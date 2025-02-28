Prime Minister supported the proposal and gave a corresponding instruction to the Ministry of Transport.

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of the leadership of sectoral ministries and government organisations, primeminister.kz reports.





A constructive dialogue was held on the current situation and problems in the field of road, rail, water and air transport. Representatives of business stated about the existing administrative barriers that prevent the infusion of private investment and the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the industry. Proposals were made to improve regulatory norms to improve the business climate in the country.





Bakytbek Kadirov, General Director of Konkurent-B LLP, made proposals on attracting private investment in the railway industry. In particular, the construction of new tracks in regions that lack infrastructure but have potential for economic growth. This will help expand infrastructure bottlenecks and ensure the development of territorial connectivity within the country.





Prime Minister supported the initiative on private investments in the construction of railways and instructed the Ministry of Transport to make concrete proposals on the mechanism of return of investments till 1 March this year.





President of the Union of International Road Carriers Maksat Saktaganov raised the issue of control in transport. As a proposal the idea to introduce currency control on road transport was voiced. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to amend the legislation on the procedure for checking the authenticity of authorisation documents.





Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on plans to introduce QR-codes in order to ensure transparency of permit documents to prevent forgeries.





Director of Victory trans LLP Kuanyshbek Sadyrbayev initiated a number of changes in the rules of application of the permit system of road transport in Kazakhstan in international traffic to support domestic carriers.





Marat Berkaliyev, President of the Association Automobile Convent of Kazakhstan, which unites 60 large and 40 small bus carriers of the country, made proposals regarding the approval of a set of measures for the development of passenger transport on road transport in Kazakhstan for 3 years, which will provide for full subsidisation of losses of carriers, fleet renewal, etc.





Prime Minister supported the proposal and gave a corresponding instruction to the Ministry of Transport.





General Director of International Airport Sary-Arka JSC Yerlan Ospanov proposed a number of measures for the development of air hubs and infrastructure of small aviation. Emphasis was placed on the need for systemic development of airports, increasing their economic sustainability.





Prime Minister expressed support for the initiatives and emphasised the importance of creating competitive conditions for the work of airports. Additional meetings will be held on this issue for detailed elaboration and decision-making.





Following the meeting the head of the Government noted that the development of transport infrastructure requires active cooperation between the state and business. The state budget cannot cover all the needs of the industry, so attracting private investment is a priority.





Joint work of the Government and Atameken NCE on strengthening the interaction between business and government agencies for the effective development of the country's economy continues.