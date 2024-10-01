President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov

Images | primeminister.kz

As part of a working trip to the Mangystau region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the solution of infrastructure problems and attraction of private investment in the economy on the example of the Mangystau nuclear power plant, Caspiy desalination plant and KazAzot enterprise, primeminister.kz reports.





The relevant instructions were given by the President in his Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism".





In Aktau, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the progress of repair work at MAEK, which is included in the list of 19 energy sources of the red risk zone. The Head of State instructed to complete their modernisation as a priority.





The energy equipment at MAEK, which meets the needs of the region's industry and population in electricity and heat, is 79% worn out. Last year, 4.9 billion tenge was allocated from the Government reserve to carry out repair work. This year 5 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget. MAEK includes 3 power stations, distillate and industrial heat and water supply plant, repair plant, workshops and reactor plant. More than 3.5 thousand people work at the enterprise.





K. Urakov, General Director of MAEK LLP, reported on completion of overhaul of two boilers and one turbine by the end of September this year. At the same time, with the current MAEK capacity of 500 Gcal, the heat deficit in Mangystau region is 245 Gcal.





Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Akimat of the region and the management of the enterprise to complete the planned work in time and ensure full readiness of the enterprise, engineering infrastructure and in general housing and utilities facilities of the region for the upcoming heating season. At the same time, it was noted that the industrial development of the region and the launch of promising industries will require additional energy capacity.





As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be held on 6 October. If supported by the people, the development of nuclear power will provide the country with a reliable energy supply, create additional opportunities for the development of related industries and productive employment.





During the trip Prime Minister familiarised himself with the activities of KazAzot JSC. Export-oriented enterprise is the only producer of ammonia and ammonium nitrate in Kazakhstan. It is planned to build an ammonia and urea complex, where mineral fertilisers for agriculture and chemicals for the mining sector will be produced. The project will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector by covering the need for quality domestic fertilisers and generally strengthening the country's food security.





In Aktau, Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the modernisation of the Caspian desalination plant, which provides drinking water to more than 200,000 people. Today there is still a deficit of drinking water in the region. Expansion of Caspiy desalination plant will increase the capacity of the enterprise by 2 times up to 40 thousand m3, which will increase the level of supply of drinking water to residents. An additional 5.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve for the implementation of the project. At the moment, the works are 95% complete: pipelines of sea water and finished products, buildings of water treatment shop, pumping station of desalinated water, tanks of various volumes and purposes have been constructed; a cable line has been laid.





The issue of providing the population with quality drinking water is under special control of the Head of State. Given the importance of the project on modernisation of desalination plant for consumers of Aktau, Munaila and Karakiyan regions, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Akimat of Mangystau region to ensure timely modernisation and commissioning by the end of this year.





In general, to gradually solve the problem of drinking water deficit in Mangystau region, 9 desalination plants and installations with a capacity of 140.5 thousand m3 of water per day are under construction. The management of the region has been instructed to take necessary measures for comprehensive support of these projects.





According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, for 8 months of this year in the region provided growth in the manufacturing industry by 7.1%, the total output in this sector reached 174.3 billion tenge. In trade growth was 4.3%, the volume - 487.5 billion tenge. Since the beginning of the year, 22.7 thousand jobs have been created. By the end of the year it is planned to bring this figure to 34.9 thousand jobs. Since the beginning of the year in the region commissioned 560.7 thousand m2 of housing.