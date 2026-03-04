This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth
Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026
Head of State signs decree appointing new chief justices and judges
Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Day of Gratitude
To be grateful to the people around you means being ready to help them in difficult times and to offer them spiritual support. In these troubled times, such a tradition is especially important," the Head of State emphasized.
The new Constitution is a solid foundation for our future, which we are building together," he noted.
Kazakhstan's Air Astana announces changes to Middle East flights
President Tokayev sets several tasks amid escalating situation in Middle East
Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU agreement on vehicle weights and dimensions
- Effective utilization of the EAEU's transit potential;
- Enhancing the efficiency of international road transport along Eurasian transport corridors;
- Ensuring the preservation of road infrastructure;
- Enhancing road safety;
- Improving the quality of transport services.
President Tokayev Awards President of Serbia the Order of "Altyn Kyran"
Thanks to your balanced and forward-looking policy, Serbia has achieved remarkable results and strengthened its standing on the international stage. I am confident that under your wise leadership, your country will continue to reach new heights. Serbia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. Relations between our countries are built on mutual support, understanding and enduring friendship. Political dialogue remains active at all levels. Cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges continues to gain momentum. Our engagement within multilateral frameworks is also expanding. In the current period of global instability, it is especially important to reinforce bilateral partnership. We are committed to maintaining this positive momentum and deepening cooperation across various sectors. All the necessary conditions are in place. The substantive and constructive talks held today in a spirit of trust and friendship clearly demonstrate this. I am confident that the agreements reached will elevate our strategic partnership to a new qualitative level. We remain ready for joint efforts to achieve this goal," -the President of Kazakhstan stated.
This decoration is a symbol of the profound gratitude and special respect of the Kazakh people for you and for the people of Serbia. I sincerely congratulate you. I am convinced that this award will further promote the development of our bilateral relations. May the bonds of friendship between our peoples continue to grow stronger," - the Head of State said.
Accepting the Order of ‘Altyn Kyran,’ I feel both pride and a deep sense of responsibility for further advancing our relations and working together to ensure peace and stability. May the friendship between Serbia and Kazakhstan continue to grow for the benefit of future generations," - Aleksandar Vučić stated.
