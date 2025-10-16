15.10.2025, 21:45 3791
Kazakhstan ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement on Migration Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia."
15.10.2025, 15:14 4026
Tokayev names heads of two departments at Presidential Administration
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlan Baibazarov as the head of the investment and trade department and Zhandos Imanaliyev as the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan", Akorda said.
14.10.2025, 18:10 17196
Adilet Kozhanbayev named new akim of Semey
Adilet Kozhanbayev was elected Akim of the city of Semey following Kazakhstan’s first-ever direct election of a regional center akim, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The territorial election commission reported that Adilet Kozhanbayev received 77.1% of the vote, comfortably outperforming his rivals.
The election was held openly and calmly, with all established procedures observed. High voter turnout demonstrated citizens' confidence in the new direct election system," the Semey territorial election commission reported.
Rivals Kanysh Toleuov and Aibolat Bekzhassarov received 10.8% and 8.4% of the vote, respectively, while another 3.7% voted against all candidates.
14.10.2025, 15:28 17401
Alexey Tsoi named presidential advisor for social matters
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State’s order, Alexey Tsoi has been appointed as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for social matters, reads a statement from Akorda.
Born in Shymkent in 1977, Alexey Tsoi graduated from the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and International Business Daneker, attended the Graduate School of Corporate Management at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the International Business Academy.
Tsoi was named the Kazakh Health Minister in 2020, and reappointed to the post in 2021. In 2022, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan for the third time.
14.10.2025, 13:58 17636
Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev
At today’s first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for thorough preparation for transitioning to a unicameral Parliament, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The reform will affect around 40 articles of the Constitution. He said it is essential to revise at least 10 constitutional laws and over 50 codes and statutes.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this process is comparable to adopting a new Constitution, and cannot be completed all at once, and requires thorough preparation.
The Head of State once again emphasized the parliamentary reform is an issue that directly affects the fate of the nation. He expressed confidence that each member of the Working Group will exert persistent efforts.
President Tokayev also highlighted the E-Parliament, a digital legislative platform, will be requested as Kazakhstan’s existing e-Gov system.
13.10.2025, 15:26 34046
Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Koshanov stated that deputies’ activities are focused on timely and quality legislative support for the president’s address and directives on the country’s development.
In his remarks, the Majilis speaker said that 12 laws have been adopted and submitted to the Senate, with 77 draft laws under consideration. The Construction, Digital Codes as well as the law on banking activities are set to be passed by the yearend. Work is ongoing on draft laws on elections, consumer rights protection, crime prevention, added Koshanov.
Deputies launched initiatives, introducing amendments to the law on local government and self-government, draft laws aimed at supporting and promoting creative industries, developing knowledge-intensive regions, protecting historical-cultural heritage sites, and providing state support for horticultural societies.
According to Chairman Koshanov, the law-making process is being carried out openly with the engagement of the society, expert society and media. All factions of political parties actively make their suggestions considering requests of their electorate, with the most significant draft laws being discussed at Public Chamber meetings.
13.10.2025, 09:35 34326
Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
The Head of State decreed to appoint Yerzhan Ashikbayev as the 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
In 1998, Ashikbayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University with a BA degree in International Relations, and in 2012, he graduated with a Master's degree in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
Before his appointment as the Ambassador to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, he held the position of Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office - Official Representative of the Government of Kazakhstan since 2012.
10.10.2025, 15:12 74436
Kazakh President suggests building regional emergencies forecasting center at CIS Summit
At the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He also announced the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the drafting of a Digital Code, and the development of a concept document titled Digital Kazakhstan, which will integrate all digital initiatives into a national strategy and ecosystem. He stressed Kazakhstan is open to collaboration with all CIS countries in this field.
The Head of State also said that Kazakhstan decided to establish an AI University. Besides, Kazakhstan launched a state program involving over 400,000 students, aimed at building research teams and DeepTech startups. He invited CIS countries to scale this initiative, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness for cooperation with CIS member states to train a new generation of globally competitive specialists.
The President proposed to join efforts by creating the Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies.
He highlighted the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea raises serious concerns. This is no longer a regional issue, it’s a global one. Therefore, he invited all interested countries and international organizations to join the country’s initiative for an interstate program to preserve the Caspian’s water resources.
08.10.2025, 15:18 104051
Head of State establishes Working Group for Parliamentary reform
To develop proposals for Parliamentary reform aimed at implementing the President's State of the Nation Address of September 8, 2025, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree "On the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform," Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Working Group includes representatives of the Majilis and Senate of Parliament, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and the leaders of political party factions in the Majilis of Parliament.
Furthermore, the Working Group includes heads of research institutes, prominent legal scholars who have made significant contributions to the development of Kazakhstan's legal system, specializing in constitutional law, theory of state and law, as well as experts and members of the National Kurultai.
