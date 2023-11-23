22.11.2023, 10:59 9681

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan orders to halve terms of clearance and passage of railroad cargoes

Measures for further development of the railway industry considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev reported that for 10 months the volume of cargo transportation by rail transport amounted to 246 million tons. This is more than 3% more than in the same period last year. This figure is expected to reach 300 million tons by the end of the year.

At present, the railroad fully meets the needs of the RK economy in the export direction. Since the beginning of the year, export transportation has reached 70.7 million tons with an increase of 8.5%.

Transit transportation is also actively developing. At the end of 10 months this volume increased by 19% to 22.5 million tons. At the same time, container transportation increased by 15%. The volume of passenger transportation for the reporting period increased by 2.5% to 16 million 600 thousand passengers.

As part of the fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State, work is currently underway to further develop the transport and logistics potential of the republic. This concerns construction of new and repair of existing railway lines, modernization of nodal stations, renewal of rolling stock, increasing the capacity of border points, etc. The largest projects here are new railroad lines Dostyk - Moyinty (836 km), Bakhty - Ayagoz (272 km), Darbaza - Maktaaral (152 km) and bypass around Almaty (73 km).

In general, by 2029 the volume of transit freight traffic through Kazakhstan is planned to reach 35 million tons, as well as fully meet the needs of the domestic economy, taking into account the new projects.

With a report on the activities of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and its transformation into a transport and logistics company, implemented on behalf of the Head of State, the Chairman of the Board of the national company Nurlan Sauranbayev.

Prime Minister noted that the railroad is one of the key areas of the transportation industry and the economy of the country as a whole.

Our country is located in the center of the continent, at the junction of many international transport routes. Every year transit transportation through Kazakhstan between Asia and Europe grows. Last year, rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China alone amounted to over 23 million tons. This year, this figure increased by another 22%," Alikhan Smailov said.


According to him, in conditions of rapidly growing transportation volumes it is necessary to carry out systematic work on infrastructure development and renewal of rolling stock.

For this purpose, in the next 3 years new railroad branches with a length of over 1 thousand km will be built. These are Dostyk-Moyinty, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Almaty bypass line. This week we will give a start to the beginning of construction of Darbaza-Maktaaral section," Prime Minister announced.


He added that in order to upgrade the rolling stock more than 550 locomotives, as well as passenger and freight cars are purchased. In parallel with this, modernization of existing main railway networks with a total length of about 5 thousand km is being carried out.

As Head of the Government noted, today there is a high wear and tear of rolling stock and mainline networks, which reaches about 60%. This affects the speed of trains and the capacity of the railroad.

There are also issues with the registration of goods at the border, which affects the volume of transit, exports and imports. Therefore, it is necessary to create a "one window" for business with minimal time for consideration and preparation of documents. All services should work promptly and synchronously," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.


According to him, there are also many complaints from the public about the activities of KTZ.

These include systematic train delays, lack of proper service, and the condition of passenger cars. Business complains about late deliveries of railcars and shipments, lengthy procedures for various approvals. All this negatively affects the development of the entire economy," Prime Minister said.


Prime Minister stressed that the railroad has a consistently high demand for machine-building, rail products and various equipment. At the same time, domestic manufacturers can not meet these needs, although there are many serious enterprises in the republic, the activities of which are related to the railroad.

Our manufacturers could expand production, create additional jobs, increase competence and output, ensure the growth of the domestic economy," Alikhan Smailov said.


Summarizing the above, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministries of Transport, Finance, Agriculture, Border Service, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and KTZ to work out the issues of simplification of procedures for registration and passage of cargo by the end of the year.

The terms of consideration should be reduced by at least 2 times," he pointed out.


In addition, the head of the Government outlined the need to intensify work on the renewal of the rolling stock fleet and reduce the level of wear and tear to 40% by 2029, as well as to develop a plan for the development of domestic production based on the needs of the railway industry.

During the transformation of KTZ to prioritize the work of the national infrastructure operator - to ensure quality service and timeliness of services," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.


In conclusion, Prime Minister instructed to study the possibility of allocating additional grants for technical specialties of the transport industry and to consider the establishment of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Development.
 

Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format

Issues of improving the quality of public services were considered in the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported that today about 93% of public services are provided electronically. Compared to last year, the number of services provided via smartphones has increased 6 times.

