This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build 37 waste treatment plants
relevant news
Head of State signs law banning e-cigarettes
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents unveil monument to Aikol Manas in Astana
It’s known that the monument to great Abai was unveiled two years ago in Bishkek. I made a special visit to attend the unveiling ceremony. Such good initiatives will certainly contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries, said the Kazakh President.
The Kazakh scholars contributed greatly to the preservation of this famous epic which stood the test of time and survived to the present day. Among them are eminent figures such as Shokan Ualikhanov, Mukhtar Auezov and Alkei Margulan, said the President of Kazakhstan.
This architectural work installed in our capital reflects the common roots the Turkic nations share. This monument also symbolizes the eternal brotherhood of Kazakh and Kyrgyz people. I’m sure that the friendship between our countries will be unbreakable, concluded the Kazakh President.
Undoubtedly, the contribution of the prominent figures of the Kazakh nation in the srudy of the unique epic Manas cannot be overestimated. Famed Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov was the first to make a scientific record of the work. The first monography about Manas by great writer Mukhtar Auezov was widely recognized. Today is s historic day for Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Unveiling the monument to Aikol Manas on the Kazakh land once again confirms the brotherhood of the two nations, said the Kyrgyz President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to reduce checks at border - Head of State Tokayev
We discussed the construction of the trade-logistics and industrial complex at the border, agreed to launch it as soon as possible. This step is set to promote industrial relations and trade. Besides, the opportunities in the agro-industrial complex were discussed. Last year, the trade turnover in this area rose 10% to 300 million US dollars. It is of paramount importance for our countries to increase production volumes, open joint enterprises, establish ties between research institutions. In this regard, the governments of both countries were set the task to adopt the roadmap, said Tokayev is a joint press statement following the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov at Akorda.
Kazakhstani investors make their contribution to the promotion of the key sectors of economy of Kyrgyzstan, improving its social situation. For example, in Issyk-Kul region, a solar power station is to be built at the expense of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs. In addition, talks are underway to construct a ferroalloy plant in Jalal-Abad region. We agreed to create favorable conditions for effective operation of joint enterprises. To this end, today the agreement on protection of mutual investments was signed. Agreement was reached to introduce and develop the e-government system. It was agreed to share experiences and strengthen cooperation in the field of information for the digitalization of economy. Activization of ties between the two countries is one of the main tasks. In this context, concrete steps are taken towards increasing capabilities for goods movement through the border and improving its procedure, said President Tokayev.
The next key direction is coordination of relations in the field of hydropower. In the recent years, the effective and fair use of transboundary water resources has become more relevant. In this regard, we agreed to carry on with the coordinated efforts. It is necessary to adopt joint measures as soon as possible to address the issues in this direction. Thus, it was agreed to approve a schedule of work of the interstate water management bodies in the near future and fulfilling it in a timely manner. Kazakhstan is ready to fulfill its obligations and jointly carry out important projects, said the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
The Head of State in his Address set a strategically important task to transform Kazakhstan into an IT-country. For correct management decisions it is necessary to possess high quality operational information and use new technologies. It is necessary to scale the proposed approaches to other sectors of the economy. All tools and information are available. It is necessary to properly build data exchange and integration of systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region
There are major entrepreneurs who are included in Forbes. I’ll talk with them. Each of them will assigned with one region, district and village and be responsible personally. It also meets their interests as they will see the results of their work. I believe that your names as benefactors helping their people will not be overlooked by the state, said Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev inspects Petropavl hydroelectric station
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.04.2024, 09:29Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts 17.04.2024, 15:18Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation39371Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation 16.04.2024, 21:1538591Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region 17.04.2024, 12:1838391275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman 17.04.2024, 19:2838061Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet109806Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 26.03.2024, 18:10107816Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz 25.03.2024, 20:19107151Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 25.03.2024, 18:2699871Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 19:3798281Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing