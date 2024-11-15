12.11.2024, 13:19 46326
Kazakhstan to boost pharmaceuticals production
Tell a friend
In 2024, Kazakhstan reported an 18% increase in pharmaceuticals production, with the output reaching 124 billion tenge. This is what Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova said at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to her, there are 43 manufacturers of pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan.
In 2024, under the long-term contracts, 702 items of pharmaceutical products have been supplied. In 2025, production of pharmaceuticals is set to be increased to 1,728 items," the minister emphasized.
As part of import substitution work, starting from 2025, the list of home-produced pharmaceuticals will be expanded with the support of the existing domestic producers, the cooperation with the global international pharmaceutical companies will be intensified, and the terms for concluding long-term offtake contracts will be revised," the minister added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.11.2024, 21:34 45516
How many people live in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
As of October 1, 2024, the number of population in Kazakhstan has reached 20,223,218, having increased by 189,376 in nine months. 12,704,977 people live in urban areas, and 7,518,241 live in rural settlements, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Bureau.
278,700 children were born across Kazakhstan from January to September, while the number of deaths was at 99,500. Thus, natural population increase made 179,200.
The highest birth rate is observed in Turkistan region (25.04 births/1000 population), Mangistau region (24.84) and Shymkent city (23.68).
The highest death rate was reported in the North Kazakhstan region (11.52 deaths /1000 population), East Kazakhstan region (11.32) and Kostanay region (10.12), which is explained by the age pattern of these regions’ population.
Meanwhile, 95,000 marriages and 29,300 divorces were registered countrywide in six months.
20,383 people arrived in Kazakhstan and 10,201 left the country in January-September 2024, with the migration balance amounting to 10,182 people.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2023, the number of arrivals in Kazakhstan increased by 6.5%, and the number of departures from Kazakhstan decreased by 19.9%
The number of people moving within the country increased by 47.4% compared to the same period in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 14:59 41941
Percentage of Internet users reaches 93% in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Government shared the key digital achievements in Kazakhstan, as the country marked the Day of Digitalization and Information Technologies on November 10, Kazinform News agency reports.
Kazakhstan occupies 42nd place out of 193 countries in the 2024 UN Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII).
The country is placed the highest in the CIS area according to the latest UN Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), published by the UN International Telecommunication Union.
Over the past 10 years, the number of digital public services has almost doubled in the country, with 33 million services rendered via special apps and services in the first half of 2024. The number of uses of digital signatures via QR codes stood at 8 million and that of identity verification through the Digital ID system was at 18 million in October alone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 14:13 41761
New deputy interior minister of Kazakhstan named
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Sanzhar Adilov has been appointed as the new deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Adilov’s previous position was the head of the Beissenov Karaganda Academy under the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Adilov began his service in the internal affairs bodies in 1999, rising to senior positions. In 2019, he was appointed as the chief of the investigative department of the Interior Ministry. In May 2023, he took the position of the chief of the police department of Karaganda region.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan named new judges-coordinators on interaction with mass media.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2024, 12:20 141406
President Tokayev arrives in Bishkek for OTS Summit
Images | telegram/ Aqorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The Head of State was greeted by the Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Zhaparov, at the Manas Airport, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held today in Bishkek on the topic "Strengthening the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All."
Leaders of the OTS member countries and observer states are expected to participate in the Summit.
The OTS member countries are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan and Hungary hold the status of observer states. The organization is headquartered in Istanbul.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.11.2024, 11:18 176066
Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Lebanon
Tell a friend
Due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, at the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as with the assistance from the relevant government agencies, the nationals of Kazakhstan and members of their families have been safely evacuated from Lebanon, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The operation was carried out through the cities of Istanbul and Dubai. From October 17 to 31, 41 nationals of Kazakhstan were successfully evacuated from Beirut to Astana and Almaty.
The evacuation was carried out to protect the interests and rights of the nationals of Kazakhstan who found themselves in the combat areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.10.2024, 19:14 206986
Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
In Astana, within the framework of the work of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a number of meetings with participants of the meeting at the government level. They discussed issues of co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects, cooperation in the oil and gas industry and energy sector, primeminister.kz reports.
At the meeting of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso considered the prospects of the EBRD's participation in major infrastructure projects, including within the framework of the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029. In total, with the participation of the EBRD in Kazakhstan successfully implemented more than 300 projects worth more than $ 11 billion, one of the largest is BAKAD. Attention is paid to co-operation in the field of SME support and implementation of PPP projects. In this area, the EBRD is financing the construction of a 630-bed multi-profile hospital in Kokshetau.
The Government is currently working on the preparation of a pool of large-scale turnkey PPP projects with the involvement of international financial institutions. In addition, the issues of decarbonisation of the economy and joint implementation of projects in the transport and logistics sector, including those aimed at the development of the Middle Corridor, etc. were considered.
During the collective meeting with the representatives of the world's leading energy corporations, topical issues of co-operation in the oil and gas sector were considered. The meeting was attended by the Executive Vice President of Shell Plc. Peter Costello, Senior Vice President for Conventional and Heavy Oil Production at ExxonMobil John Whelan, Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific at TotalEnergies Exploration&Production Charles Fernandez, Director for Exploration and Production of Natural Resources at Eni S.p.A Luca Vignati.
The companies are part of the NCOC consortium involved in the development of the Kashagan field, the country's largest offshore oil and gas project. Representatives of oil and gas companies noted the wide opportunities for the implementation of investment projects and emphasised the commitment to further expansion of long-term cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The Government of Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue in addressing all open issues. Following the discussion, the participants of the meeting emphasised the importance of timely implementation of further stages of field development (2A and 2B).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2024, 18:13 207136
Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin heard proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture to improve the efficiency of the phytosanitary control system in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Specialists, machinery, laboratory equipment and internet at posts are key elements of the proposed reform of the phytosanitary inspection system in Kazakhstan. The phytosanitary inspection system in the regions is divided into two main areas: plant protection (control of locusts and other dangerous pests and plant diseases) and plant quarantine (control of export-import regulated products).
Plant protection is handled by territorial inspectors and phytosanitary control at the border is handled by quarantine inspectors. The number of quarantine and territorial inspectors does not grow with the annual increase of workload. Moreover, there is an acute shortage of phytosanitary specialists in the field.
At present, out of 77 existing phytosanitary quarantine posts, five posts have no control at all due to lack of specialists, and 22 posts have no attached inspectors, inspectors from district or regional inspections are sent there. The deficit of staff units of quarantine inspectors is more than 150 people, more than one hundred - territorial inspectors on plant protection. Also, for effective work, modular or stationary laboratories need to be set up at border checkpoints," Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhekhanuly said.
More than half of the equipment fleet at territorial inspections, which is necessary for timely detection and control of locust outbreaks, is worn out. At least 86 units of equipment are needed for renewal. There is a lack of quarantine laboratories. In particular, only 18 laboratories are functioning on the basis of the Republican Centre of Plant Quarantine, while the number of conducted examinations is growing annually: 27 thousand in 2022, 28 thousand in 2023, and already 30 thousand in 9 months of 2024.
Due to the lack of internet at 32 phytosanitary quarantine posts documents are executed in paper form. In addition, without the Internet specialists will not be able to have access to the EASU system for verification of documents that arrived and crossed the border," Yermek Kenzhekhanuly explained.
Also at the meeting they voiced the project of reforming the structure of the phytosanitary service, aimed at improving the effectiveness of the fight against locusts and dangerous plant diseases.
In order to increase transparency and traceability of veterinary and phytosanitary documents between Kazakhstan and Russia and within the perimeter of the EAEU countries, the integration between the Unified Automated Management System and information systems of the EEC and the Russian Federation is being finalised.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Baglan Bekbauov noted that due to integration Russian specialists will be able to see in their information system information about issued veterinary and phytosanitary supporting documents (phyto/vet certificates), have access to a single database of permits for import, export, transit of controlled goods, as well as to the register of organisations and persons engaged in the production, processing, storage of goods. Thus, after the integration of information systems, the problem of verification of phyto and veterinary certificates will be solved.
Works on test connection to the National Gateway have already been carried out and messages have been successfully delivered to the EEC loop. Work is underway to finalise the functionality. It is planned to join the EEC information system already this year," Baglan Bekbauov noted.
Deputy Minister also said that the EASU is developing a module for traceability of crop production, similar to the module Vet Monitoring in the system of Identification of Farm Animals (IFA). This year it is planned to launch the traceability module in crop production in the pilot mode, next year to begin implementation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2024, 16:10 184551
Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and members of the Government took part in the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The deputies considered and adopted the draft laws "On the Republican Budget for 2025-2027", "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2027" and the Forecast of socio-economic development of the country for 2025-2029, introduced by the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov presented to the deputies the draft law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for 2025-2027" and the Forecast of socio-economic development of the country until 2029.
The Law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2027" is developed on the basis of the provisions of the Budget Code. It sets the cut-off price for oil at $42.3 per barrel in 2025, $41-$39.4 per barrel in 2026-2027. Taking this into account, the size of the guaranteed transfer to the republican budget for 2025-2027 is determined in the amount of 2 trillion tenge annually.
The base scenario with oil price of $75 per barrel and dollar exchange rate of 470 tenge is taken as a basis for the formation of the Forecast of socio-economic development of the country until 2029. It is expected that real GDP growth in 2025 will be 5.6%, average annual growth over 5 years is 5.4%. In this case, positive dynamics is projected in all sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan: the average annual growth rate in industry will be 4.1%, including manufacturing industry 5.8%, mining industry 2.9%. In agriculture, the average annual growth will be 5.3%, in construction 9.3%, transport services 8.2%, trade 7.1%.
In addition, exports of Kazakhstani goods are forecast to grow to $90bn in 2029 and the republican budget revenues are expected to increase to 18.2 trillion tenge in 2027, or by 16.4%. The main growth will be provided by the pace of economic development, improvement of tax administration and reduction of the share of shadow economy.
When presenting the draft law "On the Republican Budget for 2025-2027" to the deputies, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev noted that the revenues to the national budget in 2025 will amount to 21.7 trillion tenge with an increase of 1.2 trillion tenge against the plan of the current year. At the same time, the budget remains socially oriented. Total for the social sphere in 2025 is planned to allocate 9.8 trillion tenge with an increase to the current year by 862 billion tenge. It is noted that the bill was amended to improve the quality of life of the population and the development of regions. In addition, the expenditures are provided for the provision of clean drinking water, the development of heat, electricity, transport, engineering and communications infrastructure, the development of regions, the implementation of the project "Auyl - el besigi".
Social security and provision of social assistance to the citizens of the country is a priority. Expenditures on social payments for 2025 are envisaged in the amount of 6 trillion tenge, taking into account the indexation of social payments and the increase in the number of their recipients. Over 1 trillion tenge will be allocated for the development of education in 2025 with an increase of 73 billion tenge. 7.6 trillion tenge is envisaged for the health care system for the period from 2025 to 2027, including 2.4 trillion tenge in 2025 with an increase of 180 billion tenge.
Regions will be allocated 7.5 trillion tenge from the national budget in 2025 with an increase of 405 billion tenge. It is also important to support the development of the real sector of the economy: 2.1 trillion tenge is envisaged for this direction in 2025.
During the plenary Government session, members of the Government answered questions from parliamentarians. Thus, Majilis deputy Askhat Rakhimzhanov addressed a question to the Prime Minister regarding the plans for the Government's fulfilment of the President's instruction to ensure the growth of Kazakhstan's economy to $450 billion by 2029.
According to the Forecast of socio-economic development of the country for 2025-2029, the base scenario, annual GDP growth, on average, is planned at the level of 5.4 per cent. If this figure is achieved, the country's Gross Domestic Product will increase from $321bn in 2025 to $498bn in 2029. Thus, the task set by the Head of State to bring GDP to $450bn by 2029 will be fulfilled. But the Government sets higher benchmarks in its work, which are envisaged in the approved National Development Plan of the Republic until 2029. According to this document, the annual GDP growth should be from 5.6 % to 6.9 % per year. This is a very ambitious task. In order to achieve such indicators, it is necessary to actively work on diversification of the economy, increase its complexity, organise the launch of production of high-value-added products in the country, and move away from dependence on raw materials. As you know, according to the results of 9 months of the current year, GDP growth was 4%. Moreover, the growth was achieved against the background of a decline in oil production. That is, we are growing at the expense of other, non-oil industries. The economy is developing at the expense of agriculture, which grew by 11.4%. At the expense of transport and trade, which showed growth above 6%. Construction grew by more than 10%. Thus, growth in these sectors allows us to support the economy. Of course, this is not enough. We realise this, and therefore we will work and are already working on a key issue: attracting serious amounts of investment into the economy to implement major industrial and infrastructure projects in the country. One of the points of growth will be the implementation of the National Infrastructure Development Plan, which provides for very serious investments in infrastructure. Also, as instructed by the President in his Address, a new National Project to modernise the housing and utilities system is at the final stage of development. The National Project envisages a total investment of about 10 trillion tenge until 2029-2030. The project will bring serious upgrades to the engineering infrastructure, which, as you know, is in a rather deplorable state. These are great reserves for our domestic business. In the National Project, we envisage preferential purchase of all goods, works and services from domestic entrepreneurs. Thus, there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the ambitious goals. The instruction of the President will be unambiguously fulfilled," Prime Minister stressed.
First Deputy Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Tamara Duisenova, Ministers of Finance Madi Takiyev, of Science and Higher Education answered the questions of the deputies concerning GDP growth, budget planning, development of regions, key sectors of the economy, social support of the population, passing of the heating season, repair of roads, water supply, accessibility of the Internet, provision of medicines to the population, activities of the domestic film industry, etc.
Following the plenary session, the Prime Minister thanked the deputies of Majilis for supporting the bill on the republican budget and constructive discussion. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that members of the Government worked closely with the deputy corps and this practice would be continued.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.11.2024, 13:19Kazakhstan to boost pharmaceuticals production 11.11.2024, 21:3445401How many people live in Kazakhstan 11.11.2024, 14:5941941Percentage of Internet users reaches 93% in Kazakhstan 11.11.2024, 14:1341761New deputy interior minister of Kazakhstan named 11.11.2024, 13:0015416Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented his Credentials to the King of the Netherlands 30.10.2024, 18:13207136Draft reform of phytosanitary control system presented in Government 31.10.2024, 19:14206986Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment cooperation with CII meeting participants 18.10.2024, 22:27190206Expanding Mutually Beneficial Partnership on the Agenda of Kazakh-Belgian Political Consultations 18.10.2024, 21:26First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place188666First Round of Political Consultations Between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Tunisia Took Place 30.10.2024, 16:10184551Majilis approves Law on Republican Budget for 2025-2027