Along with this, the introduction of proactive services, which do not require citizens to contact government agencies, continues. Currently, their number has reached 40, and more than 2 million services have been provided. Work in this direction continues with the participation of focus groups of citizens.

The Minister added that previously citizens had to provide about 50 million paper certificates annually. However, through modern technologies this process has been digitized. However, today there are still facts of demanding certificates by employers and schools. This issue is planned to be fully resolved in 2024.

It was noted that today Kazakhstanis are increasingly using new digital services. In particular, these are electronic powers of attorney, online purchase and sale of cars, online registration of mortgages, etc. At the same time, next year the process of assigning pensions will be changed, which will be conducted in a completely new format. Projects are also being developed to abolish 12 different types of certificates required for employment, Internet connection, submission of declarations, and queuing for kindergarten.

During the meeting, a platform for online real estate transactions was also presented. Thus, when buying or selling real estate, for example, a house, an apartment or an office, there will be no need to go to a notary or to the Central Office, as before. Such online service will be provided using Blockchain and biometric identification technologies. All actions and videos performed on each property will be stored in the "e-government". Thus, the process that took several days has been reduced to 1 hour.

In addition, another project was presented - I-Qala. Today, a new owner of a house has to go around the utilities to conclude contracts for water, heat, etc. connection. More than 700 thousand people face this difficulty every year, and citizens used to spend up to 30 days to solve it. Currently, the Ministry is introducing an easier format.

Thus, the apartment owner is sent a corresponding SMS and all utility contracts are concluded online. Thanks to this, there is no need to go around the companies-operators in person. Today in the capital more than 80 thousand contracts have been successfully concluded in this way. Now this service is being launched in Almaty. Similar work will be carried out in other regions of the republic.

Chairman of the Board of Government for Citizens State Corporation Arman Kenzhegaliyev also spoke at the meeting.

As noted by the Prime Minister, today most public services are available in electronic format, including through applications on a smartphone.

Provision of electronic public services is an important component of improving the quality of life of citizens. The digitization of processes has made it possible to significantly reduce appeals to state bodies, the need to obtain paper certificates. This is not only de-bureaucratization, but also saving time of citizens," Alikhan Smailov said.


He emphasized that the measures taken by the state as a whole allowed Kazakhstan to rise to the 8th position in the UN rating on online services.

This is a great achievement of our country, which is noted by international experts. This work should be actively continued. It is necessary to constantly improve the level of service of the provided services, especially in the centers of public services," Prime Minister pointed out.


According to him, in the context of automation of services the Government for Citizens State Corporation should become a full-fledged driver of offline services.

As the Head of State noted, it is necessary to proactively provide services throughout a person's life. For this purpose, reengineering of business processes is being carried out. It is important to move away from the practice of collecting applications and supporting documents when the necessary information is already available in databases," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.


He emphasized that state bodies should implement approaches when services are provided "by default". One such example is the project "Digital Family Map" implemented on the platform "Smart Data Ukimet".

This approach should be scaled across all life situations," the Prime Minister said.


At the same time, he noted that 22 types of public services are still unavailable on the "Electronic Government" portal. Among them are such as recognition of education documents, appointment of housing assistance, extension of the lease term of a land plot.

People also complain about incorrect data. Only for 10 months of this year received more than 56 thousand applications for correction of information. This indicates insufficient quality work in the integration of various databases and digitization of information," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.


He added that visitors of the centers are dissatisfied with long queues and lack of comfortable conditions in the premises. In particular, citizens with special needs can't get to some buildings of the Central Office because of the lack of special ramps and elevators.

It is extremely difficult to get through to the Single Contact Center. Applying for licenses and permits is so complicated that applicants have to turn to consulting companies and individuals. In general, the above examples reduce the positive effect of the great work being done. Therefore, it is necessary to respond sensitively to complaints and recommendations of citizens, to take prompt action," Head of the Government emphasized.


In this regard, Prime Minister instructed to automate the remaining types of public services, which were declared as electronic, until the end of March 2024, as well as to expand the list of proactive services on a systematic basis.

