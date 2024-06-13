Olzhas Bektenov checks construction works on housing for flood victims in North Kazakhstan region
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov as part of a working trip to North Kazakhstan region familiarised himself with the initial results of work to eliminate the consequences of floods and provide housing for flood-affected residents. The process of construction and issuance of new houses was checked, as well as houses after the repair carried out by residents and with the involvement of mechanised brigades were examined, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government visited a newly built house in Birlik microdistrict of Petropavlovsk and talked with members of families who received keys to new housing. Olzhas Bektenov expressed his gratitude to the residents for their understanding and assistance in eliminating the consequences of a large-scale flood. They discussed the pace of construction and quality of completed housing, as well as in general the issue of support for residents in the post-flood period.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev keeps on special control the issue of restoration of housing to all those who suffered from the flood. North-Kazakhstan region was one of the first to complete the construction of houses for residents of flooded city neighbourhoods. To settle all victims in the houses before the onset of the cold season is our priority task," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed the Akimat to improve the adjacent territory.
A total of 700 houses and a kindergarten for 90 places are under construction in Birlik microdistrict. On the eve of the keys to 53 houses were handed over to families for settlement. By the end of June it is planned to hand over 47 more houses, the construction of 600 houses will be completed by the end of August this year. Birlik microdistrict is provided with the necessary engineering communications, dirt roads have been built, landscaping of areas for walking and recreation is underway.
Special attention was paid to the quality and technology of the prefabricated panel houses being constructed. Currently, the foundations have been poured on more than 100 plots, the assembly of structures has begun, and water supply connection works are being carried out in parallel.
During the visit Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the works on repair of houses to be restored. North-Kazakhstan region is the only region where mechanised brigades are involved in liquidation of flood consequences. Thus, only in the microdistrict Podgora in the flood zone were 1,133 houses, of which 309 need repair. The works are carried out by 24 mechanised brigades step by step, in total there are 85 such formations in Petropavlovsk. Today they are replacing floors, plastering walls, laying plasterboard. In addition, Head of the Government visited a private house, the repair of which will be carried out by the owners themselves on the funds paid in the form of compensation. Olzhas Bektenov noted that the key task of the Government is to return all evacuated residents to their homes, today this process has been completed for 64 thousand people.
For reference: In total in the affected regions of Kazakhstan today 841 families have received new houses and flats to replace the destroyed housing. Construction of 1825 new houses is underway. Compensation for repair and reconstruction of housing received 4,521 families.
