to 77 deaths, from January to July 2025, according to the data released by the State Labor Inspection Committee on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The data shows the number of workplace injuries fell 16.6% compared to the same period last year. The country saw the workplace injuries rate stand at 0.08 injuries per 1,000 workers.
The highest work-related injuries were recorded in Kazakhstan’s industrial powerhouse Karaganda region, followed by East Kazakhstan region - 50, and Pavlodar region - 44. Atyrau region had 40 work-related injuries, Aktobe region - 39, and Almaty city - 51.
Mining and construction sectors observed the highest numbers of accidents, accounting for 18.1% and 9.2%, respectively, of the total injuries at work.
The data indicated the greatest causes of accidents were poor planning (34.6%), the employer's negligence (32,9%), careless driving (8.6%), and safety and labor violations (7.1%).
A total of 439 cases reached law-enforcement authorities over claims of labor violations, on 139 of which criminal trials were opened.
In the past five years, the comprehensive labor protection measures taken by the government agencies and employers led the number of workplace injuries to drop by 6.3%, showed the data.
Nationwide, 3,262 enterprises adopted safety and labor protection standards in efforts to prevent violations. Since 2019, the Labor Ministry has been actively promoting the Vision Zero concept, joined by 605 enterprises so far.
The country also launched the e-service Online Labor Consultant as well as implements a vertical control model at construction sites and the Safe Labor Strategy for 2024/30.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2025, 13:50 11641
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with President Lee Jae Myung of Korea
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Kazakh-Korean multifaceted relations, Akorda reports.
They discussed expanding cooperation in trade, economy, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, and stressed the importance of advancing joint projects in industry, energy, automotive manufacturing, education and healthcare.
President Lee invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Korea, which was gratefully accepted.
President Tokayev also confirmed his participation in the 2026 Central Asia Korea - Summit in Seoul.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2025, 12:56 10491
Kazakhstan, China to deploy AGVs to boost cross-border traffic
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday the launch of the innovative pilot project Smart Customs at the border checkpoints Bakhty (Kazakhstan) - Pokitu (China) in both countries' efforts to enhance economic cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry's press service.
The Ministry said: "A key element of the initiative will be the launch of unmanned cargo transportation aimed at improving the efficiency and digitalization of customs logistics".
The project was agreed upon during a working meeting between Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee Zhandos Duisembiev and Secretary of the Party Committee of Tacheng City (XUAR, China) Zhi Xianwei, informed the Ministry's press service.
The parties aim for joint work on the project, coordination of actions and exchange of experience in the field of digitalization of customs and logistics processes under the cooperation agreement signed.
Smart Customs includes several modern solutions, making border crossing faster and more convenient. Goods will be transported by unmanned vehicles that will be able to cross the border automatically, said the Ministry.
In addition, a single electronic declaration has been launched, recognized by both countries, and paperwork and cargo support will become fully digital. Cargo will be able to move around the clock, with almost no human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and monitoring systems, the Ministry added.
The project is expected to boost cargo traffic to 10 million tons per year, significantly reduce the time for customs clearance; cut transportation costs; increase the transparency and security of logistics operations; address the growing strain on automotive infrastructure and develop logistics hubs; as well as stimulate agricultural exports.
It was highlighted that Smart customs will help to upgrade infrastructure at the border, create new jobs and attract investments. The project will also increase trade with China and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as an important transit hub in Central Asia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2025, 11:10 11471
Kazakhstan seeks harsher penalties for violence against health workers
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision came after a 34-year-old surgeon suffered injuries when he was attacked by a patient at the regional hospital in Kostanay city on July 17. The attacker was arrested for two months. A procedural decision is set to be delivered in accordance with the law following the investigation.
Zheldibay stated: "Such violence, inflicting harm to the health and wellbeing of our health workers, should be resolutely suppressed by legal means under the Law and Order principle".
The President ordered the Government to develop necessary amendments to the legislation, which will be submitted to the parliament for discussion with the participation of representatives of the civil society, he wrote.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 16:55 17211
New path to link Charyn Canyon with Tanbaly Reserve Museum
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has commenced building Alatau Amanaty eco-path which will link Kazakhstan’s popular tourist attractions Charyn Canyon and Tanbaly Reserve Museum, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The eco-route with a length exceeding 1,200 kilometers will run across the picturesque slopes of Zailiskiy Alatau mountain range.
According to Kazakh Tourism, ethnic villages, glamping and camping sites, as well as gastronomic tourism facilities will be built along the route.
The key stops of the route are:
- Issyk Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum
- Kok-Zhailau plateau, Butakovskoye Gorge
- Alma-Arasan hot springs
- Big Almaty Lake
- Talhiz ancient settlement dating back to the VIII-XIII centuries
- Oi-Qaragai mountain resort
The project was initiated by Kaz Alpine Club public organization and is implemented with the support of AMANAT Party, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, JSC NC Kazakh Tourism as well as Almaty and Almaty region’s administrations.
Kazakhstan has already renovated and landscaped some 750 kilometers of tourist routes, with another 350 kilometers planned to be improved in the nearest future.
Nine key tourist routes are expected to be created in 2025.
Recall that the Charyn Canyon has recorded 7fold increase in tourist flow in the past 4 years, with more than 117,000 tourists visiting the site in 2024 only.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 16:48 79266
President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Tax Code of Kazakhstan and the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on taxation," Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The new Tax Code provides for large-scale simplification of tax administration: the volume of tax reporting is reduced by 30%, the number of taxes decreases by 20%, preferences and levies are optimized.
All of the key areas - from corporate and individual income tax to investment promotion and tax burden redistribution - underwent significant changes.
According to the new Tax Code, VAT rate is set at 16%.
For pharmaceuticals and medical services VAT rate is set at 5% from 2026 and at 10% from 2027.
VAT rate for the sale of periodical print publications is set at 10%.
The threshold for mandatory VAT registration has been reduced to 10 thousand MCI or 40 million tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.07.2025, 14:49Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers 25.07.2025, 15:122856Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France 25.07.2025, 13:482671Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic 25.07.2025, 11:352461Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye 25.07.2025, 17:522221Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 21.07.2025, 17:3033376Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5726936Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 21.07.2025, 13:4326131Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025 21.07.2025, 23:1125771Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3425506Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221146President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217811Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185936President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181991Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub