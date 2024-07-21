This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Roman Sklyar discusses railway industry development with Wabtec CEO Rafael Santana
Tokayev gives tasks regarding higher education and science infrastructure promotion
Olzhas Bektenov familiarizes with construction progress of Kazakhstan's longest bridge over Bukhtarma water reservoir
Now it is necessary to mobilize resources and intensify work for their early completion and launch of traffic on the bridge. Ensuring transport connectivity of districts for the convenience of residents - today one of the priorities for the akimat. In addition, the transportation and logistics industry should become one of the locomotives of economic development of the country. Therefore, we need to promptly implement such infrastructure projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfillment of President's instructions on energy and social infrastructure modernization in Ridder
This is a matter of life support and safety of the population. Therefore, strict state control is needed here. Requirements and control. The state on its part invests a lot of money here and in general in the modernization of infrastructure in the country. The pace of work needs to be increased. We must not allow the lack of heat supply or insufficient heat supply to homes with the onset of cold weather. It is important to be ahead of schedule, while observing all the necessary conditions to ensure quality. I draw attention to the fact that the indicator of the quality of modernization and efficiency of work will be the heating season" Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
We will solve the issues of financing. We must ensure quality and targeted use of funds. It is necessary to work in a short time and not to allow the object to go to the list of "long construction sites". It is necessary to equip the hospital with all the equipment so that the residents receive all medical services here. We should strive to reduce the spending of Kazakhstan citizens on paid medicine and within the framework of health insurance system, and the guaranteed volume of free medical care to cover the needs of citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Government provides over KZT22bln in additional funds to repair flood-damaged infrastructure
Government keeps continuous control over restoration of flood-affected houses
We need to accelerate the pace of reconstruction work. All issues related to the supply of construction materials, mobilization of human resources and special equipment at the sites should be promptly resolved. About all problems entailing lagging behind schedule, immediately report to the center. If necessary, we will redistribute resources, reinforce you with equipment and people.
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov
Consortium of leading universities of Kazakhstan develops KazLLM's modern language model
During these 6 months, about 1 billion special word uses have been submitted. The second important direction is, of course, staff training. To date, 15 educational programmes have been implemented in 17 higher education institutions in the areas of "Applied Artificial Intelligence", "AI and Blockchain Engineering", "Cybernetics and AI", "AI in Medicine" and others. There are 2,196 students, including 2,091 bachelors, 82 masters and 23 doctoral students. From this year, a special quota will be introduced within the Bolashak programme," the minister said.
In March 2024, a branch of the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) was established in KazUTZU named after Satpayev, developing the programme "Artificial Intelligence". This year, 50 grants will be allocated. In addition, an international research centre on AI will open at Serikbayev State Technical University in September As part of the establishment of the Luban workshop, it is planned to create an engineering centre for Smart Driving Technologies to use artificial intelligence in driving," Sayasat Nurbek said.
The third direction is the introduction of a small supercomputer programme on the basis of the Kazakh university. At Satbaev University, the computing cluster is used for complex calculations in various fields. In 2015, an Indian national company installed a PARAM BILIM supercomputer on the basis of Gumilyov National University. Equipment from Singapore with 100 times more power will arrive in the next month. The largest supercomputer with a capacity of 2 petaflops will arrive in Almaty this autumn. A contract has been signed between KazNU named after Al-Farabi and our partners from China," the Minister summarised.
New mayor of Aktau named
