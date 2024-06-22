Law prohibiting vapes has now taken effect in Kazakhstan

Images | Depositphotos

Today, the legislation titled "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on healthcare issues," which was signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took effect. Now, the sale of non-smoking tobacco products and vapes is banned in Kazakhstan, according to a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.





President Tokayev signed the law on April 19.





The law establishes a ban on the sale, distribution of non-smoking tobacco products, vapes, flavorings, and liquids for them, as well as their advertising.





According to the document, the sale and distribution of non-smoking tobacco products are punishable by a fine of up to 200 MCI (738,400 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 200 hours, or arrest for up to 50 days.





The import and production of non-smoking tobacco products are punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 MCI (7,384,000 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 600 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to 2 years, or imprisonment for the same period, with or without confiscation of property.





Furthermore, if these violations are committed by a criminal group, involve particularly large income, or are committed repeatedly, they are punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 MCI (18,460,000 tenge) or community service of the same amount, or public works for up to 1,200 hours, or restriction of freedom for up to 5 years, or imprisonment for the same period, with confiscation of property.





In late July 2023, it was reported that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan had decided to fully ban vapes, liquids, and flavorings for them.





It's noteworthy that since 2017, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been conducting a study every four years called "Health Behavior in School-aged Children" (HBSC) among children aged 11-15 in Kazakhstan.





According to the latest study, in Kazakhstan, 9.8 percent of children regularly use electronic cigarettes (vapes), including 11.3 percent of boys and 8.2 percent of girls aged 11-15.





Overall, 5.8% of children (6.7% of boys and 4.9% of girls) have used vapes in the last 30 days (current use of electronic cigarettes). This rate also increases with age, especially among boys.





From 2014 to 2022, the number of electronic cigarette users among boys increased fivefold, and among girls, it increased sevenfold.