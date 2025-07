President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov. The Head of State pointed out his special role amid development of the bilateral contacts with the Afghan authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.





Yerkin Tukumov was entrusted with facilitating effective building of interaction with Afghanistan, primarily, in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.





The President highlighted the importance of active use of the potential of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.





According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to further implement humanitarian and educational initiatives to ensure security and stability of Afghanistan.