Olzhas Bektenov in Kokshetau heard the action plans on usage of 816 million tenge allocated for modernisation of boiler houses
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited Akmola region during a working trip to familiarise himself with the plans for preparation for the heating period and the state of engineering facilities, in particular the district boiler house № 2 Kokshetau, primeminister.kz reports.
Akim of Kokshetau Baurzhan Gaisa reported to the Prime Minister on the situation with the infrastructure of the energy complex. Wear and tear of city networks is currently 43%. Within the framework of preparation for the heating season it is planned to repair 6 km of communications, which will reduce the indicator by the end of the year to 41%. Heat supply of the city is provided by the state municipal enterprise "Kokshetau Zhylu". The organisation has 4 boiler houses on its balance sheet.
This year, according to the Resolution of the Government, 816 million tenge is allocated from the reserve for repair of two heat sources (district boilers №1 and №2). In the summer period at the facilities it is planned to repair the malfunctions of boiler units, packages of convective part, heating surfaces and hoppers of raw coal.
Olzhas Bektenov inspected the condition of boiler house №2. The facility was commissioned in 1998, currently provides heat to 56 thousand subscribers. The ultimate production capacity of the boiler house reaches 300 Gcal/hour. Carrying out repair works will reduce the accident rate and provide the population with uninterrupted heat supply during the heating period.
As I have already said, every effort should be made in the summer period to avoid critical situations in the cold season. The head of state instructed to accelerate the modernisation of the communal and energy sector. Ensuring high-quality and uninterrupted heat supply is one of our key tasks. Funds have been allocated. Unfair fulfilment of obligations is unacceptable. We must take into account the past experience, learn from the mistakes made and act proactively," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
At present, the project on construction of a CHPP in Kokshetau is still being worked out, which will allow to meet the city's growing demand for heat and electricity. It is planned that its thermal capacity will be 520 Gcal/hour, electric capacity will be 240 MW.
Malaysia is one of important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia
A welcoming ceremony for the Malaysian delegation, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was held at the Akorda residence, Presidential press service reports.
During the tete-a-tete meeting, the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Malaysia one of Kazakhstan's important and reliable partners in Southeast Asia.
Kazakhstan and Malaysia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. We have good traditions in this area, so I believe that your visit will provide a very strong impetus to the further development of ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. We are ready to make additional efforts to advance our interaction and cooperation in many important areas", - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
According to the Kazakh President, over thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a solid foundation of mutually beneficial cooperation has been formed, which is becoming more and more important given the current geopolitical and economic realities.
Anwar Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the warm welcome and noted that he attached great importance to this visit, as evidenced by the representative composition of the Malaysian delegation, which arrived in Astana.
The meeting focused on ways to expand cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres. The sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
The discussions then proceeded in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations of the parties.
Amendments to technical regulations and requirements for certain types of goods adopted at EEC Council meeting
At the regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 14 May 2024 online adopted a number of amendments to technical regulations and documents establishing mandatory requirements for certain types of goods. The Kazakh side was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the adopted decision, such types of means and products for oral hygiene, such as fixing powders and pastes for dentures, toothbrushes and floss, will now be assessed for compliance with uniform sanitary requirements through state registration. This will minimise the circulation on the markets of the EAEU countries of oral hygiene products that do not comply with the established standards.
The amendments to the technical regulation "On the Safety of Toys" were adopted without objection. Now new definitions will appear on the labelling labels, such as "flavoured toy", "stuffed toy", "rattle", "set for the development of taste skills", "board games for the development of sense of smell", "taste sets" and others.
A package of amendments to the rules for determining the origin of goods from developing and least developed countries was approved. These rules are applied for granting tariff preferences. The amendments will facilitate the simplification of the procedure for confirmation of origin during customs clearance of goods. In particular, the possibility to use a copy of the certificate of origin instead of the original, or in electronic form, is being introduced on a permanent basis. Requirements for the conditions of transport of goods, provisions on electronic databases of third countries to verify the certificate of origin and others have been specified.
The EEC Council also supported amendments to the rules for determining the country of origin of certain types of goods for public procurement. The main change concerns the definition of the country of origin of goods for granting national treatment when participating in public procurement. Thanks to the new wording, it will not matter whether the goods are offered by suppliers from the country where the procurement is carried out or from other EAEU member states.
Olzhas Bektenov notes necessity to give serious impetus to agricultural machinery development
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of backbone industrial enterprises of the region within the framework of his working trip to Akmola region and familiarised himself with the prospects for increasing production of construction and thermal insulation materials, agricultural and cargo machinery, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister toured the workshops of Kazrost engineering Ltd. The company specialises in the production of agricultural machinery, is equipped with programmable fibre laser machines, modern sheet bending and pipe bending machines, semi-automatic welding machines, numerically controlled turning and milling equipment and other equipment necessary for the production process. The plant produces up to 1 thousand combines and up to 1 thousand tractors annually. Due to the location of the enterprise in one of the leading grain-growing regions, its products are in great demand. The main customer is KazAgroFinance JSC.
