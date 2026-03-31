President Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting to review new Security Strategy

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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting of the Security Council, focusing on the outcomes of the National Security Strategy for 2021-2025, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.





During the meeting, a report was made by the Government on the achievement of key indicators, as well as information was presented by heads of government agencies concerned regarding key areas.





The Head of State highlighted the need to further address issues of public, economic, ecological, water, and food security in the context of the geopolitical situation.





Additionally, the meeting reviewed the draft of the National Security Strategy of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2026-2030. The Strategy is intended to become one of the key components of the state planning system, outlining the main approaches to addressing major challenges expected over the upcoming five-year period.





At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin presented information on priorities, target indicators, and mechanisms for managing strategic risks in the medium term.