It is necessary to regularly check the actual performance of each public service. Special attention should be paid to the ease of its receipt, correctness of data and their safe storage. And in general, we should optimize the list of documents requested from the population," Alikhan Smailov said.


According to Prime Minister, the main focus should be on quality and timely provision of services to businesses and citizens, including persons with special needs.
 

21.11.2023, 14:15 24326

AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry will enlist the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis, head of the ministry Bagdat Mussin said Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the era where everybody starting from senior citizens to children are frequent users of social media, WhatsApp or Telegram, our goal is to enhance the quality of public services provided to the population, Minister Mussin said at the Government’s meeting.

He emphasized that public services should be simple and user-friendly.

To this end, the ministry, according to Mussin, is introducing AI, such as ChatGPT, in order to ensure the personal documents are issued and all questions of the population related to the process are answered day and night.

Mussin added that the ministry is also working on developing new formats of services for businessmen.
 

20.11.2023, 21:02 27976

Tokayev receives Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, Kazinform Agency cites Akorda.

The President was briefed about the main indicators of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan for 10 months of this year.

Tokayev was informed about the implementation of the tasks outlined in the 2030 Agro-industrial complex development concept as well as presented the plans to further improve the sector’s activity.

Saparov spoke of the outcomes of the harvesting campaign, challenges facing the domestic agrarians in the current year on the support measures adopted by the government.

Following the meeting, the Kazah President set concrete tasks before the minister to bring the industry to the new stage of development in five years, including increasing the agricultural gross domestic product by 2fold.
 

20.11.2023, 10:02 24476

Alikhan Smailov instructs to develop effective measures to eliminate bottlenecks in rail freight transportation

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on further development of transport and transit potential of the republic and activities of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company, primeminister.kz reports.

Transport Minister Marat Karabayev said that for 10 months of the current year the volume of cargo transportation amounted to 246 million tons which is 3.3% more than for the same period of the last year. By the end of the year it is planned to reach the figure of 300 million tons.

In the coming years it is planned to build more than 1300 km of railroads, which will significantly increase the transit potential of Kazakhstan. In particular, these are the lines Dostyk - Moyinty, Bakhty - Ayagoz, Darbaza - Maktaaral and bypass around Almaty.

In parallel, work will be carried out on repair of existing railways, purchase of new locomotives and cars, modernization of stations and station complexes.

Prime Minister emphasized that KTZ needs to quickly sort out all incoming complaints from domestic manufacturers and together with the Ministry of Transport to develop effective measures to eliminate bottlenecks in freight transportation.
 

17.11.2023, 17:18 71666

Appointed Deputy Director General of the National Accreditation Centre

Iskander Vyacheslavovich Khamitov became him. Today he was presented to the management of the National Accreditation Centre by the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yelikbayev, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The CTRM Chairman stressed that the entire labour activity of Iskander Khamitov is connected with the quality system.

He has two higher education degrees - in "Standardisation and Certification of Agricultural Products" and "Finance".

He started his career as a laboratory technician at an industrial enterprise, then for 14 years he consistently passed all the steps of professional growth, from specialist to Deputy General Director, at the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardisation and Certification.

He has work experience in the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", prior to his appointment to the NAC he worked as a Counsellor of the Secretariat of a member of the Collegium (Minister) for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow.

Kuanysh Yelikbayev set tasks for the new Deputy Director General of NAC in the sphere of core activities, focusing on the need to develop human resources potential of appraisers, eradicate manifestations of corruption, unfairness in the work.

The newly appointed head assured that all his knowledge and experience will be used to promote the best practices of accreditation and fulfil the tasks set before him.
 

17.11.2023, 16:01 71941

Kazakhstan citizens and their families arrived in Almaty from the Gaza Strip

Upon instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan carried out the evacuation of Kazakhstan citizens who were in the Gaza Strip, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

 Today, 99 passengers - citizens of Kazakhstan and their family members arrived safely in Almaty by a special evacuation flight.

Upon completion all the mandatory procedures at the airport, the evacuated citizens are provided with temporary accommodation and necessary legal, medical and other assistance.

The successful evacuation is the result of the joint coordinated work of the Embassies of Kazakhstan in Israel, Jordan and Egypt with the authorized bodies of these countries and international organizations.

