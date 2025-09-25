Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up

Images | gov.kz

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In their statement, the heads of state expressed alarm over the widespread violations of international humanitarian law in conflicts around the world and the unimaginable human suffering they cause. They called upon all states and parties to armed conflicts to adhere to IHL, particularly the rules protecting civilians, civil objects, medical staff and humanitarian workers. The heads of state also announced the organization of a high-level global meeting in 2026, dedicated to preserving humanity in war.





This statement builds on the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment for IHL. The initiative is aimed at developing practical recommendations to ensure stricter compliance with IHL and was launched on September 27, 2024, in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, during a meeting of the foreign ministry leadership of the six initiating countries and the ICRC. To date, 89 states have officially joined the initiative, and over 130 have participated in global and regional consultations across seven thematic areas.