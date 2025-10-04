President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road

Tell a friend

Assistant and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay announced on Friday that the Head of State issued a directive to accelerate the construction of the Torgai-Irgiz road, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The President instructed the Government to accelerate the construction of the Torgai-Irgiz road and other roads in the western direction, wrote Zheldibay.





To note, the construction of the strategic Center-West highway corridor is under way in Kostanay region.





Construction works began at two sites - in the city of Arkalyk and in the village of Torgai, Zhangeldy district, Kostanay region. The project covers the highway along the route Astana - Zhanteke - Yegindikol - Arkalyk - Torgai - Irgiz with a total length of 865 km.