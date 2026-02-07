Olzhas Bektenov: The Draft Constitution Creates an Environment of Trust and Long-Term Partnership Between the State and Business
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on entrepreneurship development with representatives of the oil and gas and energy sectors, the mining and metallurgical industry, the agro-industrial complex, members of relevant associations, and experts from all regions at the platform of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. Attention was given to current issues of tax reform, business support, digitalization of information systems, and other matters, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that entrepreneurship development is one of the priorities identified by the Head of State. Business acts as a key partner in implementing economic reforms, and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken plays an important role in this work.
We are meeting at a historically important period for the country. For six months, society has been actively discussing the constitutional reform. All discussions are conducted openly. Thousands of proposals from our citizens are being received, and all of them are carefully studied and taken into account. This is vivid evidence of the development of democratic processes in our country. The draft Constitution has been presented to the people, and its main goal is to strengthen Independence and ensure the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I call on the business community to support our President and the new Constitution. Thousands of citizens work under your leadership. It is important to convey the objectives of the reform to each of them," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The consolidation in the draft Constitution of the Presidential principle of "Law and Order," aimed at creating a Fair Kazakhstan, places significant responsibility on the business community and increases the importance of such values as honest labor, patriotism, and respect for professions. Enshrining the principles of justice and legality at the constitutional level forms an environment of trust and long-term partnership.
