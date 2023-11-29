Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online formatKazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format
27.11.2023, 12:36
New Vice Minister of Science, Higher Education named
Images | telegram/Ukimet
Dinara Shcheglova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education by the decree of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.
Hailing from Semey in East Kazakhstan region, Dinara Shcheglova is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade.
Throughout her career, Ms Shcheglova worked for the Kazakh Agency for Informatization and Communications as well as JSC "Zerde" National Information and Communications Holding".
Between 2018 and 2019 she was the Vice Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Afterwards she was an advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister for two years.
Prior to the recent appointment, she has served as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2020.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2023, 16:21
Procurement of subsoil users to work for the country - Alikhan Smailov on strengthening regulation of commodity exchanges
Issues of development of commodity exchanges were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, a new draft law on exchange trade has been developed in fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction. It envisages measures to strengthen regulatory requirements for exchanges, eliminate the possibility of circumvention of procurement procedures by subsoil users and eliminate barriers to entry to commodity exchanges for businesses.
In addition, trade in coal, wheat, oil products and a number of socially important food products will be carried out only on those commodity exchanges that will be included in a special list determined by a decision of the Government on a competitive basis. This will ensure transparent pricing of such goods, as well as trace commodity flows both within the country and in foreign economic activity.
As incentives to enter the exchange it is proposed: for domestic producers of socially important food products to apply the method of offset in the payment of VAT; for national exporters to introduce a simplified procedure for VAT refund up to 5 days; together with the KTZ to revise railway tariffs for logistics in the case of an exchange transaction.
Prime Minister noted that currently there are 10 commodity exchanges in Kazakhstan, which conduct trades in grain, oil products, coal and other goods. In this case, the main task of the exchange is to organize trade with the formation of transparent market pricing and competition.
Great expectations were connected with exchange trading. Over the last 5 years the legislation has been changed 2 times. Nevertheless, exchanges still do not fully fulfill their function in the market," Alikhan Smailov said.
Prime Minister pointed out that the need for a conceptual revision of the legal framework and requirements for bidders was raised by the Head of State. In general, one of the main problems in the development of this activity is the use of commodity exchanges by subsoil users for their needs.
Most of the exchange market today is concentrated precisely on servicing such purchases, where there are no obligations to comply with local content. As a result, annually more than 1 trillion tenge does not reach our business. It should not be so. Procurement of subsoil users should work for the country. It is important to expand local content, diversify our production," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Another problem is the classification of commodity exchanges as microentrepreneurship entities. This allows them to make extremely low tax deductions and avoid inspections.
The identified shortcomings should be eliminated within the framework of the new draft law," the Prime Minister said.
Alikhan Smailov instructed to agree within 2 days the draft Government's opinion on the bill on exchange trading, to work out the issue of improving information security of software of commodity exchanges taking into account world standards and to develop a package of amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses to tighten the responsibility of commodity exchanges and its participants.
Together with the Ministries of National Economy, Transport and Samruk-Kazyna JSC it is necessary to develop a set of measures to stimulate the sale of exchange goods, including exports through the mechanism of exchange trading," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2023, 13:17
Over 10 thousand km of roads to be built and repaired in 2023
Measures for further development of the highway industry considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that this year construction and installation works covered 10.7 thousand km of roads, of which 6.5 thousand km are highways of national importance, 4.2 thousand km are local roads. According to the results of the works, the share of roads in the normative condition will reach 92% at the republican level and 87% at the local level.
As for major projects, today the works on the Big Almaty Ring Road, Kandyagash-Makat and Usharal-Dostyk highways have been completed. At the same time, taking into account the complaints from the population, the efforts are also directed to the main long-constructed roads of 4-5 years ago. These are Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda-Almaty, Merke-Burylbaital, Aktobe-Kandyagash, Atyrau-Astrakhan highways. According to these projects, except for bypasses around settlements, traffic is open on 923 km.
Special attention is paid to the projects of capital repair of roads in West Kazakhstan region. Among them are Kaztalovka-Zhanibek and Unige-Bisen-Saikhin. Currently, 220 kilometers of roads are passable. Full completion of the projects is expected in 2024.
