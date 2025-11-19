Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South KoreaKazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea
Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Power Plant to Be Named "Balkhash"
Kazakhstan has selected the name of Balkhash for its first nuclear plant following a nationwide competition, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency, the competition was initiated by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of August 11, 2025, and took place from September 25 to October 10 on the eGov Mobile platform.
The Competition Commission announced at its final meeting on Monday the name of Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant was chosen following 882 proposals from citizens. The Agency specified that the name chosed in line with international practice of naming nuclear power plants based on their geographical location.
A total of 27,157 citizens aged over 16 took part in the competition, with each suggesting one name.
Bektenov Holds a Meeting on Improving the Social Support System for the Population
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on improving the social support system for the population and the new mechanism for regulating the activities of private schools under the per-capita financing model, primeminister.kz reports.
The progress of implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on increasing the efficiency of budget spending through digitalization was reviewed.
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova reported on the ongoing work to introduce the Unified Digital Platform (UDP). Sixteen types of organizations in the fields of healthcare, education, culture, and sports have been digitalized. Since July of the current year, more than 9,000 organizations have been covered by the declaration of staffing schedules, and this work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Digitalization has made it possible to detect a number of "grey schemes" in the social sphere. In particular, around 40,000 individuals were identified as having pension contributions without official labour contracts. Cases were found where employees are officially listed on the staff of a school in one region, but have labour contracts and pension contribution records in organizations of other regions. All detected cases are being processed by the state labour inspectorate.
As a result of the automation of HR processes, 9,600 schools were found to have 75 positions included in their staffing schedules that were not provided for in the Register and were added independently by heads of organizations. For example, positions such as "Deputy Director for School Admissions," "Executive Director," and others. In this regard, work is underway to bring the Register to a unified standard.
Zhakupova presented the UDP’s human-centric concept. To date, the databases cover 4.5 million people. It is proposed to forecast social obligations through a family financing plan, which will reflect the entire range of social support measures - from targeted social assistance and other benefits to subsidies for preschool education, free sports sections, and more. This will make it possible to see the overall picture of citizens’ social protection.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for visible transformation results that must contribute to reducing irrational spending and redirecting assistance toward citizens who genuinely need it. According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, within the framework of automation and the fight against social fraud - including the identification of so-called "dead souls" - 299 billion tenge was returned to the state budget in 2024. It is expected that the digitalization of the job-subsidy program and other measures in the next three years will lead to the optimization of 135 billion tenge in budget funds.
Tokayev signs law on Artificial Intelligence
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Monday the law on artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The press service of the presidential residence Akorda said the law on AI lays down guiding principles for the functioning of AI systems.
The law identifies artificial intelligence systems as an element of informatization, as well as a tool used by humans to accomplish specific tasks.
In this context, a principle of responsibility and accountability has been established, according to which owners, holders, and users bear responsibility based on their role in using artificial intelligence systems. Owners and holders are assigned duties related to risk management, ensuring safety and reliability, and providing user support regarding the functioning of artificial intelligence systems.
Additionally, the law also enshrines the principles of legality, fairness, equality, transparency and explainability, the priority of human well-being, freedom of will in decision-making, data protection and privacy, as well as safety and security.
To protect the rights of individuals and legal entities and maintain public order, a ban has been introduced on the creation and operation within the territory of Kazakhstan of artificial intelligence systems possessing certain capabilities (use of subliminal, manipulative, or other similar methods; collection and processing of personal data in violation of legislation on personal data and their protection; and other capabilities).
To ensure public awareness of results produced using artificial intelligence, a requirement has been introduced for labeling such goods, work, and services.
Taking into account global practices in building platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems, legislative foundations for the operation of the national artificial intelligence platform have been established.
The platform will be used for the development, training, and pilot operation of platform-based software products and artificial intelligence models for a limited period of time.
Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan
In support of the Afghan people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes, the Republic of Kazakhstan has dispatched a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan consisting of 13 doctors of various specialties, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In addition, Afghanistan received 18 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, medical equipment, tents, and other essential supplies.
Upon arrival in Kabul, the medical mission and humanitarian cargo were received by Gaziz Akbasov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan and the National Disaster Management Authority of Afghanistan.
The Kazakh medical team is tasked with assisting local colleagues in providing emergency medical care to those in need and offering advisory support.
The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, alongside Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Emergency Situations, Health, and Defense, as well as the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).
This humanitarian initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of solidarity with the Afghan people during this difficult time.
Tokayev arrives in Tashkent
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Central Asian countries agree on water inflow to Shardara reservoir
The water authorities of Central Asian countries have agreed on the projected water inflow to the Shardara reservoir during the non-growing season, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
The agreement was made during the 91st session of the Interstate Coordinating Water Commission (ICWC) held in Ashgabat.
Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Durdy Gendzhiev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Water Management, Shavkat Khamraev, Minister of Water Management of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Shodi Shoimzoda, First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Emil Shadykhanov, Counselor at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan (observer) attended the gathering.
The parties reviewed the 2025 growing season results.
During the meeting, they also approved the forecast operation schedule for the Naryn-Syrdarya reservoir cascade for the 2025-2026 non-growing season and agreed upon the expected inflow to Shardara.
Besides, those present reported on the progress of tasks set during summits of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).
As stated there, the next ICWC session will be held in Tajikistan in 2026.
Kazakhstan mulls social media age restrictions
Majilis Deputy Askhat Aimagambetov proposed age restrictions for access to social media during debates on the first reading of the draft Digital Code in the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Aimagambetov stated children aged 5-6 use social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram without parental consent, verification, and other restrictions.
There is a number of countries where such restrictions are applied. For instance, Denmark and Australia introduced a social media ban for children under 15-16, while in the U.S., GB, and Ireland, parental consent and verification is required for social media. What is the position of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Enlightenment? Such a rule can be introduced under this law," said Aimagambetov.
In addition, the Kazakh deputy touched upon the issue of smartphone use in schools.
Kazakhstan’s NIS, BIL and other top-tier schools stated their position, banning smartphones in schools. The ban has yielded positive results, leading to better communication among children and improved performance," he noted.
Kazakhstan, Israel sign memo to foster water cooperation
Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and Israel’s Regional Cooperation Ministry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document was signed by Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.
The Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement the memorandum aims at enhancing bilateral ties in the water resources area.
Areas of cooperation include modernization of water management infrastructure, efficient use of water resources, implementation of water-saving technologies and water re-use, exchange of experience in innovation and technology, especially in data collection, management and processing with the use of remote sensing, reads the statement.
The document also provides for an exchange of experience in digitizing water resources accounting and monitoring, as well as in flood and drought risk management, scientific and technical cooperation, and joint training of qualified specialists.
Russian Su-35 fighter jets escort President Tokayev’s plane ahead of Moscow visit
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets of the Russian Ministry of Defense are escorting the President of Kazakhstan’s aircraft in Russian airspace, from the moment it crossed the border until landing at Moscow airport," the Akorda press service said.
