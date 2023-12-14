Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions

Images | primeminister.kz

Atyrau region hosted the launch of the main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak", which was expanded as a result of comprehensive reconstruction. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the work of the facility in the mode of video link, primeminister.kz reports.





The project, which is of strategic importance for social and industrial development of the western region, was implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





As Prime Minister noted, the upgraded main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" will become a source of additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water for the population, enterprises and agriculture of Atyrau and Mangystau regions.





Within the framework of the project works on renewal of worn-out equipment were carried out, two sections of the main water pipeline with the length of about 177 km were replaced. More than 500 people were involved in the construction. As a result, the throughput capacity of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline increased from 110 to 170 thousand cubic meters per day.





Reconstruction of the water pipeline was carried out 1 year ahead of schedule. It became possible due to the verified design solutions and high construction rates. And this is not the last such large-scale project in the region," Alikhan Smailov said.





Thus, a desalination plant with a capacity of 50 thousand cubic meters per day is being built in the village of Kenderli. A main water pipeline 105 km long will be built from it to Zhanaozen city.





In addition, the Caspiy water supply plant is being reconstructed. As a result, its capacity will increase 2 times to 40 thousand cubic meters.





Our goal is not only to provide 100% of settlements with clean drinking water by 2026, but also to create a reliable framework for further sustainable water supply to the population and industries. For this purpose, projects are being implemented to build new and modernize existing hydraulic structures and water conduits. Branching networks are being brought to settlements, and pumping modules from underground sources are being installed in remote villages. We have a lot of work ahead of us," Head of the Government emphasized.





According to the Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev, telecommunication and control equipment, cathodic protection stations and autonomous hybrid units, as well as part of pipe products were purchased from domestic manufacturers during the project implementation.





The official ceremony was attended by the Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, KazTransOil JSC General Director Talgat Kurmanbayev, Magistralniy Vodovodovod LLP General Director Berik Salpek and representatives of Atyrau region, Atyrau region, Atyrau Region, and Atyrau region. Berik Salpek and representatives of contracting organizations.





For reference: The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak trunk water pipeline was commissioned in 1988. It is the only centralized source of water supply for consumers of Kurmangazy, Isatay and Zhylyoi districts of Atyrau region, as well as for the city of Zhanaozen, Beineu, Mangystau, Karakiyan and Tupkaragan districts of Mangystau region. In general, water from this source is consumed by more than 35% of residents of Mangystau region and more than 28% of residents of Atyrau region.