Akim of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev, Akim of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov and First Deputy Akim of Almaty region Nurlan Abdrahim made reports on repair works and measures to improve the quality of local roads.
Prime Minister emphasized that the development of the road sector has a positive effect on the growth rate of the economy. An extensive road network is extremely important for the development of domestic and foreign trade.
Kazakhstan should become a full-fledged transportation and logistics hub. This is the task set before us by the Head of State. For this purpose it is necessary to intensify the implementation of projects in the field of construction of highways, roadside infrastructure and service," Alikhan Smailov said.
He noted that it is planned to complete reconstruction of 3.6 thousand kilometers of roads by the end of 2025. Then implementation of new projects with a length of 4.7 thousand km will be launched.
Thus, by 2030 all international road corridors will be modernized. The main issue is to ensure the quality of road construction," Prime Minister said.
Head of the Government pointed out that from the public regularly receives criticism about the poor condition of roads. Poor-quality repairs cause particular dissatisfaction of the public. Only for the current year the state bodies received more than 19 thousand official appeals and complaints about the roads.
For example, residents of Kostanay region wrote a collective appeal about the destroyed road from the station "Uzunkol" to the village of Troebratskoye. Moreover, this road connects the region with the neighboring North-Kazakhstan region and is a transit road to Russia. A low-quality road without crushed stone was built this year between Zhuryn station and Urkash village in Aktobe region. Residents of Taraz demand to complete the repair of the road in the Karasu microdistrict, which has been going on for more than a year. There are many such examples in all regions," Alikhan Smailov listed.
He also added that the work on providing the local road network with quality expertise is poorly carried out. At the same time, some regions carry out construction and installation works without control by technical supervision.
Another of the burning problems of the road sector is the shortage of bitumen.
Bitumen use technologies are not observed, which also reduces the quality of the roadbed. In addition, akimats delay granting land plots for construction projects and expansion of roadside service facilities. All these factors affect the development of the industry. Therefore, it is necessary to change the attitude to approaches in road construction," Prime Minister emphasized.
Proceeding from the above, Prime Minister instructed to ensure timely implementation of all planned road projects, to take measures to create infrastructure for bitumen storage and to ensure control over compliance with the technology of its storage and use.
At the same time, he pointed out the need to work on simplifying the procedure for issuing land plots for the construction and expansion of roadside service facilities.
Akimats need to take timely action on incoming appeals of citizens on the quality of roads. Regional highways are the full responsibility of local executive bodies. It is necessary to constantly monitor the condition of roads and take prompt measures to repair them," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2023, 12:14
We to keep our children healthy - Alikhan Smailov instructs to strengthen measures to fight measles
The situation with increasing incidence of measles is off the agenda considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed, complication of situation on measles is noted in 167 countries of the world with registration of more than 415 thousand cases. More than 17 thousand cases of measles have been registered in Kazakhstan. More than 82% of them are children, most of them unvaccinated.
Cases of measles have been registered in all regions, with elevated levels in Shymkent and Almaty, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.
A sharp increase in morbidity has been observed since September this year due to the accumulation of children in organized collectives. As a result, the morbidity rate has doubled. In November, more than 6,000 cases of measles were registered.
As of today, more than 3.5 thousand beds for measles patients have been deployed in the country, 2375 children are under inpatient treatment. The occupancy of beds today is 59.5%, with more than 1 thousand in reserve. 30 children among those hospitalized are in intensive care units in serious condition, including 15 children under 1 year of age.
In order to stabilize the measles situation, more than 600,000 children aged 1-6 years have been routinely immunized, which is 84% of those to be vaccinated. This is in line with WHO recommendations. It is planned to cover more than 100,000 children in this age group by the end of the year.
More than 15.4 thousand people have been covered by emergency vaccination in centers. The catch-up vaccination of 63,200 previously unvaccinated children under 18 years of age has also been carried out. At the same time, taking into account that 65% of the diseased are children under 5 years of age, additional mass immunization of children under 1 year of age, as well as children from 2 to 4 years of age was started in November, 94 thousand people were covered. In total, more than 770 thousand children have been immunized this year.