Managing Director of Kazrost Engineering Ltd. Daryn Imanmusayev informed about further plans to expand production and increase the model range. In order to deepen localisation and increase Kazakhstani content, an additional workshop for the production of cabins, tilt chambers and bonnets will be built and also equipped with modern equipment. At the moment, design and pre-project documentation is being worked out.
Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to give a serious impetus to the development of agricultural machinery. In this direction, the Government intends to support domestic enterprises, as well as interested in localisation of production of world leading companies in the industry on the example of Kazrost engineering Ltd, Claas and others, which have already established enterprises for the production of agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan. In this regard, new tools to support such enterprises will be introduced in the near future, including by refusing to subsidise imported machinery and increasing subsidies for machinery produced in Kazakhstan.
Prime Minister visited Makinsky plant of thermal insulation, where he familiarised himself with the process of production of materials, inspected equipment and finished products. The enterprise produces thermal insulation materials for the construction industry with high export potential.
A technological line of the Italian company has been introduced at the production plant. The capacity of the plant is 34 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. The plant produces the whole range of basalt-based thermal insulation materials, including boards for sandwich panels. In January-March 2024, 5,832 tonnes of mineral wool boards worth 1.4 billion tenge were produced.
Zhasulan Mukhametzhan, General Director of the plant, informed about the joint project with Slovak partners on delivery of modern centrifuges to increase the capacity from the existing 34 thousand tonnes to 50-55 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. In addition, as part of modernisation, it is planned to reduce environmental emissions to minimum values.
Due to the introduction of new technologies, the plant intends in the future to obtain the status of "green" production, which implies the complete absence of negative impact on the environment.
In Kokshetau, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the potential of the local manufacturer of facing ceramic bricks ENKI. Over the year, production increased by 16.5% and exceeded 4.3 billion tenge. In January-February 2024, 629 million tenge worth of products were produced. Today the plant is 90% loaded. Its total design capacity is 90 million bricks per year.
For reference: In Akmola region there are 1290 industrial enterprises, including 27 large, 53 medium and 1210 small. In January-February 2024, the region's industrial output totalled 279.9 billion tenge, up 8% on the same period last year. In the manufacturing industry, production grew by 3.1% to 204.4 billion tenge. Machine building accounts for 16.6% of the total volume. The industry demonstrates dynamic growth: the volume of production since the beginning of the year increased by 3.6%, totalling 33.9 billion tenge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential
The Head of State received KazPost JSC CEO Assel Zhanassova, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Assel Zhanassova reported on the results of the KazPost activities for 2023 and its current financial standing.
She said for the first time in the past five years the company’s revenues hit 2.4 billion tenge, and it paid 1.5 billion tenge in dividends.
She noted the volume of deliveries grew by 35%, while the delivery speed almost doubled in 2023.
As stated there, KazPost JSC established a partnership with YTO Express Group which plans to open a high-tech category A warehouse in the city of Almaty up to 40,000 square meters. It is expected to become a key transit hub in the Eurasian space and raise the transit potential of Kazakhstan on the routes from China to the EU, EUEA and Central Asia.
The Head of State tasked to continue the KazPost JSC financial rehabilitation and raise its logistics potential.
Prime Minister instructs to use Burabai National Park's smart system experience of early fire detection in other natural parks and reserves
Issues of readiness of relevant agencies and akimats to the fire-dangerous period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the situation. Akims of Abay, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions, which in the past were major fires, reported on preventive measures carried out in the regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Last year, fire destroyed more than 116,000 hectares of forests. Material damage, excluding environmental damage, exceeded 160 billion tenge.
Akimats of the regions together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations approved plans to prevent wildfires, which include issues related to strengthening of logistical equipment, fuel and lubricants reserve, creation of mineralised strips, attraction of aircrafts.
In addition, 53 additional fire-tactical exercises were conducted with forestry institutions, and 1,300 forest protection workers were trained. A grouping of forces and means in each region has been prepared to combat large fires.
Prime Minister stressed that last year when fighting large forest fires there were not enough aircrafts of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, so helicopters of the Ministry of Defence, Interior and the National Security Committee were involved. At the moment, 19 aircrafts of Kazaviaspas aviation are in constant readiness mode, 9 of them are equipped with spillway devices. There are 120 drones for aerial reconnaissance.
The government is implementing a Comprehensive Plan for 2023-2027 to strengthen the material and technical equipment of forestry farms with a total funding of more than 68 billion tenge.
