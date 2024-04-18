This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev inspects Petropavl hydroelectric station
Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week
Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
The Head of State in his Address set a strategically important task to transform Kazakhstan into an IT-country. For correct management decisions it is necessary to possess high quality operational information and use new technologies. It is necessary to scale the proposed approaches to other sectors of the economy. All tools and information are available. It is necessary to properly build data exchange and integration of systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman
Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region
There are major entrepreneurs who are included in Forbes. I’ll talk with them. Each of them will assigned with one region, district and village and be responsible personally. It also meets their interests as they will see the results of their work. I believe that your names as benefactors helping their people will not be overlooked by the state, said Tokayev.
All government agencies should learn lessons from flood consequences – President
Measures to protect strategic life support facilities from floods strengthened in Uralsk
To exclude flooding of strategic objects along the river Zhaiyk, flood control works are carried out to strengthen the dam. Measures have been taken in advance to provide water to the city residents. There is a rolling stock in the form of water trucks that can provide water supply," Batys su Arnasy chief engineer Ayan Taskali said.
The pumping station provides water to ZhaiykTeploEnergo and drinking water to the townspeople as well as about 60 thousand cubic metres of water we take every day. This is a strategic object, so for security purposes we carry out diking of the station, we put bags," the Head of the Department of Energy and Housing Miras Mulkay said.
Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts
Law on domestic violence to start changing mentality of society, Yerkin Tukumov
