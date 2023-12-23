Kazakhstan to double fines for throwing garbage out of designated places
A number of new measures to combat spontaneous dumps and improve the efficiency of waste management will be adopted in Kazakhstan. Relevant issues discussed at the regular Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev said that as of December 15, 4388 of 5543 identified spontaneous dumps were eliminated, that is, 80%.
To improve the efficiency of waste management in the Republic of Kazakhstan plans to develop the appropriate infrastructure. This concerns the organization of container sites, the purchase of containers and garbage trucks, increasing capacity for processing and disposal of waste. In addition, it is envisaged to involve business entities in this sphere.
Thus, taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed. The interest rate will be at the level of 3%, the term of the loan will be from 3 to 15 years through the Industry Development Fund JSC. The total amount of funds allocated for projects will be about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies.
At the same time, payments to special enterprises for waste management will be resumed from 2024.
The Minister added that amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have also been developed, providing for an increase in fines for throwing garbage outside the established places. For example, for individuals from 50 monthly estimate to 100 monthly estimate, and for small businesses or non-profit organizations - from 100 monthly estimate to 200 monthly estimate.
Akims of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly, Mangystau region Nurlan Nogayev and North-Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov made reports on the work carried out in the regions.
Prime Minister emphasized that the issues of unauthorized dumps and development of waste management infrastructure are among the most acute.
We have already considered them at the Government session in September this year. A number of instructions were given, including a 2-fold reduction in the number of unauthorized dumps. In general, the regions are carrying out relevant work. However, Ulytau region, Almaty and Mangystau regions showed the weakest results. I instruct the akims of these regions to announce strict reprimands to supervising deputies," said Alikhan Smailov.
He also added that 75% of districts and cities have not yet started the development of municipal waste management programs.
The deadlines have long passed. For example, no plan has been developed in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions and again in Mangystau region. Therefore, the akims of these regions should also reprimand their supervising deputies for failure to fulfill the order," the Head of Government pointed out.
He stressed that if all the work was not completed by April 1, appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken.
According to Prime Minister, it is required in general to restructure the work to prevent the formation of unauthorized dumps and the formation of a culture of waste management.
International experience shows that developed countries first of all establish infrastructure for waste processing. Here it is necessary to actively use the mechanism of extended obligations of producers," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He added that it is also necessary to build a clear system of waste handling and utilization.
It is necessary to strengthen explanatory work among the population on waste management. It is also necessary to ensure timely and qualitative implementation of the adopted Action Plan on environmental education and upbringing until 2029," the Head of Government said.
Alikhan Smailov instructed to take all necessary measures to develop and approve communal waste management programs with specific measures and implementation mechanisms until March 1, 2024.
To the Ministry of Ecology together with the interested state bodies to adopt the necessary regulatory legal acts on financing of infrastructure projects by the end of January next year," Prime Minister demanded.
The Ministries of Ecology and National Economy have been instructed to accelerate the process of introducing amendments to the Administrative Code, aimed at toughening responsibility for unauthorized waste disposal.
