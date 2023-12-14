13.12.2023, 13:44 12726
N Kazakhstan governor reports to President on region's socio-economic development in 2023
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of the North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov, who reported to the President on the region’s socio-economic development, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to him, the region harvested 3.7 million tons of grain this year.
The governor reported about construction of 13 dairy farms, six of which are set to be launched by the end of the year.
27 projects worth 80 billion tenge generating 1,000 new jobs will be implemented. 39 investment projects worth 469 billion tenge are being implemented in the region’s industrial sector. This will let create 6,000 jobs. 15 projects will be commissioned in 2023, he said.
Gauez Nurmukhambetov also touched upon drinking water provision issues. He said 25 villages will be provided with water through the construction of new facilities. 149 villages will get access to drinking water through the installation of integrated water treatment units, while group water supply systems will be laid in 46 villages.
Four schools will be built in Petropavlovsk under the Comfortable Schools national program. A remedial school is currently under construction.
The region also plans to build 46 healthcare facilities under the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project, with eight of them to be commissioned by the end of 2023. Besides, two outpatient clinics will be built in Petropavlovsk. Another outpatient clinic is being built in Ualikhanov district.
He added that heating season is ongoing in the region in a routine mode.
Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of tasks to governor Nurmukhambetov regarding further development of the region and tackling pressing issues of the population.
13.12.2023, 13:00 14106
Modernized main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" to provide additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water to Atyrau and Mangystau regions
Images | primeminister.kz
Atyrau region hosted the launch of the main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak", which was expanded as a result of comprehensive reconstruction. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the work of the facility in the mode of video link, primeminister.kz reports.
The project, which is of strategic importance for social and industrial development of the western region, was implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As Prime Minister noted, the upgraded main water pipeline "Astrakhan-Mangyshlak" will become a source of additional 60 thousand cubic meters of water for the population, enterprises and agriculture of Atyrau and Mangystau regions.
Within the framework of the project works on renewal of worn-out equipment were carried out, two sections of the main water pipeline with the length of about 177 km were replaced. More than 500 people were involved in the construction. As a result, the throughput capacity of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline increased from 110 to 170 thousand cubic meters per day.
Reconstruction of the water pipeline was carried out 1 year ahead of schedule. It became possible due to the verified design solutions and high construction rates. And this is not the last such large-scale project in the region," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, a desalination plant with a capacity of 50 thousand cubic meters per day is being built in the village of Kenderli. A main water pipeline 105 km long will be built from it to Zhanaozen city.
In addition, the Caspiy water supply plant is being reconstructed. As a result, its capacity will increase 2 times to 40 thousand cubic meters.
Our goal is not only to provide 100% of settlements with clean drinking water by 2026, but also to create a reliable framework for further sustainable water supply to the population and industries. For this purpose, projects are being implemented to build new and modernize existing hydraulic structures and water conduits. Branching networks are being brought to settlements, and pumping modules from underground sources are being installed in remote villages. We have a lot of work ahead of us," Head of the Government emphasized.
According to the Chairman of the Board of NC KazMunayGas JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev, telecommunication and control equipment, cathodic protection stations and autonomous hybrid units, as well as part of pipe products were purchased from domestic manufacturers during the project implementation.
The official ceremony was attended by the Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliev, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, KazTransOil JSC General Director Talgat Kurmanbayev, Magistralniy Vodovodovod LLP General Director Berik Salpek and representatives of Atyrau region, Atyrau region, Atyrau Region, and Atyrau region. Berik Salpek and representatives of contracting organizations.
For reference: The Astrakhan-Mangyshlak trunk water pipeline was commissioned in 1988. It is the only centralized source of water supply for consumers of Kurmangazy, Isatay and Zhylyoi districts of Atyrau region, as well as for the city of Zhanaozen, Beineu, Mangystau, Karakiyan and Tupkaragan districts of Mangystau region. In general, water from this source is consumed by more than 35% of residents of Mangystau region and more than 28% of residents of Atyrau region.
13.12.2023, 08:57 14241
Government of Kazakhstan supported second block of legislative amendments on judicial reforms
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the head of the Judicial Administration Nail Akhmetzakirov, during which the second block of legislative amendments to reform the judicial system was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Earlier, Chairman of the Supreme Court Asslambek Mergaliyev informed the Head of State about the proposed novelties.
The amendments were developed by a specially created working group on the platform of the Senate. Changes are made to the Constitutional Law "On the judicial system and the status of judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan", procedural codes, as well as a number of special laws.
One of the key innovations proposed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court is the exclusion of preliminary consideration of cassation petitions in criminal and civil cases.
At the same time, on the instructions of the President of the country, the issue of creating an independent cassation instance is currently being studied.
The bill is also aimed at improving the work of the Judicial Jury and the Commission on the Quality of Justice, strengthening the independence of judges.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, a new mechanism will be introduced, according to which all facts of gross violations, indicated in the judicial act of appeal or cassation, will be automatically transferred to the Trial Jury.
The number of evaluation indicators is also being optimized, the social package for retired judges is being improved, and access to training at the Academy of Justice is being opened for lawyers who are not civil servants.
Akhmetzakirov noted that the implementation of the bills will not require the allocation of additional funds from the budget. Expenditures will be made within the framework of the new model of financing the judicial system (not less than 6.5% of the total amount of expenditures of all state bodies), introduced by order of the President of the country.
The positive opinion of the Government, adopted on the amendments in accordance with Article 61 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will be sent to the deputies of the Parliament for further initiation of relevant bills in the Majilis.
12.12.2023, 19:13 13026
Senators discussed issues of efficient use of water resources
An extended meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management and Rural Development was held under the chairmanship of Senator Ali Bektayev. At it, senators discussed the issues of efficient use of water resources in the West Kazakhstan region and the Abay region, as part of the implementation of the President’s Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Economic course of a Fair Kazakhstan". In particular, the senators dwelled in detail on the issues of efficient use of water resources of the Zhaiyk and Irtysh rivers, press service of the Senate reports.
Since gaining independence, the problem of rational use and protection of transboundary rivers has become one of the priority issues for ensuring the stable and safe development of Kazakhstan. Not only our national security, but also the security of the entire Central Asian region depends on the successful solution of problems of transboundary rivers", - noted Zhanbolat Zhorgenbaev.
At the meeting, Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurlan Aldamzharov and deputy akims of the relevant regions presented a report on the efficient use of water resources in the regions.
The event was also attended by vice-ministers of agriculture, ecology and natural resources, representatives of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Science and Higher Education, Foreign Affairs and Transport, the leadership of regional akimats and representatives of the expert community.
Summing up the meeting, Senator Ali Bektaev noted that taking into account the proposals voiced, the deputy corps will formulate recommendations for improving the industry, which will be sent to the relevant government bodies.
12.12.2023, 16:50 14366
We need to react as quickly as possible - Alikhan Smailov on emergency situations at CHPPs and heating networks
Images | @ete_ekb
Issues of elimination of consequences and avoidance of emergency situations at CHPPs and heating networks off the agenda considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, with the entry of cold atmospheric air into Kazakhstan noted a number of technological disruptions at energy sources and heating networks. In particular, at Ridder CHP, GRES-1 Temirtau and Ekibastuz CHP. The temperature regime at these facilities was restored in full.
Technological violations on heat networks in the cities of Stepnogorsk, Balkhash, Aktau and Kokshetau were also promptly eliminated. Currently, all consumers are connected.
As part of the systematic preparation for the heating season, the overhaul of 8 power units, 40 boilers and 42 turbines has been completed at the electric power plants of the republic. Work on 2 power units, 9 boilers and 11 turbines is at the final stages. In addition, overhaul of 25.3 thousand kilometers of power lines, 564 substations and 3.5 thousand distribution points has been completed.