Last year, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources purchased 25 fire-fighting vehicles, 51 small forest fire-fighting complexes, 154 tractors, 73 patrol vehicles and 655 pieces of fire-fighting equipment worth 9 billion tenge for environmental protection organisations. Local executive bodies purchased 20 fire fighting vehicles, 127 tractors and 76 patrol vehicles for 6.6 billion tenge. Previously, no such amount of funding was allocated for the material and technical equipment of the forestry sector.
Today, the percentage of wear and tear of the existing equipment remains high and is 72 per cent for fire trucks, 50 per cent for tractors and 55 per cent for patrol vehicles. This year the material and technical equipment will be continued within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan. For these purposes, 3.8 billion tenge has been allocated from local budgets, and 15.4 billion tenge has been allocated for environmental organisations of the department from various sources.
According to Kazhydromet's forecast, this year's summer is expected to be hot and dry. Especially in the west, east and south of the country. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasised the existing high risk of fires and instructed to ensure preparedness in advance. About 30 forest fires have already been registered this year. There was a fire on the territory of "Semey Ormani", where the largest fire occurred last year. Akimat of Abay region needs to strengthen control over fire safety of the forest fund. In Almaty region on the territory of Ile-Balkhash natural reserve there was a fire of reeds on a large area. Reed and dry grass fires also occurred in Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.
The state bodies concerned are implementing the Action Plan on prevention and elimination of natural fires. However, in some regions this work is carried out at an inadequate level.
Head of the Government noted that in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions, Abai and Ulytau regions the creation of mineralised strips has only begun and barely reaches one third of the necessary. Settlements without such ploughed strips are in no way protected from steppe or forest fires. In the villages of Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan regions, the territories have not yet been cleared of dry vegetation and rubbish.
Fire and technical equipment of forestry and nature protection institutions is weak. We were convinced of this as early as last year. The insufficient number of drones does not allow us to conduct a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. There are manufacturers of such devices in Kazakhstan. The lack of modern equipment and means of extinguishing natural fires slows down the adoption of operational measures in the fight against fire. All these issues require a comprehensive solution and coordinated work of central and local government agencies," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed to introduce new technologies for prompt detection of forest fires.
Today the system of early detection of fires in forests is covered only 2% of the total area of the state forest fund. Thanks to the smart system introduced in the territory of the national park "Burabai" in recent years significantly reduced the area of fires and improved the efficiency of response. This experience will be used in other natural parks and reserves.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the heads of departments and regions:
- Akimats to continue work on the organisation of fire posts and voluntary fire-fighting formations in settlements. In addition, to provide forestry institutions with elementary fire extinguishing equipment.
- The Ministry of Ecology, local executive bodies, taking into account the experience of previous fires, to set up additional observation posts in places with the highest risk of fires. Also, together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Akimats to prepare water sources and fire ponds for water intake by fire trucks and helicopters.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Ecology and Akimats to strengthen cooperation with the relevant services of the border areas of neighbouring countries on rapid response to natural fires.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Culture and Information, Akimats to intensify explanatory work among the population on the issue of compliance with fire safety requirements, to conduct relevant exercises.
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the interested state bodies to take daily control over the implementation of the special Interagency Plan for the prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the country.
Necessary to provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create conditions for investors
Issues of tourism development were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, as well as heads of a number of regions with high potential for the development of mass tourism and attracting investors were heard on the work carried out to fulfil the instructions of the President, voiced in the Address to the Nation in September last year, primeminister.kz reports.
At the end of last year, the tourism industry reached a historic high in terms of key indicators. 9.2 million foreign citizens visited Kazakhstan, the number of domestic tourists exceeded 9.6 million people. In accommodation facilities provided services to tourists for 230 billion tenge, the treasury replenished 450 billion tenge of tax revenues. The volume of investment in fixed assets last year increased by 53% and reached 787 billion tenge. This year, following the results of the first quarter, investments in the tourism sector increased 3 times, up to 177 billion tenge.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted a number of regions where the tourism potential is not fully realised and a decrease in the rate of investment attraction is recorded. These are Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions and Zhetisu. Akims of the regions have been instructed to comprehensively address infrastructure issues and radically improve the quality of service.
Currently, citizens of 82 countries can visit Kazakhstan without visas, and international flights are operated to 29 countries on 108 routes. But tourists see poorly maintained areas and a lack of basic sanitary facilities. Moreover, low competition in the market contributes to overpricing of services. This does not stimulate representatives of the tourist business to improve their quality. Until such approaches are reversed, outbound tourism will remain more popular. At the same time, the nature and attractions of Kazakhstan provide great opportunities for the development of ecological, cultural, pilgrimage and health tourism in the country.
