Kazakhstan ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia

This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.





By the Head of State’s order, Alexey Tsoi has been appointed as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for social matters, reads a statement from Akorda.





Born in Shymkent in 1977, Alexey Tsoi graduated from the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and International Business Daneker, attended the Graduate School of Corporate Management at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the International Business Academy.





Tsoi was named the Kazakh Health Minister in 2020, and reappointed to the post in 2021. In 2022, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan for the third time.