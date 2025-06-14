Olzhas Bektenov Reviewed the Implementation of the President’s Directives on Major Transport Projects

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting focused on large-scale investment projects in the transport sector. The session addressed the progress in implementing the President's directives voiced at the Security Council meeting, primeminister.kz reports.





Reports were delivered by Acting Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KTZ" Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KazAvtoZhol" Darkhan Imanashev.





According to the Ministry of Transport, in 2025, construction and repair works are planned for 13,000 km of highways, 6,100 km of railways, modernization and construction of six airports, and implementation of two water transport projects.





In the railway sector, five major projects are being implemented with a total value of 2.3 trillion tenge: construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moyynty section (836 km), the bypass road at Almaty station (75 km), and the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line (152 km). Work has begun on the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty section, which, according to KTZ, is expected to be completed in the first half of the year. The Bakhты-Ayagoz project (272 km) was also reported. The Dostyk-Moyynty and Almaty bypass projects are ahead of schedule.





Additionally, specific segments of the railway network are under construction. In line with the President’s instruction, a total of 11,000 km of railway is to be repaired by 2029. This year, 1,480 km will be modernized with a budget of 177 billion tenge. Simultaneously, reconstruction of 125 station complexes is underway, with completion expected in 2025.





In road construction, 13,000 km are scheduled for development this year, including 2,200 km for reconstruction, 6,600 km for repair, and 4,200 km for local network repairs. Currently, 9,000 km are undergoing modernization. Reconstruction continues on ongoing projects totaling 1,083 km, with 847 km scheduled for completion by year-end. Among new initiatives is the construction of the Center-West highway, which will reduce the transit route from Astana to the port of Aktau by 889 km. Other active projects include Aktobe-Ulgaysyn (234 km), Karaganda-Zhezkazgan (572 km), and more.





During the meeting, the Prime Minister addressed the quality of road works. Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KazAvtoZhol" Darkhan Imanashev reported on the operation of automated measurement systems (AMS). Currently, 27 AMS units are functioning on national roads. An additional 25 AMS units are planned for 2025, and by 2026, the total will reach 126. These systems use special sensors to transmit vehicle dimension data in real time to detect overloads and prevent road surface damage.





In the aviation sector, construction projects are underway for three new airports - Katon-Karagay, Zaysan, and Kenderli - as well as the restoration of the airport in the city of Arkalyk. Infrastructure modernization is ongoing at airports in Pavlodar and Balkhash.





In water transport, dredging at the port of Aktau is set to begin in July this year. As part of the development of the merchant fleet, eight vessels will be acquired in 2025, including six dry cargo ships and two ferries.





The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and systematic approach to the implementation of all planned projects:





The transport sector has shown a 24% increase over five months. Transport, along with energy and other infrastructure, is the foundation for any economic development. This is why the President and the Government are focused on this issue: if we don’t invest now, there will be no long-term economic growth. All necessary resources will be allocated. The task for all relevant agencies is to use these funds efficiently and complete all projects on time. All facilities are included in the Economic Growth Plan for this year. That’s the short-term impact; overall, this lays the groundwork for sustainable economic growth for decades to come," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





Following the meeting, a number of instructions were issued to the Ministry of Transport, the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and other responsible organizations.