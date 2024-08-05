Kazakhstan to upgrade wagon fleet by 2026

Images | Depositphotos

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Akorda reports.





Kazakh President Tokayev was presented with information on the ongoing work to carry out industrial projects and support for the domestic commodity producers. As Sklyar said, there was a 105.1% growth in manufacturing, 9.4% in mechanical engineering and 8.3% in mining in the first half of the year.





The Head of State was also briefed about the implementation of projects related to construction of oil and gas pipelines, gas processing and petrochemical plants. Over the reporting period, the country produced 44.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate as well as 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas. 128 settlements are set to be gasified before the yearend, taking the gasification level to 61.8% nationwide.





A report was also delivered about new infrastructure projects in transport and energy sectors.





The President was informed about measures for the preparation for the upcoming heating season. Works are ongoing to reconstruct and overhaul 309km of heat supply networks to the tune of around 154 billion tenge. 10 power blocks, 55 boilers and 45 turbines worth 327 billion tenge are slated for major repairs this year.





Tokayev was also briefed about the activity of the Investment Promotion Council, in particular the realization of major investment projects with foreign partners as well as on which agreements were reached as part of the Head of State’s visits abroad.





Since the reformation of the Council’s activity, problem questions regarding 77 investment projects worth around $40bn have been solved. Special attention was attached to high-added value projects in mechanical engineering, food and chemical industries, mining, energy and subsoil use.





During the meeting, the President highlighted the importance of the measures taken, tasked to continue the corresponding work in these directions.