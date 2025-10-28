27.10.2025, 12:10 14021
Nukenov relieved of his post as head of internal policy department of President's Executive Office
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
By the Decree of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Abzal Nukenov was relieved of his duties as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
By order of the Head of State, Abzal Nukenov is relieved of his position as head of the internal policy department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Akorda press service said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
28.10.2025, 15:11 361
Automation of key processes in electric power industry to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the ongoing work to digitalize the electric power industry at a Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the development and digitalization of the electric power sector are becoming key factors in improving the efficiency of electricity production, distribution, and consumption.
As part of the instruction of the Head of State, central government bodies, including the Ministry of Energy, have developed and approved the Digital Transformation Map of the Energy Sector. The Digital Transformation Map is a roadmap that defines the strategic measures and stages for the development of digital technologies in the energy complex," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that digital transformation is aimed at introducing smart grids, digital twins, monitoring and predictive diagnostics systems, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to forecast demand, optimize generation, and manage the grid.
Currently, 43 public services are provided in the energy sector, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, at least 50% of electricity and heat supply facilities will be covered by digital monitoring, and key industry processes will be automated.
As part of digital transformation, business process reengineering has been carried out in the energy sector, in particular regarding the approval of the maximum electricity tariff.
It was noted that the activities of energy-producing organizations revealed several issues: lengthy document verification and approval procedures for tariffs, lack of digital expenditure accounting, insufficient information on the technical condition of equipment, and the need for manual data entry of large volumes. Additionally, energy producers lack information about planned repair works in other organizations, which reduces coordination and planning efficiency. The proposed measures are aimed at ensuring online submission of applications and accounting of technical works, improving access to data necessary for maintenance planning, reducing the time required for calculations, and shortening the timeframe for submitting applications for tariff approval. The effects of digital transformation have resulted in significant process optimization: a 59% reduction in the number of steps has decreased bureaucratic burden, while the overall improvement level of 56% has reduced administrative workload.
The Deputy Prime Minister added that the introduction of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry is becoming one of the leading areas of digital transformation. Artificial intelligence increases diagnostic accuracy, improves network management, and enhances reliability of power supply. In energy facilities such as power transmission lines (PTL), inspections are currently performed manually by staff, and all documentation is processed by hand, which complicates the timely detection of defects. As a solution, a defect detection system using artificial intelligence has been proposed. It automatically recognizes defects in media content with up to 98% accuracy (such as cracks, chips, contamination, and fastening failures). The system generates a digital twin of the power grid with visualization of technical issues in a geographic information system. This reduces risks to personnel safety, lowers the number of emergency outages, minimizes energy losses, and increases the reliability of the entire power system.
In the heat energy sector, the problem of worn-out heating networks requires substantial reconstruction costs. Currently, decisions are made based on accident frequency and normative wear levels, and data is processed manually.
Based on the results of the reengineering process, we propose the introduction of a robotic complex with ultrasonic in-pipe diagnostics and automated data processing using artificial intelligence. This will reduce budgets and repair time by accurately calculating the scope of work, decrease accident rates through predictive modeling, and minimize inconvenience to the population. Ultimately, the use of artificial intelligence in the electric power industry ensures safety, reliability, and economic efficiency - an essential step on the path to digitalization and development," Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized.
According to the ministry, startups in the electric power sector are actively developing within the Astana Hub ecosystem. Companies are creating systems for monitoring, management, and data analysis at energy enterprises, producing industrial controllers for monitoring power quality and energy efficiency, and developing various technological solutions and services.
By the end of 2024, companies in this field earned more than 1.8 billion tenge, and their total cumulative income exceeded 3.8 billion tenge. As a result, over 400 new jobs were created in the sector.
One of the Astana Hub residents, the company "FACEPLATE," provides an Intelligent Platform for real-time data collection, processing, and analysis at energy enterprises. The platform helped users reduce operational and maintenance costs by $1.3 million. Within the KEGOC group, the platform enabled $1.6 million in savings through reduced energy losses.
Global experience demonstrates that the digitalization of the electric power industry provides major advantages. In the Netherlands, a digital energy management system has been implemented, reducing overall electricity consumption by about 15%. In China, China Energy Investment Corp is launching the world’s first large-scale AI model for power generation, improving forecasting accuracy for energy production. In the United States, AI-based defect detection systems are used at energy facilities.
Overall, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital energy management platforms, smart meters, and advanced network management systems with automation and data analytics play a crucial role in the development and digitalization of the electric power industry. These technologies allow more efficient control and forecasting of energy consumption, optimization of operations, and reduction of transmission losses.
Ultimately, their implementation enhances the reliability of the power system, reduces consumption costs, and lowers overall energy use, ensuring more sustainable and cost-efficient industry performance in the digital economy.