Along with this, 1.5 million doses of measles vaccine have been additionally purchased. As of today, 500 thousand doses have already been received, and 1 million doses are expected to be delivered in December. In general, the effectiveness of additional immunization was proved during previous measles outbreaks in 2005, 2015 and 2019.
The Prime Minister emphasized that it is necessary to stop the increase in the incidence of the disease as soon as possible.
Measles can have complications that negatively affect children's health. Therefore, measures should be taken not only by the health care system, it is necessary to fight by the whole society. These are our children, we must take care of them, preserve their health," Alikhan Smailov said.
He pointed out that it is possible to fight such dangerous diseases only by vaccination and instructed to strengthen the relevant work.
The Ministry of Healthcare and akimats should intensify awareness-raising work on the need for vaccination. All akims should keep the issue of vaccination on personal control and coordinate work with the Ministry of Health," Prime Minister instructed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 09:20
Landmark megaproject: Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to be connected via new railroad
Images | primeminister.kz
Construction of a new railway line Darbaza - Maktaaral with a length of 152 km started in Turkestan region. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the works in the mode of teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
A large infrastructure project is being implemented on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and is aimed at further development of transport and transit potential of the republic. As part of it, a new checkpoint across the Kazakh-Uzbek state border will be opened.
In general, since the beginning of the year, the volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted to 25.8 million tons. The main cargo flow passes through the interstate junction station "Saryagash", which today operates at the limit of capacity.
The construction of the new railway line will allow reorienting cargoes from the existing Saryagash-Tashkent section to the new branch, unloading the Saryagash station and increasing export transportation in the direction of Uzbekistan as a whole. In addition, the project will contribute to the development of Turkestan region by connecting it to the main railroad network of the republic.
In his speech, the Prime Minister noted that today another landmark event is taking place in Kazakhstan.
Railroads are steel arteries that ensure the development of economic and social spheres of our state. Last year the maximum volume of cargo was transported for 30 years of Kazakhstan's independence, which amounted to more than 245 billion ton-kilometers. High rates are maintained in the current year," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government stressed that by the end of the year the volume of cargo transportation with Uzbekistan is forecasted at the level of about 31 million tons, which is 16% higher than last year.
To expand the capacity of this section, as well as to increase the export and transit potential of our country, we give a start to the construction of a major railway project - a new line Darbaza - Maktaaral," Prime Minister said.
The project is divided into two stages. The first one involves construction of the line Yerdaut - Maktaaral - the state border of Uzbekistan with access to the Syrdarya station.
The second stage envisages commissioning of Zhetysai - state border of Uzbekistan branch with access to the same station. A total of 152 km of railroad track will be built. For the project it is planned to purchase 19.7 thousand tons of rails, as well as 280 thousand sets of reinforced concrete sleepers and rail fasteners.
Construction of the new railroad will create 3,400 jobs. The share of Kazakhstani content in the project will amount to 85%.
After laying the first link of the railroad bed Prime Minister congratulated everyone on the beginning of work and emphasized the need to ensure quality implementation of the project in due time.
Kanat Almagambetov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of KTZ, emphasized that the Darbaza-Maktaaral line will connect two remote districts of Turkestan region - Maktaaral and Zhetysai - with the rest of Kazakhstan.
Nine stations will be built. The railroad will give a direct exit of cargoes from Kazakhstan to these areas and from these areas to Kazakhstan. Because now they have to pass the border with Uzbekistan. This affects the development of the districts. After construction, they will get a new serious impetus," he said.
Kazakhstan's transit potential will also increase significantly, he said.
Cargoes that go to Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will pass through this line faster. Another effect: tension on the Saryagash-Tashkent section will be eased. In recent years, there has been a lot of cargo there. At the same time, not all of them are transferred in time, because this junction is not designed for such a cargo flow. It has increased dramatically in the last two or three years. Construction will help unload this main section and give movement to passenger trains," Kanat Almagambetov said.
He also said that the construction of a railroad through Pakistan to India is currently under discussion. And the launch of the line Darbaza - Maktaaral will be a significant contribution of Kazakhstan to the development of this strategic route.
We forecast that the cargo flow will additionally increase by 10-14 million tons. And further growth up to 20-25 million tons is possible. This section, bypassing the Tashkent junction, will be much faster to carry cargo in both directions," Kanat Almagambetov concluded.
