Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of 70 years since Baikonur Cosmodrome was established, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





The Kazakh leader offered his greetings on the occasion of 70 years since the establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome - "the world’s oldest space port and the cradle of world cosmonautics".





It’s from Baikonur Cosmodrome the world's first artificial Earth satellite, which began the era of space exploration, was launched in 1957. A few years later in 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin embarked on the first human journey into space from here, said Tokayev.





The Head of State said: "Since then, thousands of satellites and tens of manned missions have been launched from Baikonur. Many prominent scholars, designers and engineers worked here".





Tokayev noted "It’s a special kind of pride that the world’s largest space harbor is located on Kazakhstani soil. It’s from Baikonur, Kazakhstani astronauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev and Aidyn Aimbetov flew into space".





Kazakhstan actively participates in international space exploration. Baikonur Cosmodrome is a good example of a long-term strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual benefit, said Tokayev.





The President said "Over the past decades, Kazakhstan has implemented a number of large-scale space projects, contributing to its national economy".





Kazakhstan seeks to turn Baikonur into a center for international cooperation, scientific exchange as well as a tourist and educational destination, he said, adding that "more opportunities are yet to be seized, once the country expands into new space service markets, creates conditions for young engineers, designer and scholars".





President Tokayev expressed his confidence that Baikonur Cosmodrome will continue to serve as a starting point for great discoveries and a source of new generation innovations.