Currently, modern digital technologies are being implemented to ensure transparent energy resource accounting, efficient monitoring of network conditions, and reduced bureaucracy. Kazakhstani IT companies are developing innovative solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of energy production and distribution, as well as optimizing the management of energy infrastructure.
For further sectoral development, it is necessary to implement integrated digital platforms and ecosystems combining generation and power transmission using AI and big data to optimize management and improve efficiency; to develop smart grid systems and commercial metering to improve service quality, reduce resource losses, and enhance tariff transparency; and to actively use unmanned technologies and AI-powered drones for power line defect detection, reducing accidents and maintenance costs," Zhaslan Madiyev noted.
In conclusion, he stated that comprehensive digitalization of the electric power sector and the use of advanced technologies will improve the reliability of power supply, reduce energy losses, and enhance the quality of services for consumers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.10.2025, 10:31 561
Bektenov chaired Government session on development and digitalization of electric power industry
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of the development and digitalization of the electric power industry was considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of national energy sector companies delivered their reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan’s power system is operating steadily in parallel with the power systems of the Russian Federation and Central Asian countries. Today, digitalization has become a key instrument for modernizing the sector: a Digital Transformation Map has been developed and approved, defining strategic measures and stages for technology implementation. The energy sector provides 43 public services, 99% of which are available online. By 2027, half of all electricity and heat supply processes will be covered by digital monitoring.
The Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of the energy sector in the global economy.
The development of the electric power industry has a significant impact on the pace of industrial growth - from large metallurgical enterprises to small businesses. Therefore, the Head of State has set an ambitious task before the Government - to ensure the large-scale commissioning of new energy sources with a total capacity of 26 GW by 2035," Olzhas Bektenov said.
At present, along with traditional generation, Kazakhstan is developing renewable and nuclear energy sources. Modernization and expansion of existing capacities and utility networks are also being carried out.
Active work is underway to integrate the Western zone of the country into the Unified Energy System and to strengthen the Southern zone networks. This project will complete the loop of Kazakhstan’s energy system and ensure its independence and security. KEGOC has been instructed to accelerate the work while maintaining quality. It was noted that each percentage point increase in available capacity will contribute to economic growth and stimulate investment inflows.
Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to a number of issues, noting that the stability of the energy system directly depends on the availability of sufficient flexible (maneuverable) capacities, the shortage of which is particularly acute during peak hours. Currently, part of the demand is covered through cross-border electricity flows, but energy consumption continues to grow every year due to the launch of new industrial enterprises and the development of data centers and digital infrastructure. Under these conditions, the power sector requires advanced development, including through the active promotion of nuclear energy.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of timely implementation of all planned energy projects, the introduction of energy storage systems, hybrid power plants, and digital technologies. At the same time, digitalization is a key instrument not only for improving energy efficiency but also for ensuring the reliability of the sector’s operations.
It was noted that digital transformation must be implemented strictly within the established deadlines and with clear coordination among all government agencies and organizations involved. The main goal of this work is to achieve tangible and qualitative changes in the energy sector and the economy as a whole.
During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to the relevant government bodies.
The Ministry of Energy must ensure the commissioning of 250 MW of energy capacity by the end of the current year and 2.5 GW next year. It is also instructed to keep the operation of existing power plants during the winter period under constant control.
In addition, together with the Ministry of Finance, by the end of this year, the Ministry of Energy is to take measures to establish and maintain the Unified State Management System of the Fuel and Energy Complex, which will ensure the reliable operation of energy facilities through online monitoring.
Furthermore, the Ministries of Energy, Artificial Intelligence, and Finance will launch an Industry Cybersecurity Center and ensure the operation of an operator of the infocommunication infrastructure in the fuel and energy complex by the end of 2026. The new system will be aimed at protecting energy sector entities from cyber threats.
The company Samruk-Energo must complete all necessary activities for the start of construction of combined heat and power plants in the cities of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk by the end of March next year, while ensuring compliance with advanced environmental standards on emissions.
Coordination and oversight of this work are assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2025, 14:00 51046
Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
On the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks, the Head of State congratulated attendees on the country's main holiday - Republic Day.
This year, our country has reached an important milestone - 35 years ago, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. Namely on this day, the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our Independence soared high. Historical justice triumphed, and the national spirit was strengthened. That is why this date can rightly be called the sacred day that opened the path to the independence of our nation. Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value. Preserving and strengthening it is a sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan. Sovereignty is a vivid symbol of unforgettable courage our ancestors demonstrated in defense of the nation's interests," said the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2025, 10:15 50821
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards citizens in honor of Republic Day
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
On the eve of the Republic Day, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree awarding state honors to a wide range of Kazakhstani citizens, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President awarded them for their outstanding contributions to the country’s socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual development, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the nations.
