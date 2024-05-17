Olzhas Bektenov notes necessity to give serious impetus to agricultural machinery development

Images | primeminister.kz

Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of backbone industrial enterprises of the region within the framework of his working trip to Akmola region and familiarised himself with the prospects for increasing production of construction and thermal insulation materials, agricultural and cargo machinery, primeminister.kz reports.





Prime Minister toured the workshops of Kazrost engineering Ltd. The company specialises in the production of agricultural machinery, is equipped with programmable fibre laser machines, modern sheet bending and pipe bending machines, semi-automatic welding machines, numerically controlled turning and milling equipment and other equipment necessary for the production process. The plant produces up to 1 thousand combines and up to 1 thousand tractors annually. Due to the location of the enterprise in one of the leading grain-growing regions, its products are in great demand. The main customer is KazAgroFinance JSC.





Managing Director of Kazrost Engineering Ltd. Daryn Imanmusayev informed about further plans to expand production and increase the model range. In order to deepen localisation and increase Kazakhstani content, an additional workshop for the production of cabins, tilt chambers and bonnets will be built and also equipped with modern equipment. At the moment, design and pre-project documentation is being worked out.





Olzhas Bektenov noted the need to give a serious impetus to the development of agricultural machinery. In this direction, the Government intends to support domestic enterprises, as well as interested in localisation of production of world leading companies in the industry on the example of Kazrost engineering Ltd, Claas and others, which have already established enterprises for the production of agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan. In this regard, new tools to support such enterprises will be introduced in the near future, including by refusing to subsidise imported machinery and increasing subsidies for machinery produced in Kazakhstan.





Prime Minister visited Makinsky plant of thermal insulation, where he familiarised himself with the process of production of materials, inspected equipment and finished products. The enterprise produces thermal insulation materials for the construction industry with high export potential.





A technological line of the Italian company has been introduced at the production plant. The capacity of the plant is 34 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. The plant produces the whole range of basalt-based thermal insulation materials, including boards for sandwich panels. In January-March 2024, 5,832 tonnes of mineral wool boards worth 1.4 billion tenge were produced.





Zhasulan Mukhametzhan, General Director of the plant, informed about the joint project with Slovak partners on delivery of modern centrifuges to increase the capacity from the existing 34 thousand tonnes to 50-55 thousand tonnes of finished products per year. In addition, as part of modernisation, it is planned to reduce environmental emissions to minimum values.





Due to the introduction of new technologies, the plant intends in the future to obtain the status of "green" production, which implies the complete absence of negative impact on the environment.





In Kokshetau, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the potential of the local manufacturer of facing ceramic bricks ENKI. Over the year, production increased by 16.5% and exceeded 4.3 billion tenge. In January-February 2024, 629 million tenge worth of products were produced. Today the plant is 90% loaded. Its total design capacity is 90 million bricks per year.





For reference: In Akmola region there are 1290 industrial enterprises, including 27 large, 53 medium and 1210 small. In January-February 2024, the region's industrial output totalled 279.9 billion tenge, up 8% on the same period last year. In the manufacturing industry, production grew by 3.1% to 204.4 billion tenge. Machine building accounts for 16.6% of the total volume. The industry demonstrates dynamic growth: the volume of production since the beginning of the year increased by 3.6%, totalling 33.9 billion tenge.