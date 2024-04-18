President Tokayev inspects Petropavl hydroelectric station

Tell a friend

During his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the Petropavl hydroelectric station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Built in 1973, the Petropavl hydroelectric station serves to regulate the flow of the Yessil River by ensuring filling and release modes at the Sergeevskoye and Petropavlovskoye reservoirs,





According to governor Gauyez Nurmukhambetov, the floods came to the region due to glacier run-off in the Yessil River and floodwaters from Aktobe region. This year, the region has faced ice jams leading to rise in the level of water in the river. This, in turn, caused destructions in the infrastructure and flooding of settlements along the floodplains of the Yessil River. Nurmukhambetov pointed out that 2,500 volunteers take an active part in the flood control works. The region has received 300 tons of humanitarian aid.





As Yerzhan Ibrayev said, the commander of the regional command Astana, 700 military personnel and 33 vehicles have been deployed in the region to battle the floods. In total, the military personnel together with local execrative body officials have equipped and fortified protective berms spanning over 15km.





Tokayev was also briefed about the mobile control center monitoring the situation in real time. A reconnaissance UAV capable of producing information on a map in 2D format with a frequency of 2.5 hours, as well as a drone equipped with a thermal camera to conduct around-the-clock overflight and monitoring of changes in the flood situation have been deployed.





According to Kazvodkhoz, the Sergeevskoye reservoir underwent a multifactor examination in 2022, as a result of which its technical state was found to be satisfactory. As of today, the two reservoirs of North Kazakhstan region run in a normal mode.