Olzhas Bektenov checks construction pace of Baiterek space rocket complex and acquaints himself with Baikonyr development plans

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to Kyzylorda region visited the Baiterek space rocket complex, as well as familiarised himself with the development plans of the city of Baikonyr, primeminister.kz reports.





The construction of the space rocket complex is being carried out on the basis of the infrastructure of the Zenit-M space rocket complex for launching new Soyuz-5 launch vehicles. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, the facility is being operated by Kazakh specialists. Completion is scheduled for May 2028, with the first flight tests planned to be launched as early as 2025. The design capacity of the complex is 6-8 missile launches per year.





Olzhas Bektenov inspected the assembly and testing complex, as well as transport units designed for the volume of rockets. Chairman of the Board of JV Baiterek JSC Aydyn Aimbetov reported on the modernisation of the complex for modern systems, informed about the stages of testing of launch vehicle systems, as well as training of specialists for the project.





Head of the Government noted that today the space rocket complex "Baiterek" is the largest joint Kazakh-Russian project in the post-Soviet space and is under special control of the heads of the two states. This year 14.7 billion tenge has been allocated for its implementation, the issue of allocation of the remaining part of the funds will be worked out additionally. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need for close cooperation of specialists for successful launches of spacecraft on environmentally friendly carriers.





The launch deadlines must be met. The first of three launches from the complex should take place next year. The project is important for keeping the Baikonur complex active. It requires well-coordinated work of the joint venture team. Close interaction of scientific circles is also important in this matter," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Kairat Nurtay, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the "Baikonyr" complex, reported to the Prime Minister on the plans for the development of the city. Currently 70% of the population are citizens of Kazakhstan. Positive dynamics is fixed due to natural increase and migration flow. Taking into account the intensive growth of the city, measures are being implemented to develop social and engineering infrastructure and increase the housing stock. Thus, it is planned to build a school for 600 places, last year 2 kindergartens were opened according to Kazakhstani standards of education, which allowed to halve the waiting list.





In accordance with the Agreement on gas supply to the Baikonur complex, all apartment blocks in the city have been gasified. In addition, water supply and wastewater disposal networks have been taken out of lease and transferred to the regional communal ownership. The possibility of introducing digital tools to simplify access to Baikonur complex facilities is being considered.