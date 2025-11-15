14.11.2025, 18:21 10086
Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan
In support of the Afghan people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes, the Republic of Kazakhstan has dispatched a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan consisting of 13 doctors of various specialties, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In addition, Afghanistan received 18 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, medical equipment, tents, and other essential supplies.
Upon arrival in Kabul, the medical mission and humanitarian cargo were received by Gaziz Akbasov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan and the National Disaster Management Authority of Afghanistan.
The Kazakh medical team is tasked with assisting local colleagues in providing emergency medical care to those in need and offering advisory support.
The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, alongside Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Emergency Situations, Health, and Defense, as well as the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).
This humanitarian initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of solidarity with the Afghan people during this difficult time.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Tashkent for a state visit, at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Guard of Honor lined up at the Vostochny Airport to welcome the high-profile guest.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The water authorities of Central Asian countries have agreed on the projected water inflow to the Shardara reservoir during the non-growing season, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
The agreement was made during the 91st session of the Interstate Coordinating Water Commission (ICWC) held in Ashgabat.
Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Durdy Gendzhiev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Water Management, Shavkat Khamraev, Minister of Water Management of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Shodi Shoimzoda, First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Emil Shadykhanov, Counselor at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan (observer) attended the gathering.
The parties reviewed the 2025 growing season results.
During the meeting, they also approved the forecast operation schedule for the Naryn-Syrdarya reservoir cascade for the 2025-2026 non-growing season and agreed upon the expected inflow to Shardara.
Besides, those present reported on the progress of tasks set during summits of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).
As stated there, the next ICWC session will be held in Tajikistan in 2026.
Majilis Deputy Askhat Aimagambetov proposed age restrictions for access to social media during debates on the first reading of the draft Digital Code in the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Aimagambetov stated children aged 5-6 use social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram without parental consent, verification, and other restrictions.
There is a number of countries where such restrictions are applied. For instance, Denmark and Australia introduced a social media ban for children under 15-16, while in the U.S., GB, and Ireland, parental consent and verification is required for social media. What is the position of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Enlightenment? Such a rule can be introduced under this law," said Aimagambetov.
In addition, the Kazakh deputy touched upon the issue of smartphone use in schools.
Kazakhstan’s NIS, BIL and other top-tier schools stated their position, banning smartphones in schools. The ban has yielded positive results, leading to better communication among children and improved performance," he noted.
Kazakhstan’s Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and Israel’s Regional Cooperation Ministry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document was signed by Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.
The Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement the memorandum aims at enhancing bilateral ties in the water resources area.
Areas of cooperation include modernization of water management infrastructure, efficient use of water resources, implementation of water-saving technologies and water re-use, exchange of experience in innovation and technology, especially in data collection, management and processing with the use of remote sensing, reads the statement.
The document also provides for an exchange of experience in digitizing water resources accounting and monitoring, as well as in flood and drought risk management, scientific and technical cooperation, and joint training of qualified specialists.
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets of the Russian Ministry of Defense are escorting the President of Kazakhstan’s aircraft in Russian airspace, from the moment it crossed the border until landing at Moscow airport," the Akorda press service said.
During the Government session, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addressed the issue of modernization and reconstruction of railway stations, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the work began earlier this year. In a short timeframe, contractors were identified and awarded turnkey contracts under terms acceptable to both them and regional administrations.
The Government has done everything necessary to ensure timely implementation of this task. However, as we can see, some regional administrations are exercising weak control over construction progress. There are high risks of project delays in the Zhetysu, Abay, Ulytau, Akmola, and Aktobe regions. In the Mangystau Region, work on one station is behind schedule. In the city of Almaty, modernization of the Almaty-1 station is being delayed. I consider this a shortcoming on the part of local executive bodies. All construction work must be completed within the established deadlines and with full compliance to quality standards. Personal responsibility for fulfilling this task lies with the heads of local executive authorities," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring the population’s access to medicines was discussed. The heads of the Ministry of Health and SK-Pharmacy delivered reports on the matter, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the President’s instructions to reform pricing mechanisms, the Ministry of Health has carried out systematic work that resulted in a 30% reduction in maximum prices for generic drugs compared to original medicines. Marketing and transportation expenses have been excluded from the price formation mechanism. Ministry specialists now have access to current drug prices in over 100 countries, which made it possible to adjust prices for 2,900 types of medicines provided free of charge or subsidized by the state under the Guaranteed Volume of Free Medical Care (GVFMC) and Compulsory Social Health Insurance (CSHI), as well as for 4,900 items sold in pharmacies. All participants of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical market are connected to the product labeling system, enhancing transparency in the circulation of medicines.
Work is underway to digitize the sector and introduce artificial intelligence. Integration of electronic prescription and drug supply systems into medical information platforms has reduced prescription processing time by half. Moreover, under the Social Wallet project, more than 10 million electronic prescriptions have been issued using digital tools.
The Head of State has set an important task - to increase the quantity and range of domestically produced medicines. To achieve this, a simplified registration mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been introduced. As a result, the registration period for new drugs in Kazakhstan has been reduced from two to five years to just 100 working days. This significantly improves access for our citizens to the latest medicines, treatment methods, and diagnostics. In addition, a new quality control mechanism for medicines and medical devices has been implemented, which includes selective market sampling and testing of products from healthcare organizations. This approach will help prevent counterfeit products from entering the domestic market," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that the Government continues to systematically support Kazakh pharmaceutical manufacturers, with the main goal being to reduce dependence on external markets and ensure affordable access to medicines for the population.
At the same time, risks remain concerning timely delivery of medicines, especially at the beginning of the year, due to logistical issues and lengthy procurement procedures.
For many categories of patients, uninterrupted access to medicines is crucial. Work in this area must be strengthened," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
To address such challenges, active digital transformation of the sector is underway. An information system is being introduced to enable real-time monitoring and tracking of medicine availability.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need to build a system ensuring that every prescribed medicine is available in pharmacies, of proper quality, and at an affordable price. The Ministry of Health, together with SK-Pharmacy and local administrations, has been instructed to ensure timely procurement and uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices for the coming year.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister issued several directives to government bodies and local authorities:
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the antimonopoly agency, must take measures to prevent unjustified price increases for medicines in the retail segment.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, must implement AI tools in the healthcare system - particularly in planning, prescribing, and procurement processes for medicines and medical devices - and ensure prompt response to citizens’ concerns and complaints.
- The Ministry of Healthcare, jointly with the Ministry of Culture and Information and regional administrations, must carry out ongoing public awareness campaigns on medical supply issues, using mass media, digital platforms, social networks, and regional events.
Our goal is to make the healthcare system as transparent, fair, and accessible as possible for all citizens," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
Coordination and oversight of the implementation of these tasks are assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the development of Astana International Airport as part of the tasks set by the Head of State to establish an international aviation hub, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the timely completion of the scheduled runway repairs at Astana Airport. The work carried out was aimed at improving infrastructure reliability and flight safety. Akim of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek reported on plans for further reconstruction and strengthening of the airport’s material and technical base.
The project provides for the construction of a new runway, the renovation of aprons and terminals, and the modernization of technical facilities. In addition, infrastructure development is planned, including logistics complexes, warehouses, hotels, offices, and administrative buildings. Currently, the airport serves about 9 million passengers annually. The implementation of the project will increase capacity to an average of 12 million passengers in the coming years.
Meeting participants discussed attracting investors for the airport’s further development and noted interest from major international corporations.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport and the Akimat of Astana to maintain strict oversight of the project’s implementation, which aims to enhance the aviation potential of the capital.
