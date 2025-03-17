Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting of Republican headquarters on coordination of flood control measures

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Republican headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of the flood period, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the hydrometeorological situation in the regions. Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Minister for Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev made a report on the results of modelling the flood situation in the Tasqyn system, Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the situation on water bodies, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on the readiness of forces and means to respond to possible floods. On measures taken in the regions to prevent flooding of settlements reported Akims of Akmola, Kostanay region, Aktobe, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.





As of 13 March, the area of the country covered with snow is 67%. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported that melting has already begun in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl region, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions. At the same time, maximum soil freezing is observed in the north-west, north-east and centre of the country: in Kostanay region - up to 150 cm and more, Akmola region up to 139 cm, Pavlodar region up to 159 cm, Karaganda region up to 132 cm. According to forecasts, March and April are expected to be warm, accompanied by heavy precipitation in most of the country, which increases flood risks.





This year for the first time Kazhydromet has issued detailed information for each region, indicating the maximum levels of water flow, the volume of runoff at hydrological posts and the definition of settlements at risk. Analyses of the factors shaping the spring floods made it possible to identify flood-prone regions. In the high risk zone are East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kostanay, Aktobe regions and Abay, Ulytau regions; medium risk are Almaty, Zhetisu, Zhambyl regions, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.





In order to reduce the risk of waterlogging, authorised bodies conducted visits to flood-prone settlements in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions, and instructions were given to take prompt action.





At present, the Ministry for Emergency Situations has determined a grouping of forces and means of civil protection services consisting of more than 37 thousand people, 13 thousand units of equipment, more than 4 thousand water pumping and 640 units of swimming means. Aircrafts of the Ministry for Emergency Situations are on round-the-clock duty. In addition, a reserve of Ministry for Emergency Situations forces and means with a total number of about 1 thousand employees, 120 units of equipment of various purposes, 123 water pumping and 39 units of swimming means has been prepared.





The Head of State has instructed to prioritise preventive flood control measures. The Government is taking organisational, preventive, engineering, technical and operational measures aimed at preventing and eliminating the negative impact of floods. Regions should be in high readiness mode.





Akimats should take exhaustive measures to prevent flooding of settlements. They should be all bunded and protected first of all from steppe waters. The culverts, bridges and tubing should be cleared of ice and debris and ready for the passage of melt water. River channels must be cleaned and reinforced. Narrow places on steppe rivers should be widened.





It is necessary to prepare a grouping of forces and means, including appropriate equipment in settlements subject to waterlogging. Determine places of evacuation and equip them with all means of life support," Prime Minister stressed and gave a number of instructions.





The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with relevant government agencies has been assigned the task to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation in the country. In case of complication of the situation it is necessary to take measures to introduce additional forces and means, to determine possible options for their actions.





Akimat of Atyrau region taking into account the high risks on the rivers Zhem and Kigach was instructed to take necessary measures to protect settlements located along the water bodies.





The Ministry of Culture and Information together with the responsible bodies was instructed to intensify awareness-raising activities.