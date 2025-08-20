19.08.2025, 14:10 5031
Kazakhstan to draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development
Kazakhstan will start preparing the Intergovernmental Agreement for Further Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev as saying at the Government’s meeting today.
In fact we offer the entire world a transit product which includes three components: delivery time, tariff and service. Delivery period along the TITR has been reduced from 53 to 17 days. Tariffs have remained stable in the past three years," the Minister said.
According to him, digital technologies are being introduced to improve service quality. The declaration processing time has been reduced from 8 hours to 30 minutes, while train operation is monitored online.
19.08.2025, 19:25
Prime Minister tasks applying AI solutions in Kazakhstan’s railway sector
According to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, artificial intelligence is capable of calculating possible risks of emergency situations, wear and tear of rail tracks and rolling stock, and offer solutions to such problems, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today, in his words, special attention is given to the digitalization of the sector with the introduction of automated control system, digital traffic control, and integration of information systems.
He reminded of the recent launch of the supercomputer cluster in Astana, which is capable of generating large amount of data and quality analytics.
In this context, it is important that AI technologies and promising startups are introduced into all sectors of economy, including the railway sector," Bektenov said.
18.08.2025, 19:20
Government officials in Kazakhstan to embrace new messaging app AITU
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters to access the progress of the tasks assigned by the Head of State at the meeting on AI development on August 11, 2025, Kazinform News Agency regions.
During a meeting on Monday, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions: including the approval of the comprehensive plan for government agencies’ information systems integration; the approval of rules for AI datasets management and the plan for their realization, completion of government data integration using a new hashing method until September 1 and transfer of all data to the Smart Data Ukimet platform before December 1.
The meeting’s participants also decided on the adoption of the national messenger AITU by government agencies officials by September 15.
Today, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions mandatory for all state agencies and organizations, aimed at increasing information security and public administration work’s efficiency, said Bektenov.
18.08.2025, 12:00
Kazakhstan announces composition of operational headquarters for digital transformation
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed a decree to set up an operational headquarters for digital transformation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Digital Headquarters is chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Among its members are Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Advisor to the President for Digitalization, and Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.
The Digital Government Support Center of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry is a working structure of the Digital Headquarters.
The new headquarters will address the issues related to the digital transformation of the sectors of economy and digitalization projects.
The decree entered into force on August 12, 2025.
18.08.2025, 07:00
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif
The Head of State expressed condolences on tragic loss of many lives caused by floods and heavy rains, Akorda reports.
I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the telegram reads.
15.08.2025, 14:50
Bektenov Participated in the Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Extended Format
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the collective meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov with the heads of delegations of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and in the extended-format meeting of the EIC in the city of Cholpon-Ata, primeminister.kz reports.
During the collective meeting, attention was given to strengthening the economic potential of the EAEU countries, improving the standard of living of the population, developing mutual trade, removing barriers in the Union’s market, and other issues.
The extended-format EIC meeting was attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. From the observer states, First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad-Reza Aref, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz (via videoconference) participated. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev also took part.
The discussions covered cooperation in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, oil and gas, and digital sectors, as well as in customs and exchange activities, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the labor market, and other areas.
In his speech, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan outlined key areas for the development of cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the development of mutual trade and joint measures to expand foreign economic relations.
Emphasis was placed on the issue of ensuring equal access of suppliers to public procurement.
In the field of transport and logistics, the relevance of creating alternative routes, taking into account the interests of all countries in the region, was highlighted. One of the promising transport routes today is the "Turgundi-Herat" railway project with a capacity of up to 10 million tons of cargo.
It is important to expand the EAEU’s cooperation with third countries and organizations to ensure sustainable growth and diversification of trade flows. Kazakhstan advocates for deepening practical interaction with partners in various formats.
During the meeting, participants heard reports on the formation of common markets for gas, oil, and petroleum products, as well as the exchange commodity market. The Program for the Development of Exchange Trading was approved, along with the concepts for the development of a common market for medicines and medical devices. The implementation of these documents is aimed at ensuring the supply of high-quality and safe products from partner countries within the EAEU.