Following negotiations with the leadership of the foreign ministries of the Middle East region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan managed to reach an agreement on the safe and unconditional departure of our citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Kazakh diplomats will continue to work on organizing evacuation measures and providing assistance to citizens of Kazakhstan who remained in the conflict zone.
 

17.11.2023, 15:10 71786

Remove all constraints to transport and transit potential: key sectoral issues considered by Government

A wide range of topical issues of transport industry development was discussed at the meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that today 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are functioning in the republic: 5 railroad and 8 automobile. For 10 months the volume of transit transportations by rail increased by 19% to 22.5 million tons of cargo, by road transport by 17% to 3.4 million tons.

Reconstruction and repair of 10.7 thousand kilometers of highways are covered this year. In particular, traffic has already been opened on some projects of 5 years ago. These are sections Karaganda - Almaty, Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau - Astrakhan, Merke - Burylbaital. Their full completion is planned for 2024, with 856 kilometers put into operation this year.

In general, in the coming years the task of reconstruction of 4.7 thousand kilometers of republican highways (13 priority projects) is set. At the same time, a list of main regional roads of 4.3 thousand kilometers, where there are complaints from the population, has been worked out for repair.

As of today, the republican network is fully covered by quality expertise. During the current construction season 9 thousand samples were tested, of which 2 thousand did not meet the standards. All discrepancies have been eliminated at the expense of contractor organizations' own funds.

The Minister also reported on the main measures to strengthen technical supervision, ensure the safety of roads, modernization of border checkpoints, development of the mainline railway network, renewal of the locomotive fleet and increase the capacity of junction points.

In addition, information was provided on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and seaports on the Caspian Sea, plans to create a multimodal transit corridor Russia - Kazakhstan - China using the transboundary Irtysh River, as well as the main steps in the field of air transport, including the creation of air transit hubs in Kazakhstan.

During the discussion, Prime Minister outlined the need to systematically increase domestic production of bitumen for road works and to take into account the available volumes in advance when preparing new projects, as well as to switch to higher quality materials and automate transport control through new digital solutions.

Systems with video surveillance allow us to effectively monitor the safety of the roadbed. We are building new roads, and heavy-duty vehicles drive overweight on them. There are such facts in the regions: cars weighing 40 tons and more drive. Such a car will drive for a few months and the new road will be finished. Regional Akimats should pay the closest attention to this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.


In addition, he pointed out the importance of application of offteik-contracts by industry quasi-state companies (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazavtozhol, etc.) to support domestic producers and increase the number of state grants for training of relevant specialists.

Prime Minister reminded that the Head of State had set a clear task to bring the share of the transport industry in GDP to 9%. Therefore, it is required to remove all the constraints to the development of transport and transit potential of the republic.

One of the main barriers of the industry is protracted administrative procedures at the border and airports. Here, too, we must work. We have agreements with neighboring countries on integration of information systems so that we could build one logistics chain along the entire Middle Corridor," Alikhan Smailov noted.


According to him, the quality of road construction works is a separate issue. In particular, Karaganda, Almaty and Akmola regions have not yet provided 100% quality expertise of the local road network.

In addition, some regions carry out construction and installation works without control by technical supervision. Contracts with technical supervision are concluded late or not concluded at all. This directly affects the quality of work," Prime Minister pointed out.


Prime Minister also emphasized the need to build up the potential of the domestic industry. It should cover the main needs of the transportation industry, from bitumen and rail production to diesel locomotives and heavy-duty trucks.

For this purpose, the ministries of transport and industry, Samruk-Kazyna JSC need to build clear plans for the development of industry, taking into account the needs of the transport industry," he said.


In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed to take measures to ensure the construction of ferries on the Caspian Sea from 2024, to work out the issues of regulation of strategic access roads, to consider the establishment of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Development, to ensure the reservation of land for infrastructure road and railway projects, etc.

Given that the development of the transportation industry is a top priority, we will periodically consider all these issues at Government sessions. The industry is rapidly expanding, we have a great growth in demand for transportation services. It is necessary to take all necessary measures to timely build up the relevant capacity of our country," Prime Minister summarized.

 

16.11.2023, 19:44 77866

New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named

Azamat Panbayev has been named the new chairman of the Industry Committee of the Industry and Construction Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1987 in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

Panbayev’s previous post was the chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.
 