Also during the Government session the chairman of the board of Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov and representative of Orient Finance Group Ruslan Shayekin made speeches. Attention was paid to the mechanisms of interaction between the state and business for further development of tourism infrastructure and improvement of service.
Prime Minister emphasised that the state should provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create attractive conditions for investors. But the business, in its turn, should ensure the careful use of the provided tourist areas and quality service at reasonable prices. This also applies to air and railway ticket prices. One of the incentives for tourism development could be the use of small civil aviation.
The Ministry of Transport needs to review its infrastructure, create conditions to attract potential investors, work out safety issues, and study the experience of both our neighbours and far abroad. Small aviation is highly relevant in the remote natural tourist areas of our country. Such small planes and helicopters do not need concrete strips, but only the most simplified version of infrastructure. This will allow to increase the potential of our natural and historical zones, as well as to form a new pool of tours," the Prime Minister said.
Following the consideration of the issue Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions. In particular, the ministries of transport, tourism and akimats to ensure the completion of infrastructure projects in recreation areas, together with the Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" to increase the number of trains and solve the issue of pricing of air tickets.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with regional akimats will have to develop new projects to develop agro-agricultural and eco-tourism. Akimats are also instructed to work out the issue of new destinations and tourist attraction points. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry for Emergency Situations to ensure the preparation of tourist facilities for the summer tourist season and take measures to ensure the safety of holidaymakers. The development of tourism will now be under the personal control of regional akims.
Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible
The situation with floods in Kazakhstan was considered off the agenda at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, currently the flood situation in the country as a whole is stabilising. This week the flood peak is expected in Atyrau region. The water level in the Zhaiyk River has now exceeded dangerous levels at gauging stations in the villages of Inderbor and Makhambet. At the moment, the region is working on bunding of the area, laying of sackcloth, erection of earthen ramparts and pumping out of water.
In eight regions the local emergency regime is still in force. Two settlements in Aktobe region are still without transport communication. Their residents are provided with food and medicines.
In total, more than 119,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas, including 44,000 children. As of today, 55.6 thousand people have returned to their homes. About 5 thousand citizens remain in evacuation centres.
As a result of the flood situation in the country, 12,908 residential houses were flooded, of which 264 houses in three regions are still under water. Also, 25,921 dacha plots with 18,025 houses were flooded.
To date, 20,600 families have received a lump-sum payment of 100 monthly payments. The total amount paid out totalled 7.5 billion tenge. 680 families received compensation for material losses totalling 362 million tenge.
568 families received 710 million tenge in compensation for the repair and restoration of housing. Work is continuing in the regions to assess and compensate for the damage. The situation is under constant control of the Government.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the involved services to continue flood control works. Especially in the settlements of Inderbor and Makhambet, where the water level in the river Zhaiyk has already exceeded dangerous marks.
Evacuation centres there should be ready to receive people at any time of the day. Forces and means should be on standby. The Ministry of Water Resources and the Akimat of Atyrau region to ensure constant monitoring of the water level in the river Zhaiyk," Head of the Government instructed.
It is also necessary to clearly control the availability of food and medicines in two settlements of Aktobe region, left without transport communication. In de-energised villages it is necessary to accelerate repair work.
In addition, given the stabilisation of the flood situation in the regions, akimats should intensify assessment and design work. All measures to compensate for the damage, including the restoration of houses and infrastructure, should be implemented in due time. We must return the affected people to normal life as quickly as possible," Prime Minister summarised.
Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan
The new Water Code and a number of other strategic state programmes will be revised in order to strengthen the measures of forecasting and prevention of floods. This became known during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan will create several relevant IT-solutions: a system of early warning of floods Skymax for rapid notification and advancement of rescue services in the emergency zone, as well as a digital map-chart of the passage of flood waters.
In addition, a hydro.gov.kz platform is being developed with data on water bodies and a cadastre to control the allocation of land plots in water protection zones. Akimats will need to conduct an audit of buildings within water protection zones and ensure their liquidation or relocation.
At the same time Kanat Bozumbayev instructed local executive bodies not to allow the allocation of land plots within 500 metres from the shoreline of a water body, where water protection zones and strips are not established.
For effective hydromonitoring, the number of gauging stations in the country will be increased. In addition to the existing 377 gauging stations, 139 new ones will be opened. They will be installed in flood-prone areas and transboundary rivers.
Hydrological service under RSE "Kazhydromet" is proposed to transfer to the newly created on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan National Hydrogeological Service "Kazhydrogeology". The issue is at the stage of discussion.
International expert support is also important for flood forecasting. A team of scientists from the Netherlands has been working in the republic since the first days of floods, which will soon present a joint plan for flood risk management.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister listened to akimats on the establishment of specialised organisations for the operation of hydraulic structures and gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries.