Participants exchanged views on the implementation of the climate agenda, the digitalization of transport corridors, the convergence of qualification requirements in the labor market, and other issues. As a result of the meeting, 10 documents were signed.
The next meeting of the EIC will take place on September 29-30 of this year in the city of Minsk (Belarus).
15.08.2025, 14:00
President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers
In his remarks at the annual National Conference of Teachers in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the country’s achievements and reforms in education sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President reminded that the budget of the country’s education sector had been increased threefold since 2019.
1,200 schools for more than a million of students have been commissioned countrywide.
Another 217 schools will be built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (former Comfortable Schools) national project. 128 of them have already been commissioned.
More than 60 schools have been opened at the expense of Education Infrastructure Support Fund, with 30 schools being under construction now.
The Law "On Teacher’s Status" was adopted. 74 teachers have been awarded Qazakhstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Ustazy and two teachers received Qazaqstannyn Enbek Eri title.
According to the President, teachers’ salaries had been raised two times in the past four years.
In his words, more than 13,000 grants had been allocated for the school graduates applying for pedagogical majors. Students’ bursaries have been doubled in the past five years, reaching 84,000 tenge in the new academic year.
Thanks to these measures, we see growing interest of youth in a teaching career. Some 1,800 holders of Altyn Belgi sign were enrolled to pedagogical programs last year, while this year, their number exceeded 2,000," emphasized he.
In 2025, Kazakhstani school students earned 27 medals at the world’s seven most prestigious olympiads, and some 1,000 medals at other international competitions.
This is, of course, the result of a high-quality knowledge and hard work of our children, as well as teachers’ dedication. Recently, I have invited young winners of olympiads to Akorda to personally hand over their awards to them. They have demonstrated the intellectual power of our nation to the entire world. We have many achievements, but we cannot rest on laurels. There is still much work ahead," the Head of State said.
15.08.2025, 12:00
Kazakhstan appoints Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces
A corresponding decree was signed by the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kanat Niyazbekov has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an official statement reads.
14.08.2025, 18:00
Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
As part of a working trip to the Zhambyl Region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the progress in implementing the Head of State’s instructions on modernizing border checkpoints to further develop the transport and logistics industry, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov visited the "Korday" and "Karasu" automobile checkpoints on the state border with the Kyrgyz Republic, where he familiarized himself with the current infrastructure of the checkpoints, existing issues, and plans for further development.
Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev and Acting Deputy Director of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ulan Abikov reported on the situation at the checkpoints. Reports on the results of working site visits conducted on the Prime Minister’s instructions were also presented.
On the borders with the EAEU countries, there are 39 automobile checkpoints. Renovation work has been fully completed at two of them. Modernization has begun at ten checkpoints, including those located on the Kazakhstan-Russia border. Other checkpoints will also be covered by reconstruction.
At the "Korday" automobile checkpoint, as a result of previous reconstruction, the number of traffic lanes was increased from 4 to 8, and the number of passport control booths from 20 to 40. Passenger traffic capacity increased fourfold, and vehicle throughput rose by 2.7 times.
At the "Karasu" checkpoint, modernization work has begun, which will increase the throughput from 700 to over 2,000 vehicles per day. Conditions are being created to improve cargo flow and transport traffic. The project aims to expand border checkpoint infrastructure in line with modern requirements.
The Prime Minister noted that border facilities play an important role in developing cross-border cooperation and ensuring international road and passenger transport links. Their reconstruction is under the Head of State’s supervision.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed to ensure high-quality and timely completion of repair work, as well as to step up the introduction of digital technologies to accelerate the passage of procedures. A number of instructions were also given to create conditions for ensuring safety and improving comfort for citizens and participants in foreign economic activity.
A report was also presented on the implementation of a project to build an industrial, trade, and logistics complex, which will become a key center for storage, processing, consolidation, and sale of goods within the international "Western Europe - Western China" corridor. Olzhas Bektenov criticized the delays in construction work and instructed to take appropriate measures as soon as possible and strengthen control over the quality and pace of work.