Among them are veterans of labor, skilled workers and industry professionals, businessmen, scientists and healthcare workers, military personnel and law enforcement officers, sportsmen, artists, and cultural figures.
The Head of State awarded the Barys Order, I Degree, Barys Order, II Degree, Barys Order, III Degree, Parasat Order, Dostyq Order, II Degree, Kurmet Order, Yel birligi Order, Yenbek Danky, III Degree, Dank Order, II Degree, Aibyn Order, I, II, III Degrees, Yerligi ushin medal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.10.2025, 15:55 84396
Majilis passes three-year republican budget for the years 2026-2028
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Majilis approved on Wednesday the republican budget for the years 2026-2028, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The final provisions of the draft law specify the country’s macroeconomic forecasts for 2026/28 are calculated based on the GDP data reports for 2024 and forecasts for 2025, global economic growth forecasts and commodity price changes.
The 2026/28 republican budget draft law was drawn up based on the baseline variant, providing for stable moderate growth rates, lowering inflation, financial and commodity markets stability.
The country’s GDP is expected to grow at 5.3% annually on average in the upcoming medium-term.
Nominal GDP is forecast to grow from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. Annual inflation is set within the target corridor from 9.0 to 11.0% in 2026, 5.5-7.5% in 2027, and 5.0-7.0% in 2028.
Republican budget revenues are projected at 19.2 trillion tenge in 2026, 21.2 trillion tenge in 2027, 23.2 trillion tenge in 2028, while expenditures at 27.7, 28.7, and 29.7 trillion tenge in 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively.
The budget policy will continue to meet full and timely fulfilment of state social obligations, human capital development through increased support for science, education, and health.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.10.2025, 21:04 84746
100% of Kazakhstan’s population to be provided with Internet access by 2027
Tell a friend
At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented a report on the current results and plans for the development of communications and the country’s digital infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the agency emphasized that the development of the telecommunications sector is one of the key factors in digital transformation. He noted that the main goal of the ministry is to eliminate digital inequality and ensure equal access for citizens to all the benefits of digitalization.
Over the past three years, more than 1 trillion tenge has been invested in the sector. Today, the country has over 20 million mobile and 3.7 million fixed subscribers, and the average Internet speed has reached 94 Mbps.
According to him, the development of the industry is being carried out within the framework of the national project "Affordable Internet" (2024-2027). By the end of 2027, it is planned to provide 100% Internet coverage of the population, achieve speeds above 100 Mbps, and extend fiber-optic lines to 90% of rural settlements.
The minister noted that out of 6,179 villages, 2,606 are already connected to main fiber-optic lines, and 84% are provided with mobile Internet.
By the end of 2026, it is planned to connect more than 3,000 additional villages to main fiber-optic lines. As a result, by the end of 2027, local fiber-optic networks to households will be available in 4,786 villages. These measures will ensure that more than 90% of villages are provided with high-speed Internet via wired technologies. The total amount of investment by the end of 2027 will amount to 323 billion tenge," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
By 2027, 4G coverage will reach 92% of settlements, and a 5G network will be deployed in 20 cities. In addition, it is planned to cover 40,000 km of highways with 4G connectivity. For 504 remote villages, satellite Internet will be connected by the end of 2025.
The head of the agency noted the strategic role of Kazakhstan in international traffic transit. He reported that, following the President’s instructions, projects such as the Caspian Sea undersea fiber-optic line and the hypermagistral are being implemented, which will increase the country’s share in international transit from 1.5% to 5% by 2027. To establish the country as a regional IT hub by 2030, it is planned to increase the number of IT racks from 4,000 to 20,000 and build at least nine Tier III-IV data centers.
The report highlighted that, following the Head of State’s instruction, the National Supercomputer Center "alem.cloud" has already been launched this year. Also, according to the minister, the "Al-Farabium" cluster was launched in October.
In the area of fraud prevention, the deputy prime minister reported that new requirements for operators (including biometrics) have made it possible to block more than 30 million suspicious calls since the beginning of 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.10.2025, 13:48 98121
Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring fire safety during the heating season was discussed. The main report was delivered by Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, with additional reports from the leadership of the East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations (MES), since October 1, 2025, 340 residential fires have been registered - 17.5% fewer than during the same period last year.
The Prime Minister noted that, although the overall number of fires in the residential sector across the country has decreased, there has been an increase in the Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions.
The main causes of fires are violations of basic safety requirements in the use of stoves, gas, and electric heating equipment. More effective measures must be taken to respond to fire safety violations," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, instructing the MES to intensify awareness and prevention campaigns and enhance public education on fire safety, engaging volunteers and community representatives. Interactive fire safety lessons should also be conducted in educational institutions.
