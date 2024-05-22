This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Supervising Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Agriculture authorities to visit all regions during sowing season
"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims
Construction has already begun in a neighborhood in Petropavlovsk. We anticipate that the houses will be ready in approximately one month. We are still considering locations that are not currently at risk of flooding. House construction has also begun in villages in West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region," he said.
First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region
UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days
Minister of Tourism and Sport: active work on involving schoolchildren in sporting events and promoting a healthier lifestyle being carried out
The state sports order programme does not stop working during the summer holidays. Championships will be held in such sports as kekushinkai karate, kickboxing, muaythai, grappling, chess. Children's routes will be organised as part of the national rock festival "Burabai-2024". There will also be a race with overcoming obstacles "ULY DALA JARYSY" with the participation of 300 children and teenagers," the head of the department said.
Beisembayev: 20,000 children to have free holidays in camps, with priority given to schoolchildren from flood-affected regions
The current school year is being completed by 3.8 million pupils. Of these, 374 thousand are primary school students, 341 thousand - basic school students. 186 thousand children are also school leavers. Applicants for the sign "Altyn Belgi" this year are 7,704," Gani Beisembayev reported.
In accordance with the Prime Minister's instruction and in connection with the declaration of a natural emergency, 3,581 students of Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions are exempted from intermediate and final examinations. The final grade they are given on the basis of annual grades," the head of the department said.
The regions have unique projects to organise summer holidays: "Ұлы Dala keremeti", "Jas galym", "Gastro tourism", "Bir kun kalada", "Guest family" and other projects. If colleagues in the regions will effectively use the best practices, it will give an opportunity to make summer holidays more meaningful," Beisembayev said.
The Ministry adheres to the position on the leisure and recreation of children at a high cultural level. In this direction, a GUIDEBOOK booklet "Senin kuanynyshka toly zhazga zhazgy demalysyn" has been developed especially for students of grades 1-10. The collection is designed for quality organisation of leisure time and personal safety," the head of the Ministry of Education informed.
Prime Minister: Important to strengthen export support programs, stimulate innovation and expand production
We should set even more ambitious goals and strive to exceed these plans. It is important that all relevant ministries, akimats, and especially business are involved in this work. It is necessary to qualitatively change the structure of non-resource exports towards high value-added products. If we look in detail, the growth of exports of services is steady growth of about 30% last year, while exports of non-resource goods for this period decreased by 5.7%. At the same time, imports of commodities grew by 21.5%. The difference is more than twofold, which worsens the trade balance. Therefore, we need to increase the production and export of high value-added goods. We must actively support domestic producers and exporters," Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov said.
It is necessary to emphasize support for exports of medium and high value-added products. For this purpose, it is important to strengthen the existing export support programs, stimulate innovation and expand production. Here a complex of measures to support domestic producers, which we are currently working on, should play a big role. In general, we really need new and bold approaches in trade policy," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
- The Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Industry, as well as other interested government agencies and organizations have been instructed to work on the diversification of export markets for Kazakhstani goods within a month. A concrete action plan to further increase the volume of non-resource exports should be submitted by August 1.
- In a systematic manner, it is necessary to constantly monitor the requirements for importers in foreign partner countries and inform our business in a timely manner.
- Together with the interested state bodies on a permanent basis to work on reducing barriers for exporters, especially on simplification and digitalization of administrative and customs procedures both in the country and abroad.
- The Ministry of Transport has been tasked to improve the transportation and logistics infrastructure necessary for the efficient export of non-resource goods.
Olzhas Bektenov: Children to be guaranteed full safety during summer vacation
All these objects of children's rest, leisure, centers, Palaces of schoolchildren and creativity should be multifunctional. They should provide comprehensive, intellectual, creative, physical development of children. By the opening of the recreation season, all facilities should be in full readiness. For this purpose, regional headquarters need to monitor the compliance of camps with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological, fire and anti-terrorist security. All children's camps and places of mass leisure should have surveillance cameras. I emphasize: during the summer vacation children should be guaranteed complete safety," Prime Minister said.
As the experience of previous years has shown, summer recreation and employment of children are not everywhere organized at the proper level, the work is often carried out formally, for the report. There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not ensured, taking into account children's interests and aptitudes. There are questions on safety and sanitary requirements. These problems should be eliminated by June 1," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
- Regional akims should maximize the coverage of summer vacations and employment of children, primarily children from socially vulnerable categories. During the vacations, it is necessary to provide children with free visits to museums, theaters, nature reserves, national parks and sports facilities.
- Special attention should be paid to the leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers and leisure cultural events should be equipped for them.
- The Ministry of Healthcare should not allow summer recreation organizations to operate without permits. It is necessary to ensure constant sanitary and epidemiological control over the quality of children's food.
- The Ministry of Education together with the Ministry of Tourism should coordinate interregional interaction of akimats for children from different regions to visit famous tourist areas, historical and cultural heritage sites of the country.
Over 90% of lands in Turkestan region treated against Moroccan locusts
