Kazakhstan to celebrate 30 years since establishment of its national currency

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov, Kazinform Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The Kazakh Head of State was reported on the results of the implementation of the National Bank’s monetary policy for January-October 2023.





The President was informed about the economic situation, measures aimed at reducing inflation, as well as the state of foreign reserves, assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, and National Fund.





Tokayev was also briefed about the preparatory work for launching the digital tenge and plans for developing the digital financial infrastructure.





Suleimenov also informed about the realization of the instructions of the Head of State given to the Bank on the development of measures to stimulate lending to the economy.





He also spoke of the preparations for the celebration of 30 years since the establishment of the national currency tenge.





As a result of the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of tasks aimed at effectively realizing the monetary policy.