It should be noted that as part of further expansion of transport and transit potential of Kazakhstan, the Government is systematically working on the development of railway infrastructure. In particular, the construction of second tracks on the section Dostyk - Moyinty and a new railroad bypassing Almaty is already underway. In the near future it is planned to start work on a new railroad line Bakhty - Ayagoz with access to the third international junction with China. In total, over 1300 km of railroads will be built in the republic within three years.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 16:52
Alikhan Smailov demands to ensure timely commissioning of new medical facilities in rural areas
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the implementation of the National Project "Modernization of Rural Health Care", primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the national project, implemented in fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it is planned to open 655 primary health care facilities in the regions. Among them are 257 medical stations, 238 medical assistant stations and 160 medical outpatient clinics. This year 99 facilities are under construction. As of today, 20 of them have already been completed, and work on the rest is still in progress.
In addition, the national project provides for the modernization of 32 multi-disciplinary central district hospitals with the opening of stroke centers, cardiology, intensive care, rehabilitation departments, as well as the provision of modern equipment.
Prime Minister pointed out that akimats of Karaganda, Zhambyl, North-Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and several other regions should accelerate the work on construction of new PHC facilities and ensure their commissioning by the end of the year.
Implementation of the national project is under control of the Government. The Minister and Akims of the regions need to intensify work in this direction," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 15:46
Alatau city in Almaty region to become Kazakhstan new business card
Issues of realization of the project of construction of Alatau city (G4 City) in Almaty region between Almaty and Konayev were discussed at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of heads of central government agencies and Akimat of the region, approaches to the development of the city were considered. According to the plan, it should become a point for attracting domestic and foreign investments, an international business hub operating according to high world standards. The experience of creating such famous centers of the world as Dubai, Singapore, Tianjin, etc. will be taken as a basis.
In particular, the development of Alatau city will allow to increase the level of trade and investment interaction with China and Central Asian countries, launch a number of new production and commercial projects, introduce best practices in various spheres and industries. To this end, conditions and incentives will be provided for attracting investments and conducting business activities. This includes tax and customs preferences.
The possibility of introducing a special legal regime, including the right of the International Financial Center "Astana" on the territory of Alatau city will also be considered.
Prime Minister emphasized that during the implementation it is necessary to take into account international experience and use such support measures, which have shown the greatest effectiveness.
In addition, there is a need to intensify the construction of the required infrastructure in cooperation with business, in particular, through the mechanism of public-private partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.11.2023, 20:13
Exporters propose to digitise and make transport plans for AIC products transparent
Tell a friendHow to ensure the growth of export supplies from Kazakhstan to foreign markets and fulfil obligations to trade partners? This question was raised by the participants of the meeting of the headquarters on export issues held in Astana under the chairmanship of the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports. Despite the good performance of Kazakhstan's trade with other countries in the first 9 months of 2023, exports of finished goods showed a decline. Commodity producers have great internal reserves to improve the situation, but it is necessary to solve the difficulties with transportation. "Exporters have something to carry, but nothing to carry. According to the transportation plan for November 2023, 8.5 million tonnes of cargoes were declared to be transported in the export direction, of which only 3.6 million tonnes were agreed, i.e. 4.9 million tonnes were denied to shippers. These facts clearly show why our exports are not growing at the rate they could", - Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said. In this regard, the head of the agency asked the members of the headquarters for specific cases and proposed to jointly develop measures to solve the problems. As Raimbek Batalov, Acting Chairman of the Board of "Atameken", noted, the lack of a clear plan to provide wagons negatively affects the export process. As a result, commodity producers cannot sell their products. Business representatives agreed that there is a need for a clear picture of railway capacity, so that shippers will have a better opportunity to plan their transportations efficiently. According to Satzhan Uzbekov, head of the Department of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, this year the transportation of goods by rail in the export direction has increased by half compared to the same period last year. Only for grain there is an increase in deliveries to China by three to four times. According to the ministry's forecasts, cargo