Olzhas Bektenov acquaints with Koshy master plan and new hospital construction

primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the master plan of development of the city of Kosshy in Akmola region and checked the work on creation of social infrastructure being carried out in the region. Akim of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov informed the Prime Minister about the socio-economic development of the region, primeminister.kz reports.





At the moment about 59 thousand people officially live in the city, while according to estimates the actual number of residents is more than 100 thousand people. The engineering networks, designed for 30 thousand inhabitants, are under enormous load. According to forecasts, the population is expected to grow to 150 thousand by 2038.





The new general plan provides for the expansion of the territory, updated functional zoning, as well as modernisation of engineering and transport infrastructure. Akim Kossha Azamat Kapyshev reported to the head of the Government on the planned measures to expand the housing stock of the city, opening of new social and infrastructure facilities, development of recreational areas, etc.





More than 360 hectares are allocated for the construction of new apartment blocks, for individual housing construction - more than 900 hectares. It is also planned to build 31 kindergartens by 2038,16 general education schools, a regional hospital and 7 polyclinics.





In order to develop the communal infrastructure and create additional capacity, it is planned to build a new boiler house, electric substation and power lines, water supply and sewage treatment facilities, etc. The construction of a new boiler house, water supply and sewage treatment facilities is planned. In 2024, works on gasification of the city from the Sary-Arka main gas pipeline will be started with completion in 2026. In addition, sites of production and communal enterprises will be built. To develop industry and create new jobs, an industrial zone with a total area of 264 hectares is planned to be opened in the north-western part of the city. The construction of a new road to the capital is planned.





In addition, it is planned to improve parks and pedestrian boulevards, open an amusement and recreation park with children's play and sports facilities. The total area allocated for green spaces will be 132.5 hectares. Territories are provided for administrative buildings, central stadium, ice palace, sports and fitness complexes, culture houses, new marriage palace, schoolchildren's palace, theatre, children's and youth sports school.





Special attention was paid to the solution of problematic issues.





In particular, Prime Minister got acquainted with the construction of a new fire station. After 4 years only 60% of works have been completed. The contracting organisation explains the lack of financing.





Under the contract almost 1.2 billion tenge has been allocated for the construction of the facility with modern equipment. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that no additional funds would be provided, only within the limits of the amount provided in the design and construction plans. Prime Minister demanded from the contractor to complete the work in the near future, otherwise the contract will be terminated.





He also reported on the solution of the long-standing problem of 537 shareholders, including the Lilac Garden housing estate. The new contractor promises to give the keys to 106 citizens by the City Day, 209 more will be able to move into the long-awaited housing under the programme of property buyout for socially vulnerable categories of citizens. In turn, Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the ongoing work to improve the relevant legislation.





During the working tour Olzhas Bektenov checked the work carried out in the region to improve the quality of medical services provided to citizens on the example of the construction of a multi-profile hospital in Kosshi.





The medical institution with a hospital for 350 beds and a polyclinic for 1,000 visits per shift will serve the population of the city and seven metropolitan districts of Akmola region. Today, medical care is provided to the residents of Koshy in state and private polyclinics for a total of 250 visits per shift. At the same time, the number of the attached population has grown from 24 thousand to 42 thousand people over the last 2 years. The construction of a multi-profile hospital will solve the issue of shortage of available capacities. There will be departments of surgery, traumatology, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, chemotherapy and others. In addition, the construction of two apartment blocks for medical staff and a boarding house for accommodation of non-resident patients is envisaged on the territory.





The facility is being built at the expense of private investments of Viamedis in the amount of more than 28 billion tenge. More than 9 billion tenge is planned to be spent on equipping the hospital with modern medical equipment of the German company Siemens. General Director of Viamedis LLP Aset Akhmetov informed the Prime Minister that construction and installation works are ahead of schedule. About 200 people are involved in them, construction materials are purchased mainly from domestic producers. The polyclinic is planned to be opened by the end of the current year, and the hospital - in 2026. The launch of the new medical centre will create 956 jobs.





Recall, that the Head of State at an extended Government session instructed to pay attention to all issues affecting the quality of life of citizens. The Government is working systematically to modernise social and engineering infrastructure.