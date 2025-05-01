Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online

Images | North Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department

Flood fighting efforts are still underway on Tuesday in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The press service of the Emergency Situations Department of North Kazakhstan said that Kyzylshar district’s settlement areas - Teplichnoye, Pribrezhnoye, Olshanka, Vagulino, Sokolovka, Blshaya Malyshka as well as Zarechnyi village in Petropavlovsk are in higher-risk flood zones.





Over 1,500 people, including rescuers, police and local executive authorities personnel, soldiers were deployed to prevent homes from flooding. Additional personnel were mobilized from Astana, Akmola, Kostanay regions, military unit 52859, Civil Protection Academy to assist in filling and placing sandbags and reinforcing protective dams.





Rescuers are forced to use boats to relocate the residents of Pribrezhnoye and Zarechnyi villages.





It was reported that repairs are underway after a dam collapsed near Bolshaya Malyshka village due to rise in the Yessil River level.





A total of 148 people, including 24 children, have been relocated to the temporary evacuation centers or relatives since floods hit the region. Over 80 heads of cattle have been moved to safety.





Earlier it was reported that the water level of the Yessil River had been stabilized after rising to 1,181 centimeters on April 28 in Petropavlovsk.