transportation to China will show a new record in December. "A large volume of traffic is carried out, but there are restrictions on joints. This year we are fully exhausting our throughput capacity in the direction of China. At the end of the year, the volume of traffic to China will increase to 27.6 million tonnes. This is the maximum capacity of the infrastructure, which we have achieved, thanks to the relevant work", - Satzhan Uzbekov said. According to the information of Zeynulla Abdumanapov, Chairman of the National Association of Exporters "KazGrain", the volume of exports this year has decreased on the contrary. "Compared to last year, exports have decreased many times over. Since the pandemic, KTZ has accustomed us to carry cargo in containers, we have put this work in two years, but in September 2023 we restricted containerised transport of grain crops and milling products to China. Container transportations are limited by 85%. Now they can only be carried out by those stations that have paragraph 8 and 10. KTZ cuts the main transport plan by 60-70%, the only argument is that the junctions are loaded. We used to be able to regulate our shipments by submitting applications for inclusion in the additional transport plan. But today they do not co-ordinate them for us", - the head of the association shared the common problem. In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Transport said that the norms on paragraphs were provided for when there was all the necessary infrastructure at the stations, the station itself carried out cargo operations. "Now the corrective norms have been adopted, the work on paragraphs is underway. As for plans, there are rules of cargo carriage, an additional plan is agreed not to the detriment of the main one. If a consignor fulfilled the declared norm last month, they agree on a plan. Unscrupulous consignors are denied additional transportations", - Satzhan Uzbekov concluded. At the headquarters meeting, business representatives voiced several proposals to improve planning efficiency. Firstly, to automate the review of applications for carriage, so that the consignor knows why he was refused and at what section the cargo was not allowed through. Secondly, to publish KTZ's transport plans for open commodity positions, in particular, for agro-industrial complex, in the public domain on a monthly basis. This will allow commodity producers to qualitatively plan the dispatch of products. In addition, the participants of the meeting are interested in the implementation of a project to prioritise export shipments. "We are doing general work aimed at a specific result. This is not a criticism. We understand that transports should not suffer. The export headquarters itself is needed to promptly solve the issues that arise. The Ministry of Transport is ready to take the proposals into work. We will prepare issues related to cargo prioritisation together with the ministries of agriculture, industry and energy, we will work on them and show them to the Ministry of Transport in order to make appropriate changes to the rules. Another proposal is to apply penalties to those shippers who submit applications but then refuse to send cargo. In this case, they should be deprived of the opportunity to submit applications to the main transport plan for exactly the volume that was not delivered in the previous month", - Arman Shakkaliev concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.11.2023, 19:41
Government to continue work on strengthening responsibility for domestic violence
Within the briefing for media representatives after the Senate meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about measures to strengthen responsibility for crimes in the sphere of family and domestic relations, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by the head of the Government, the Law "On Prevention of Domestic Violence" in Kazakhstan was adopted back in 2009. Moreover, Kazakhstan was the first country in the CIS, where such a law was adopted. In subsequent years, the legislation was repeatedly amended in the direction of increasing responsibility.
The latest changes were introduced just recently. In particular, the term of arrest was extended to 15 days, and in case of repeated violation - up to 25 days. In addition, the possibility of repeated reconciliation has been excluded and sanctions for causing serious or medium harm to health as a result of domestic violence have been toughened from 3 to 6 years," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, he added that the norms that were adopted earlier are having an effect. Thus, for the last four months the number of domestic tyrants brought to justice has increased. If at the end of the 2nd quarter of this year it was 7 thousand people, then at the end of the 3rd quarter already 27 thousand citizens.
According to changes in the legislation, now there is no mandatory statement of the injured party is not required. The statements of witnesses or recordings from video cameras are enough. Often the injured party either does not write a statement or withdraws it. Now this situation has changed fundamentally. We see positive dynamics in the statistics of law enforcement agencies," the Prime Minister noted.
According to Alikhan Smailov, work in this direction continues. In mid-October, a bill on women's rights and child safety was submitted to the Government. It contains more than 90 amendments, including those aimed at strengthening responsibility for domestic violence. Most of them were supported and the bill will soon be submitted to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
As for myself, I do not accept any violence against women. Moreover, I myself raise my daughters, and I want them to feel safe in our country," the Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
