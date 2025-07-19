This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency
relevant news
President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4%
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending
We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.07.2025, 16:48President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan 18.07.2025, 11:049281Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption 18.07.2025, 13:079046President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency 18.07.2025, 12:007171OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 18.07.2025, 15:516886Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 16.07.2025, 11:4948176President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:3347886President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 15.07.2025, 18:4544781Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending 16.07.2025, 16:4540901Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:4740656Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 27.06.2025, 16:21217456Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 18:09210646President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198281Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24187046Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 26.06.2025, 21:46185631President Tokayev arrives in Minsk