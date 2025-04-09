This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build sustainable aviation fuel plant
Kazakhstan to receive 3.7 bln cu m of water via River Syrdariya
Olzhas Bektenov discusses implementation of President's instructions on doubling agricultural production with agrarians
Thanks to the support of the President, agriculture is given special attention. As the Head of State says, the food security of the country is an enduring value. It is quite difficult to find 700 billion tenge in our conditions for cheaper financing, but we are doing it and will further increase this support. All those mechanisms that we have now will continue. We hope that they will have a great effect, and we will get competitive agriculture," Prime Minister emphasised.
- The volume of preferential financing of the sowing campaign has been increased up to 580 billion tenge last year and up to a record 700 billion tenge this year with the early launch of lending (previously financing did not exceed 140 billion tenge). For the first time, a special programme was introduced to guarantee up to 85% of the loan amount for the IDA;
- increased the availability of leasing of agricultural equipment by increasing the volume of financing for the year by 80 billion tenge to 200 billion tenge at 5%, while the equipment itself can become collateral, and the contribution is investment subsidies;
- allocation of 30 billion tenge for forward purchase of Prodkorporatsiya, 40 billion tenge for subsidising export costs to expand geography;
- crediting of processing enterprises for replenishment of working capital has been started since last year. The volume of crediting amounts to 35 billion tenge. This year the goal is to allocate 48 billion tenge for these purposes. Preferential loans for working capital allow to load processing.
The state will provide comprehensive support to agricultural enterprises, which not only increase production volumes, but also make a real contribution to improving the quality of life in rural areas, forming sustainable and self-sufficient rural communities. The result of joint work should be to provide the people of Kazakhstan with quality and affordable food products of their own production. Kazakhstan should be a competitive player in the field of deep processing of agricultural products," Olzhas Bektenov concluded and wished all participants of the meeting a high harvest and further growth of agricultural production.
Flood situation escalates near Makinsk dam in Akmola region
There is a risk of overflow over the dam's body, which could lead to water buildup, flooding, and reaching the Astana-Shchuchinsk national road. Fire-pump stations with high capacity from the Emergency Situations Departments of Akmola and Astana are working at the site. A decision is currently being made to release water in order to lower the lake's water level," said Alexey Sovetov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Civil Defense and Military Units Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Honoured Geologist of Kazakhstan: Geologists receive state awards on behalf of President's instruction
This year, for the first time in the history of our country, a state award for geologists has been introduced. This is a high assessment by the Head of State of your contribution to the economic development of the country. Special words of gratitude - to the veterans of the industry, who pass invaluable knowledge, experience and the best traditions of the profession to the new generation of specialists," Olzhas Bektenov congratulated.
- Bitimbaev Marat is a Chief Scientific Associate of Satpaev Institute of Geological Sciences, Almaty city;
- Daukei Serikbek is an academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almaty city.
- Abilhasimov Khairly is the chief scientific officer of LLP Institute of Geological Sciences named after Satpayev, Almaty city;
- Abulkasym Batyrov is a labour veteran, Uralsk city;
- Bishanov Ashirali veteran of labour, Almaty city;
- Zhukov Nikolay as chief researcher of the laboratory of ferrous and non-ferrous metals of Institute of Geological Sciences named after Satpayev LLP, Almaty city;
- Kukeeva Rakhat is a leading geologist of Bakyrchik Mining Enterprise LLP, Abay region;
- Talgat Matishev is deputy chief geologist of the geological department of Kazakhmys Corporation LLP, Karaganda city;
- Musiyeva Bakytgul is a leading geologist of Geotek LLP, Karaganda city;
- Nikolaenko Alexander is the chief geologist of the mine named after Kuzembaev of JSC Qarmet, Karaganda city;
- Rusnak Valery is a labour veteran, Turkestan region.
- Svetlichny Andrey the chief geophysicist of ‘Professional geo solutions Kazakhstan’ LLP, Almaty city.
- Baisalova Akmaral is an associate professor of the Institute of Geology and Oil and Gas Engineering named after Turysov NAO Kazakh National Research Technical University named after Satpayev, Almaty city;
- Ismailova Gulshat is Head of Department of Department of Geology and Exploration of JSC Mangystaumunaigas, Mangystau region;
- Natalya Komarova is a geologist of Centrgeolszemnitka LLP, Karaganda city;
- Yergali Kurabayev is a drilling foreman of Akpan LLP, Aktobe city;
- Nazigul Minaeva is a director of KGKP Geological Exploration College, Semey city;
- Saida Nigmatova is the head of the laboratory of Mesozoic and Cenozoic geology of Satpayev Institute of Geological Sciences LLP, Almaty city.
President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges
Expansion of industrial potential. Large-scale projects launched in Kazakhstan's regions
- Kazak Protein plant (170 billion tenge for deep processing of wheat;
- TOKK Kazakhstan (55 billion tenge the production of light metal packaging;
- LASSELSBERGER (23.6 billion tenge the production of construction mixtures and paints;
- Electric locomotive kurastyru zauyty (15 billion tenge is a service centre for electric locomotives.
- Hot-dip galvanising plant (6.2 billion tenge, 115 jobs);
- Hyperborea wind power plant (50.6 billion tenge, 20 jobs);
- Silicon alloys plant (62.8 billion tenge, 497 jobs);
- TEMPO Kazakhstan steel pipe production (25 billion tenge, 400 jobs);
- Production of aluminium radiators (18.6 billion tenge, 183 jobs).
- Development of the Western Karazhal deposit;
- Construction of the sulphuric acid shop at the Zhezkazgan smelter;
- Modernisation of concentrators;
- Construction of an oil depot and a respirator plant.
- Multi-brand plant for the production of Haval, Chery, Changan cars (182 billion tenge, 90 thousand cars per year);
- Almaty Museum of Arts (44 billion tenge);
- Wildberries logistics centre (43.2 billion tenge);
- Medeu Park Hotel (17bn tenge).
Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on digital tenge implementation and mechanisms of control over targeted use of budget funds
As noted by the Head of State, the possibility of marking and colouring money with the help of digital tenge may become key for controlling the spending of budgetary funds.
