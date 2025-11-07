President Tokayev lands in Washington

Images | Akorda

The Head of State decreed to approve the core principles, values, and focus areas of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree "On approving the core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan."





At the 4th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), experts and public figures proposed creating a unified guiding document to systematize domestic policy activities. The idea was supported by the President, who stressed that the document should serve to coordinate the activities of state bodies.





The core principles, values, and focus areas of the domestic policy were developed by the Presidential Executive Office in cooperation with relevant government agencies, based on the President's annual State of the Nation addresses and speeches, as well as the 2029 Kazakhstan National Development Plan.





Members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, experts, and representatives of public and scientific organizations actively participated in drafting the document.





Primarily intended for government authorities, the document aims to coordinate and systematize work in the field of domestic policy.





It outlines the following principles of domestic political work: "Law and Order," "A Listening State," "Different Opinions - One Nation," "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Accountable Government," "Adal Azamat" ("Honest Citizen"), and "Taza Qazaqstan" ("Clean Kazakhstan").