It was also instructed to organize regular inspection rounds and door-to-door visits in residential areas on weekends and holidays, involving representatives of the MES, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and local akimats. When homes with fire risks or faulty heating systems are identified, immediate measures must be taken to eliminate violations.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the MES must not limit itself to issuing formal recommendations, since this concerns people’s safety - all measures should be carried out thoroughly and effectively.
In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov issued several specific instructions.
Regional akimats, together with the Ministries for Emergency Situations and Labor, are to update within one month the lists of socially vulnerable households - including pensioners, unemployed individuals, and persons with disabilities - and provide them with necessary support, keeping the matter under strict control.
The Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop a clear mechanism for monitoring the circulation of household gas cylinders, including the withdrawal and disposal of expired ones. The issue of establishing domestic production of household gas cylinders must also be resolved by the end of the year.
Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the increasing number of cases of carbon monoxide and natural gas poisoning and instructed regional akimats to ensure the installation of gas equipment in compliance with safety standards, mandatory installation of gas detectors in homes, and strengthened control over the safe use of gas. Gas service providers are tasked with monitoring the safe operation of gas systems in residential areas.
Regional akimats, together with the MES, are to conduct a nationwide Fire Safety Month in the residential sector. The Ministry of Culture and Information, in cooperation with akimats, will ensure the broadcasting of preventive materials in mass media and social networks.
Overall, the MES is required to ensure effective coordination among interested government agencies and regional authorities on fire prevention measures during the heating season, while akimats must strictly control the safe passage of the heating period.
Coordination of this work is assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.10.2025, 11:00 97906
Digital Kazakhstan: Government discussed measures for project implementation
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing information and telecommunication infrastructure was reviewed. The report was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, along with representatives of telecommunications operators and internet service providers, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, in Kazakhstan out of 6,179 rural settlements, 2,606 are already connected to fibre-optic communication lines spanning 120,000 km. By the end of 2026 it is planned to cover an additional 3,000 villages, bringing the connectivity level to 90%.
The Prime Minister emphasized the President’s directives on digitalisation.
The Head of State has set the task of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. All current information and telecommunication infrastructure projects are the foundation for achieving this goal. Communication infrastructure is the basis for all reforms in the digital transformation of the economy. At the same time, only widespread high-speed internet will yield the proper results. It is through this that we can effectively implement the Head of State’s instruction on total digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence elements. Stable internet is not a luxury but a basic need of citizens and of the modern economy as a whole," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Over the past five years the telecommunications sector in Kazakhstan has shown stable growth. Competition in the communications market is actively developing, which incentivises operators to provide new services and improve their quality. Social projects are being launched aimed at protecting children in the digital space and supporting vulnerable population groups.
The Prime Minister noted that this work must continue. At the same time, to further improve service quality it is necessary to ensure stable coverage along motorways, accelerate internet access in rural settlements and minimise disruptions in large cities during mass events. Accordingly, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with telecom operators is tasked with carefully addressing issues of sharp growth in load on communications and internet infrastructure during major events, and ensuring uninterrupted operation of information systems.
To give impetus to the development of the sector, the National Project "Affordable Internet" is being implemented, within which by 2027 it is planned to ensure 100% national coverage by communication networks and high-speed internet with speeds of at least 100 Mbps. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence is also instructed to ensure effective implementation of all activities envisaged by the project.
In the fight against telephone and internet fraud, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs must intensify efforts to suppress such crimes, including those committed using foreign numbers and unregistered devices. In addition, it is required to tighten penalties for leakage of citizens’ personal data from databases - not only of state bodies but also of financial organisations, mobile operators and private businesses. At the same time, the experience of the "Sim Kids" project must be scaled up to protect children in the digital environment.
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction and telecom operators is tasked to develop within one month concrete proposals to optimise and accelerate the process of installation of antenna-mast structures. Excessive bureaucracy sometimes delays the construction of communications facilities for up to a year. The installation of a single antenna-mast structure can take up to a year. To eliminate zones of weak signal, regional akimats will assist operators in allocating sites for base stations, including at suitable infrastructure facilities.
Control and coordination of the execution of all directives is assigned to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.10.2025, 10:31Bektenov chaired Government session on development and digitalization of electric power industry 28.10.2025, 18:01Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership351Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 28.10.2025, 13:40321The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029 28.10.2025, 15:11301Automation of key processes in electric power industry to be implemented in Kazakhstan 28.10.2025, 21:37166Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb 21.10.2025, 16:50107656Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons 21.10.2025, 11:0098181Digital Kazakhstan: Government discussed measures for project implementation 21.10.2025, 13:48Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment98051Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment 22.10.2025, 13:13The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion98006The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion 22.10.2025, 10:5894856Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14% 01.10.2025, 12:30364211Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 30.09.2025, 21:45350651Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 02.10.2025, 13:14350501Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 06.10.2025, 19:18295281Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan 06.10.2025, 20:57294991Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year