Akims of the regions separately informed about the heating season in Kokshetau and Stepnogorsk, about the situation at CHPPs of Ekibastuz and Ridder, about the repair of heating facilities in Balkhash and Temirtau, as well as about heat supply of Aktau and water supply of Atyrau.
Prime Minister noted that against the background of low temperatures in the country the load on utility systems increases. In turn, this inevitably leads to emergency situations at heat and power supply facilities.
The incidents that happened are characterized as technological violations. Prompt measures have been taken to restore the damaged sections within the normative terms," Alikhan Smailov said.
He emphasized that in case of emergencies akimats need to react and take measures as quickly as possible.
An important point is timely, objective and understandable informing the population about the real situation and the progress of repair and planned works. Without this, rumors and fakes are spread," Prime Minister pointed out.
Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with the owners of heat supply facilities to ensure the availability of permanent repair teams and spare parts for prompt repair.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov demanded from the KTZ and KazMunayGas national companies to ensure timely fuel supplies to heat stations and boiler houses as a priority.
12.12.2023, 15:11 13126
Issues of social protection of persons employed in jobs with hazardous working conditions were discussed by senators
Deputies of the Senate Committee on Socio-Cultural Development and Science at an extended meeting discussed the Law "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of public associations and social protection of persons employed in work with hazardous working conditions", press service of the Senate reports.
The document is aimed at improving legislation in the field of public associations and social protection of persons employed in work with hazardous working conditions.
The law provides for increased social security for workers employed in jobs with hazardous working conditions, the introduction of a new methodology for determining the minimum wage, and monitoring of insurance for workers against accidents while performing their work duties.
According to the senators, the adoption of the law will contribute to the further improvement of national legislation and law enforcement practice in public associations and social protection of persons employed in work with hazardous working conditions.
Following the discussion, the Committee members decided to send the law for consideration at a meeting of the Chamber.
12.12.2023, 14:10 13241
Senators discuss the law on national security issues
Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security held an extended meeting at which they discussed the law relating to issues of ensuring national security and service in special government agencies, press service of the Senate reports.
According to the deputies, the law is aimed at strengthening the coordination and organization of the prevention of extremism, developing defense-industrial potential, increasing openness and transparency in the decision-making process for placing state defense orders, and strengthening the mechanism for protecting state secrets.
In addition, the document will contribute to improving the organization of service in special government agencies, including the procedure for assigning titles, certification, training in higher educational institutions, increasing official discipline and social security of employees, as well as border control procedures at checkpoints.
12.12.2023, 13:04 34576
Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railways next 3 years
Kazakhstan is situated in the centre of the Eurasian continent. The main routes from the West to the East are running through Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh President as saying.
Kazakhstan is situated in the centre of the Eurasian continent. The main routes from the West to the East are running through Kazakhstan. The quality of the roads is the principles of the economics of the country. We constantly develop highway and railway networks," the Head of State said addressing the Altyn Sapa Prize solemn awarding ceremony.
The Head of State said this year will build over 850 km of roads. Over the next three years, 1,300 km of railways will be laid throughout Kazakhstan.
12.12.2023, 12:49 28136
4.3mln Kazakhstanis work in SMEs - President
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the laureates of Altyn Sapa (Golden Quality), Paryz (Duty) and Best Goods of Kazakhstan awards, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the President noted, small and medium businesses (SMEs) sphere is developing dynamically in Kazakhstan, due to the measures provided by the state.
The share of small and medium businesses hits 36% of the gross domestic product. This is a high indicator indeed. The number of people working in this sector reached 4.3 million which is 45% of employable group of the population," he said.
Addressing the participants, the President also touched upon the issue of industrialization.
He noted high paces of industrialization works carried out in the country.
Last year, the volume of exports in processing industry exceeded 26 billion US dollars, which is a record indicator. 1.5 trillion tenge of investments were attracted to the sector," he said.
In his words, most favorable conditions have been created for processing enterprises.
As a result, the amount of taxes paid to the national budget increased fivefold.
